Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Who shall take care of senior citizens?

43 mins ago | Views
Numerous calls have been made and are still being made, calls to empower the youth and women. Noone is talking about the welfare of senior citizens.

In rural Zimbabwe, cities and towns, many old people are living in abject poverty. Even those on pension are failing to make ends meet. Old people's homes and centres in towns are underfunded resulting in food shortages and inadequate blankets and other necessities.

The rural to urban migration and later to far away countries by the young and restless have exposed the aged to loneliness and extreme poverty. The visible lack is pushing some widows and widowers to commit suicide. Noone cares about the old anymore, even churches are looking the other side.

Those on NSSA pension are getting a paltry eighty dollars per month, hardly enough to buy food and medication for ailments associated with old age. Although a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee once said NSSA could afford to pay one hundred and fifty per month, the amount was pegged at eighty dollars per month on 'expert' advice.

The laity continue to ask whether the 'experts' also looked into the vast NSSA investments and alleged scandals being uncovered at NSSA. Old people need help and assistance, Zimbabwe is not made up of youths and women only. I urge government to look into issues concerning the aged, a seemingly forgotten constituency.

Tondorindo Murisa. Harare.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tondorindo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

House for sale

Burnside 3acre forsale

For sale are ladies handbags

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

Kitchen unit on sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Isuzuki boat on sale

For sale is mazda demio


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Jessie Majome to contest as an independent candidate

18 mins ago | 91 Views

Who needs bullet trains when our roads are decorated with potholes?

41 mins ago | 173 Views

Mhofu names Cosafa 2018 provisional squad

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

The advantages Nelson Chamisa has so far

2 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Voters to inpect provisional voters' roll from May 19 - 29

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chaos as chiefs demand Mhondoro-Ngezi primary re-run

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

Kasukuwure's people still running Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Staring through the rear-view

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Jonathan Moyo sets Mugabe on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Heal Zimbabwe statement on the recent MDC-T intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Investigating Officer sucked in bribe scam

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Nobody can kill Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 836 Views

Dutch firm joins Zimbabwe cannabis/ mbanje stampede

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

TelOne gets a broadcasting licence

4 hrs ago | 556 Views

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

4 hrs ago | 2737 Views

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

4 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

4 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

6 hrs ago | 820 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

7 hrs ago | 882 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

7 hrs ago | 1923 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

7 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

7 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

9 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

9 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

10 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

10 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

10 hrs ago | 2437 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

10 hrs ago | 2791 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

10 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

10 hrs ago | 2861 Views

Baboon mauls baby

10 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

10 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

10 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

10 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

10 hrs ago | 722 Views

Expect bhora musango

10 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

10 hrs ago | 907 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

11 hrs ago | 1205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days