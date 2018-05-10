Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

Opinion / Columnist

Not so recently Anele Ndebele and Eric Gono where seen having a meeting with Thokozani Khupe at Cape to Cairo restaurant April 7th at 7PM. Their plan is that Eric Gono steps down on election day and pave way for for Anele Ndebele. Anele is a Khupe imposee. Remember he was imposed in 2013 on the people of Magwegwe. In this meeting Eric Gono was given 2 000 US dollars to buy his withdrawal come primary election day.Unfortunately for Khupe and company Eric is not satisfied he wants some more. This has left Anele and Khupe nerved.Anele Ndebele, Eric Gono and Thokozani Khupe are not residents of Magwegwe. They just want to spoil the party for Mafa Sibanda a well known resident of Magwegwe constituency who has always been there for the people of Magwegwe come rain come thunder. What these three are doing is known as power games. Nothing is being done by these three charlatans for the people. They are doing everything for the sake of revenge as earlier espoused in an article before this. It's all about making sure Khupe gets retribution and not about the people of Magwegwe. Anele has done nothing for the people of Magwegwe in the past five years as an MP for Magwegwe. Exactly five years after rigging the election in Magwegwe Anele is back. When asked why he left Magwegwe, Anele claims that he was in law school. Surely, can this be the reason why a politician worth his salt abandon a whole constituency for?. It's quite a shame. Anele on a consensus meeting held on 10 May 2018 went on to say that since Mafa Sibanda is now going to be appointed Vice president of the movement he needs to leave Magwegwe constituency for him. It is quite unfortunate that Khupe and Eric Gono want to burden the people of Magwegwe with such a myopic, clueless leader. What sin have the people of Magwegwe constituency committed to deserve this.At this meeting on the 10th of May one 79 year old stated that '"We have no hall for entertainment, no gym, no good roads, no organized programs of action. People come and take and leave. Mafa Sibanda is the only person who has stayed and continued to represent us"'. This clearly shows that the Magwegwe constituency is overwhelmingly for Mafa unless rigging continues as is being planned by Khupe and friends. Khupe is obsessed with revenge and doesn't care about the people's needs.Khupe was against those talking about Gukurahundi which is a major bone of contention in Matebeleland. This same Khupe who never talked in Parliament and who had been always opposed to everything Bulawayo and Matabeleland people wanted is the one plotting against the people of Magwegwe constituency. Khupe represented Mnangagwa's needs in Parliament and sadly so some people are still supporting Khupe to carry on with her Mnangagwa project. Thokozani Khupe has also been removed from the movement by people he protected. That's politics. Why should we the people of Bulawayo and Matabeleland fight for her when she never fought for us. One resident said "We are not stupid". Truely, the people of the region have woken up and clearly know where their bread is buttered in this case with Hon Mafa Sibanda.Despite all these shenanigans by Khupe, Eric and Anele, honorable Mafa Sibanda is focused and doing what he knows best: that is working with the grassroots on issues that affect them, tackling them head on. It is people like Mafa Sibanda that Magwegwe constituency wants. People who are committed to the welfare of this community. People who never abdicated like what Anele did. Amadoda sibili. Roads, Zambezi water project, devolution and vocational training centers are coming to Magwewe.Lately, the region is now flooded with fake plastic and paper party cards that were found in one of Anele's poeple.henerimadiro@gmail.com