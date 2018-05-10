Opinion / Columnist
Who shall take care of senior citizens?
Numerous calls have been made and are still being made, calls to empower the youth and women. Noone is talking about the welfare of senior citizens.
In rural Zimbabwe, cities and towns, many old people are living in abject poverty. Even those on pension are failing to make ends meet. Old people's homes and centres in towns are underfunded resulting in food shortages and inadequate blankets and other necessities.
The rural to urban migration and later to far away countries by the young and restless have exposed the aged to loneliness and extreme poverty. The visible lack is pushing some widows and widowers to commit suicide. Noone cares about the old anymore, even churches are looking the other side.
Those on NSSA pension are getting a paltry eighty dollars per month, hardly enough to buy food and medication for ailments associated with old age. Although a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee once said NSSA could afford to pay one hundred and fifty per month, the amount was pegged at eighty dollars per month on 'expert' advice.
The laity continue to ask whether the 'experts' also looked into the vast NSSA investments and alleged scandals being uncovered at NSSA. Old people need help and assistance, Zimbabwe is not made up of youths and women only. I urge government to look into issues concerning the aged, a seemingly forgotten constituency.
Tondorindo Murisa. Harare.
