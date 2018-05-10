Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa ideological and policy bankruptcy laid bare

4 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Movement for Democratic Change Alliance presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa comes across as a very energetic, exuberant and lively character given to bombastic pronouncements some of which have landed him in hot water.

There is nothing wrong with regaling audiences with promises of a better life but the youthful MDC-T leader has taken electioneering to another level with his fanciful, some might say, outlandish pie in the sky pledges to bemused voters.

It appears excitement gets the better of Adv Chamisa whenever he stands in front of thousands of people to an extent that he feels obliged to wax lyrical about delivering the impossible. Villagers in Murehwa were the first to be told that they will fly their produce to Mbare Musika in Harare from an airport that would be built in the heart of the rural heartland of kwa Bhora - never mind the logistical nightmare or the total lack of business sense such a move entailed.

Spaghetti roads and bullet trains would transverse the length and breadth of this country in a short space of time, according to the MDC-T president. All this would be funded with $15 billion worth of funding that the United States government under President Donald Trump would unlock as a soon as Adv Chamisa took the reins of power. While in Matabeleland, Adv Chamisa visited the Joshua Nkomo Museum in Matsheumhlophe suburb and emerged to claim that the late Father Zimbabwe's family had given him the old man's intonga - a sign that they were effectively endorsing him as the country's next leader.

Of course, this was not true and the Nkomo family was livid to the extent that they were forced to issue a statement recanting Adv Chamisa's claims given the ramifications of passing intonga to a total stranger. Clearly, the MDC-T leader - just like his predecessor the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai - requires massive hand-holding to curb his penchant for putting his foot in the mouth. His advisors, among whom are experienced lawyers, need to rein him in to avert a situation where he has to continuously explain himself out of tricky situations.

His latest trip to the United Kingdom should have been a learning curve given its disastrous outcome. From the outset, Adv Chamisa lurched from calamity to calamity right from the rally in Bedford where he offered to marry off his 18-year-old sister to President Mnangagwa if he lost the forthcoming election.

Gender activists were scathing in their condemnation of the sexist and misogynistic utterances, forcing Adv Chamisa to apologise for his lack of foresight and insensitivity.

The UK trip also brought him face to face with Mr Stephen Sackur - that swashbuckling BBC Hardtalk presenter famed for taking no prisoners on his shows. To say the youthful politician was taken to the cleaners would be an understatement because he was totally bamboozled by the interview which clearly exposed his litany of falsehoods to the world. Mr Sackur - who appeared to have meticulously done his homework - tore into Adv Chamisa's fanciful promises and exposed his lies about meeting President Trump and the promises of a $15 billion rescue package. Zimbabwean opposition politicians are used to being handled with kid gloves by a sympathetic Western media and Adv Chamisa thought the script remained the same much to his shock.

Totally out of depth, he found himself at the receiving end of a stinging rebuke from his interviewer, who clearly was not impressed by the amount of drivel spewing from his interviewee's mouth. Words such as "absolute nonsense", "silly" and "fantasies" were bandied about much to the irritation of Adv Chamisa and his followers.

In a candid assessment of the Hardtalk performance, former Education Minister Senator David Coltart, admitted Adv Chamisa's shortcomings, saying the MDC-T president had misfired and made wrong pronouncements. In a statement issued over the weekend, Sen Coltart attributed Adv Chamisa's naiveté to lack of exposure. "It is important to remember that Nelson Chamisa has known nothing else other than the crazy political environment which has existed in this country since he entered politics in September 1999," he said.

"Of course Nelson Chamisa has faults. All of us do. Of course he has made mistakes in some of his pronouncements - all of us have done so in our own political careers. None of us is perfect - but at this moment in our history we cannot let perfection be the enemy of the good".

Sen Coltart said Adv Chamisa had taken some lessons from his conduct on Hardtalk. "No doubt he has learned from the experience and he is a quick learner. Having done Hardtalk twice myself I know how demanding it is and I respect that he was prepared to go into the firing line," he said.

We also hope Adv Chamisa learnt some valuable lessons from the barracking he received on Hardtalk and that going forward, he will refrain from making fanciful promises at rallies and stick to serious policy issues and ideology - a feat that appears too heavy for him at the moment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #Ideas, #MDC-T

Comments

For sale is toyota wish

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

John deere tractor for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Burnside 3acre forsale

Comforter on sale

Nissan x trail on sale

Kitchen unit on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

20 mins ago | 124 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

40 mins ago | 259 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

46 mins ago | 484 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

1 hr ago | 595 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

1 hr ago | 724 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

2 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

3 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

3 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

3 hrs ago | 993 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

3 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Zimbabwe's trade deficit widens'

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa charms the elderly

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bonyongwe defends Mugabe's dodgy partner

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Zec violating electoral law'

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Muggers target NUST students

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Doctors' on-call allowances slashed

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Proton records 400% sales growth in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Cops arrest one-eyed fraudster

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

New railway line linking Hwange to Harare to be constructed

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Beitbridge ready for investment'

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabweans urged to vote for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Madinda demands exciting football from players

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Britain dismisses Jonathan Moyo's 'conspiracy theories'

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

No more new election re-runs, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe to start sending cops to Belarus for training

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Zimbabwe Airways planes deal above board'

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Ngezi Platinum on a roll

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe exports up 46%

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man fails to bed relative, opts to burn house

4 hrs ago | 446 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days