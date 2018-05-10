ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

Opinion / Columnist

The launch of the ZANU PF manifesto at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) last week brought to light the renewed and refined vision that the party has for the country.Anchored on the passion and focus of the new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the manifesto outlines the roadmap to turning around the socio-political and economic fortunes of the country.As the country draws nearer to this year's harmonised elections expected in July, the electorate has increasingly become wary of what politicians and political parties have to offer against their expectations and preferences.Despite mixed reactions from various quarters, the ZANU PF manifesto has given most citizens, a new sense of hope for a brighter Zimbabwe in the near future, especially those who have withstood the brunt of the gradual economic meltdown that tormented the country over the past two decades.Themed "unite, fight corruption, develop, reengage, create jobs", ZANU PF's manifesto is combination of the party's present and future strategy for national development and the two are just in sync.The new administration that came into power following Operation Restore Legacy (ORL) has been on a massive drive to re-engage with the World as it seeks to establish strategic and mutually beneficial diplomatic relations and partnership in various sectors of the country's economy.Strides have also been taken in the fight against corruption where a number of probes and arrests have been initiated where red flags have been raised.The Government has also displayed commitment to develop the country's infrastructural collage including improving the country's road networks and procurement of the necessary equipment and machinery needed to boost industrial production.President Mnangagwa has also reassured the nation that he would fire all corrupt Ministers in the near future.Although the country's democratic space houses over 100 political parties, it appears that ZANU PF is the only party that has so far have come forth to present a substantive and solid manifesto for the electorate.Nevertheless, while it is important for the electorate to pay attention to detail in each and every manifesto, it is imperative for voters to interrogate the person and character of the respective parties' leadership, who would spearhead and translate the theoretical solutions of any party into tangible results.So often, politicians will render unrealistic and cosmetic promises to the electorate and later fail to deliver when voted into office.Implementation of ideas has over the years proven to be a mammoth task for most politicians.ZANU PF's presidential candidate, Mnangagwa, is one person and character that has stood the test of time having recorded a lot of successes during his career as a politician.A few characteristics that give him advantage over his opponent include his all-round experience in Government.Having served in various ministerial portfolios, Mnangagwa has a deep and broad understanding of the country's social and economic history and components, making him the best conduit for its future trajectory.Any leader should be of unquestionable integrity and command respect. Both qualities are no doubt crucial for exerting positive influence on the country's surroundings, with which its success or failure is usually built on.The charismatic element is crucial for any leader. Mnangagwa has already proven that he is a force to reckon with across the world with various where leaders of different nations have embraced him and heeded his call to exploit business opportunities in the country.The President's war credentials cannot be ignored having been among the first people to receive military training in China before contributing immensely to the war operationally.This installed in him a true sense of patriotism which makes him true and loyal to the vision and interest of the black majority of Zimbabwe.ZANU PF has evolved into a strong and more pragmatic political entity responsive to the modern world dynamics and is determined to take the nation to another level.Given the chance, the revolutionary party, has what it takes to make Zimbabwe a great and prosperous nation.