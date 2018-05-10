'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

Opinion / Columnist

After a lifetime of a wishy-washy media our political leaders have often shown just how corrupt and incompetent they are when they have been subjected to the harsh reality of a truly free and independent media. The BBC HardTalk programme has claimed several scalps, Minister Patrick Chinamasa, the late Morgan Tsvangirai and last week it was Nelson Chamisa.BBC Hardtalk anchor Steven Sackur did not disappoint, he took the MDC Alliance President to task describing Chamisa's 800 km/hr bullet-train and other promises as "nonsensical" and "fantasy"."Of course, Nelson Chamisa has faults. All of us do. Of course, he has made mistakes in some of his pronouncements - all of us have done so in our own political careers. None of us are perfect - but at this moment in our history we cannot let perfection be the enemy of the good," said David Coltart, coming to the defence of the party leader. "No doubt he has learned from the experience and he is a quick learner. Having done Hardtalk twice myself I know how demanding it is and I respect that he was prepared to go into the firing line.""Perfection be the enemy of the good!" What is he talking about? We are talking about being corrupt and incompetent here!MDC leaders have already proven that they are corrupt, incompetent and sell-outs a cocktail much, much stronger than fault and ignorance from which one be said to learn from the mistake. MDC leaders, including David Coltart himself failed to implement even one reforms in five years of the GNU. SADC leaders and many others tried to remind the MDC leaders about the reforms but, with their snout buried in the feeding trough, they did not hear.In June 2013 SADC leaders told MDC leaders not to take part in the elections without first implementing the reforms. "If you go into the elections next month, you will lose; the elections are done!" they warned.We know MDC paid no heed and Zanu PF went on to rig the elections. MDC was trounced!"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious - withdraw from the elections," was Senator Coltart's excuse for disregarding SADC leaders' advice."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."The MDC leaders have since kissed and made-up to form the MDC Alliance and yet they are still going into this year's elections although not even one reform was implemented! MDC will be trounced yet again!"Chamisa is a quick learner!" What lesson did any of the MDC leaders, not just Chamisa, learn from the five years in GNU, the rigged July 2013 elections, etc.? Would MDC be taking part in this year's elections with no reforms if they had learned anything!"Chinodzipfira ndochiri mumuromo; chirimumusoro unofa nacho!" (What is in the mouth you can spit out and live, what is in the head (cardinal evils) will be interred with your bones!) MDC leaders have proven that they are corrupt, incompetent and sell-outs, they are beyond the pale. And, for the good of Zimbabwe, they should have retired en masse from all public life after the GNU!The one thing Zimbabwe needs desperately is a free and independent media and freedom of expression; we would not have so much deadwood crowding our political stage, of that we can be certain!