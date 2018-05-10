Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | Views
Unless you have been living under a rock, you know there have been political changes afoot in Zimbabwe.

Robert Mugabe is out and there's a new president - Emmerson Mnangagwa - which has brought a more upbeat attitude to the country.

And there's no shortage of things to do as a visitor.

So, if you're planning to take a trip to Zimbabwe, here are eight things you should know before you go.

1. Communicating is pretty easy

For lazy language learners, it's always helpful if locals speak the same language as you.

English is widely spoken in Zimbabwe making it that much easier to get around.

If you have a bit of confidence, why not try out a few words in Shona, one of Zimbabwe's most-spoken languages?

Mhoro means hello, mangwanani is good morning and wakadini zvako translates to how are you?

2. White rhino trekking is a thrill and a half

Grab the chance to see white rhino on foot. Honestly, you'll never forget it.

The Matobo National Park is the place to go to see both white and black rhino.

3. Victoria Falls: one of the great wonders of the world

If you get as far as the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia check out the Victoria Falls.

The falls are the southern boundary of the Great Rift Valley and the amount of water going over the edge is immense.

To get a proper view, book one of the helicopter rides. Walking through the rain forest on the opposite side as you get completely drenched – it's a mind blowing experience.

4. Definitely go on a safari

Always wanted to spot one of the Big Five? Then you need to try a game drive.

The parks here have lions, leopards, rhinoceros, buffalo, elephants and much more.

Or take a boat ride on a river to see hippos.

On safari, wear neutral colours like beige, brown or olive to help you blend in.

Stay alert in the bush. Creatures may be in the vicinity – even in your room.

My friend found a Black Mamba snake curled up in one of his carrier bags.

5. Be sensible, and stay safe

Check the foreign and commonwealth office advice before going to Zimbabwe.

If there is potential for political unrest, it'll be posted on the site.

I probably don't have to tell you to use common sense.

Keep your phone out of sight and tuck handbags under your arm when walking around in cities.

Put valuables and passports in a safe, if there's one available.

And don't forget to lock doors and windows when you leave your hotel room or lodge.

6. How much money to bring

US Dollars are the preferred currency. But there is a shortage, so try to bring enough for your stay.

You can withdraw $20 – $100 a day from a bank but you'll need $55 on entry to buy a Visa.

Credit cards can also be used.

In destinations like Victoria Falls you can pay for an excursion, like a helicopter ride, with a credit card.

But then for the Zambezi Park fee, you will need cash ($15).

7. Malaria zones

Some areas of Zimbabwe have a high risk of malaria.

This includes Victoria Falls, the Zambezi River, Lake Kariba and the centre of the country.

It's not worth taking any risks, so use insect repellent and talk to your GP or travel nurse about anti-malaria tablets.

8. Chibuku is an acquired taste, but Zambezi beer is fine

Chibuku is an African beer made from malted sorghum and maize. Cheap but really awful (yes, I've tried it).

Opt for Zambezi beer instead, which is quite refreshing.

Chicken and oxtail are popular dishes, but there are also vegetarian options, including corn on the cob, Sadza (cooked maize), butternut squash and Zimbabwe greens.

Locals also eat dried caterpillars from the Emperor moth called mopane worms.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - metro.co.uk
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

House for sale

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

0.25kw speck swimming pool pump new

Mahatshula stand forsale

Kitchen unit on sale

For sale are ladies handbags

Plate compactor hire

Manufacturer of kitchen units available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

40 mins ago | 214 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

44 mins ago | 194 Views

Nathaniel Manheru resurfaces as Igomombe?

44 mins ago | 195 Views

Inside the May edition of Forbes Africa magazine

54 mins ago | 168 Views

'Mnangagwa holds up Chipanga's long-awaited album'

1 hr ago | 873 Views

MDC-T Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 774 Views

Gukurahundi! not an issue for Khupe and Zanu-PF, look at their manifestos

3 hrs ago | 908 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

3 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

4 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

4 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

5 hrs ago | 981 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

5 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

5 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

5 hrs ago | 1336 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

5 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

7 hrs ago | 3587 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

7 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

7 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

7 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

8 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

8 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

8 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

8 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

8 hrs ago | 3901 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

8 hrs ago | 1124 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

9 hrs ago | 682 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

9 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

9 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

9 hrs ago | 494 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

10 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

10 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

10 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

10 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

10 hrs ago | 2539 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

10 hrs ago | 1012 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

10 hrs ago | 950 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

10 hrs ago | 132 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

10 hrs ago | 467 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

10 hrs ago | 797 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

10 hrs ago | 459 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days