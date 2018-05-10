Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

1 hr ago | Views
The launch of the ZANU PF manifesto at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) last week brought to light the renewed and refined vision that the party has for the country.  

Anchored on the passion and focus of the new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the manifesto outlines the roadmap to turning around the socio-political and economic fortunes of the country.

As the country draws nearer to this year's harmonised elections expected in July, the electorate has increasingly become wary of what politicians and political parties have to offer against their expectations and preferences. 

Despite mixed reactions from various quarters, the ZANU PF manifesto has given most citizens, a new sense of hope for a brighter Zimbabwe in the near future, especially those who have withstood the brunt of the gradual economic meltdown that tormented the country over the past two decades.

Themed "unite, fight corruption, develop, reengage, create jobs", ZANU PF's manifesto is combination of the party's present and future strategy for national development and the two are just in sync.

The new administration that came into power following Operation Restore Legacy (ORL) has been on a massive drive to re-engage with the World as it seeks to establish strategic and mutually beneficial diplomatic relations and partnership in various sectors of the country's economy.

Strides have also been taken in the fight against corruption where a number of probes and arrests have been initiated where red flags have been raised.

The Government has also displayed commitment to develop the country's infrastructural collage including improving the country's road networks and procurement of the necessary equipment and machinery needed to boost industrial production.

President Mnangagwa has also reassured the nation that he would fire all corrupt Ministers in the near future.
 
Although the country's democratic space houses over 100 political parties, it appears that ZANU PF is the only party that has so far have come forth to present a substantive and solid manifesto for the electorate.
 
Nevertheless, while it is important for the electorate to pay attention to detail in each and every manifesto, it is imperative for voters to interrogate the person and character of the respective parties' leadership, who would spearhead and translate the theoretical solutions of any party into tangible results.

So often, politicians will render unrealistic and cosmetic promises to the electorate and later fail to deliver when voted into office.

Implementation of ideas has over the years proven to be a mammoth task for most politicians.

ZANU PF's presidential candidate, Mnangagwa, is one person and character that has stood the test of time having recorded a lot of successes during his career as a politician.

A few characteristics that give him advantage over his opponent include his all-round experience in Government.
Having served in various ministerial portfolios, Mnangagwa has a deep and broad understanding of the country's social and economic history and components, making him the best conduit for its future trajectory.

Any leader should be of unquestionable integrity and command respect. Both qualities are no doubt crucial for exerting positive influence on the country's surroundings, with which its success or failure is usually built on.

The charismatic element is crucial for any leader. Mnangagwa has already proven that he is a force to reckon with across the world with various where leaders of different nations have embraced him and heeded his call to exploit business opportunities in the country.

The President's war credentials cannot be ignored having been among the first people to receive military training in China before contributing immensely to the war operationally.

This installed in him a true sense of patriotism which makes him true and loyal to the vision and interest of the black majority of Zimbabwe.

ZANU PF has evolved into a strong and more pragmatic political entity responsive to the modern world dynamics and is determined to take the nation to another level.

Given the chance, the revolutionary party, has what it takes to make Zimbabwe a great and prosperous nation.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Ashley Kondo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Nissan x trail on sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Isuzuki boat on sale

Available is a wedding venue

For sale are washing baskets

Nissan atlas on sale

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

55 mins ago | 246 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

2 hrs ago | 807 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

2 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

4 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

4 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

4 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

4 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

5 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

5 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

5 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

5 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Baboon mauls baby

5 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

5 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

5 hrs ago | 992 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

5 hrs ago | 886 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Expect bhora musango

5 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

5 hrs ago | 889 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

5 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

6 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3897 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

6 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

6 hrs ago | 975 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

6 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

6 hrs ago | 602 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Low wages trigger mental cases'

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tshinga Dube, Dlodlo tiff turns nasty

6 hrs ago | 800 Views

Dabengwa, Mzila-Ndlovu denied UK visas, blast British embassy in Harare

6 hrs ago | 863 Views

Cop assaulted over 'prostitute'

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

'Zanu-PF youth leaders lazy'

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Army accused of refusing to hand over robbery suspects to police

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Ex-airline boss wants $10 000 from ex-wife

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Senators implore Govt to implement devolution

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Billiat bows out after trophy-laden spell

6 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Chamisa: All confidence & no substance: Exciting road to defeat

6 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zanu-PF Parliament aspirants preach unity

6 hrs ago | 88 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days