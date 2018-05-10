Gukurahundi! not an issue for Khupe and Zanu-PF, look at their manifestos

Opinion / Columnist

Recently two major political parties Zanu-PF and MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe launched their manifestos. A closer analysis of these clearly show that they do not tackle Gukurahundi a major borne of contention in the Midlands and Matebeleland region.BEST, the document made by Dr Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T party is too silent on Gukurahundi yet the party is domiciled in Matebeleland region which was mainly affected by this scourge. Matebeleland and Midlands bore the brunt of Gukurahundi atrocities. The scars are there for everyone to see and the fact that Khupe's party chose to ignore this is a clear testimony that it is a Mnangagwa project. Surely Khupe and company wouldn't want to anger their blessed by talking about Gukurahundi in the manifesto. They would rather be silent on Gukurahundi and get funded.Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF on the other hand does not talk of Gukurahundi atrocities and how they would address it in their manifesto. They want people to forget about Gukurahundi and move on. The bulk of people in the coup government are closely associated to these atrocities. They have failed to just come in the open and apologized to those affected. Since Mnangagwa is the face of government today he has an obligation on behalf of the state to apologize for the atrocities. This would go a long way in atoning the victims. Both Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF don't see Gukurahundi as an issue yet they want the affected people's vote. It is quite a shame.It is my belief that other political parties yet to launch their manifestos would include the Gukurahundi issue and articulate clearly how they are going to tackle these atrocities. Robert Mugabe failed to acknowledge and say sorry for these atrocities. He only said it was a moment of madness. Indeed it takes a whole man to acknowledge and say sorry. These is what is lacking in Zimbabwe body politic today. We are yet to see a party worth its salt that would acknowledge Gukurahundi atrocities in its manifesto.I want everyone to see clearly that Thokozani Khupe though from the affected region has remained mum about Gukurahundi in her party's manifesto. What a shame.henerimadiro@gmail.com