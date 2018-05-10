Latest News Editor's Choice


Who needs bullet trains when our roads are decorated with potholes?

The forthcoming elections have become very 'revealing' in the calibre of those gunning for the highest office in the land. Even my school dropout uncle in the village might as well have thrown his hat in the ring.

Well, its free for all, what with some politicians claiming to have met Trump who is alleged to have promised the said politician a whopping fifteen billion greenbacks to jumpstart the economy. It does not end there, the drama continues with promises of bullet trains and macaroni or is it spaghetti roads?

In the end, one wonders if it is a comedy of fibs or just being economical with the truth. Who needs bullet trains when our roads are decorated with potholes and gullies?

A bullet train when our pensioners look like scarecrows with poverty? Zimbabweans are an educated lot who can tell when a lie is pronounced, a lie with a body and no soul.

The truth shall set us free, let us be realistic in our campaign rhetoric. Politics and diplomacy may seem the same package but with different contents. Command agriculture yielded desired results if not more. Our hardworking patriots want a robust economy not far-fetched promises that are only but a mirage. Tell the people what you can achieve for Zimbabwe once in office.

The masses are thirsty for the truth.

Tondorindo Murisa. Harare.

Source - Tondorindo Murisa
