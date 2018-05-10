Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Gukurahundi! not an issue for Khupe and Zanu-PF, look at their manifestos

3 hrs ago | Views
Recently two major political parties Zanu-PF and MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe launched their manifestos. A closer analysis of these clearly show that they do not tackle Gukurahundi a major borne of contention in the Midlands and Matebeleland region.

BEST, the document made by Dr Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T party is too silent on Gukurahundi yet the party is domiciled in Matebeleland region which was mainly affected by this scourge. Matebeleland and Midlands bore the brunt of Gukurahundi atrocities. The scars are there for everyone to see and the fact that Khupe's party chose to ignore this is a clear testimony that it is a Mnangagwa project. Surely Khupe and company wouldn't want to anger their blessed by talking about Gukurahundi in the manifesto. They would rather be silent on Gukurahundi and get funded.

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF on the other hand does not talk of Gukurahundi atrocities and how they would address it in their manifesto. They want people to forget about Gukurahundi and move on. The bulk of people in the coup government are closely associated to these atrocities. They have failed to just come in the open and apologized to those affected. Since Mnangagwa is the face of government today he has an obligation on behalf of the state to apologize for the atrocities. This would go a long way in atoning the victims. Both Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF don't see Gukurahundi as an issue yet they want the affected people's vote. It is quite a shame.

It is my belief that other political parties yet to launch their manifestos would include the Gukurahundi issue and articulate clearly how they are going to tackle these atrocities. Robert Mugabe failed to acknowledge and say sorry for these atrocities. He only said it was a moment of madness. Indeed it takes a whole man to acknowledge and say sorry. These is what is lacking in Zimbabwe body politic today. We are yet to see a party worth its salt that would acknowledge Gukurahundi atrocities in its manifesto.

I want everyone to see clearly that Thokozani Khupe though from the affected region has remained mum about Gukurahundi in her party's manifesto. What a shame.

henerimadiro@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Henry Madiro
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Citrus village town houses

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

Health and fitness fair to be held

Diamond ep-1406v handy puncher

Stands forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

A neat 3 bedroomed house


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

26 mins ago | 127 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

30 mins ago | 118 Views

Nathaniel Manheru resurfaces as Igomombe?

30 mins ago | 118 Views

Inside the May edition of Forbes Africa magazine

40 mins ago | 117 Views

'Mnangagwa holds up Chipanga's long-awaited album'

1 hr ago | 744 Views

MDC-T Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 734 Views

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

3 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

3 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

4 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

4 hrs ago | 596 Views

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

5 hrs ago | 1037 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

5 hrs ago | 1313 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

5 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

6 hrs ago | 3500 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

7 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

7 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

7 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

7 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

7 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

7 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

7 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

8 hrs ago | 3852 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

8 hrs ago | 1119 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

9 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

9 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

9 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

9 hrs ago | 491 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

9 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

10 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

10 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

10 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

10 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

10 hrs ago | 1008 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

10 hrs ago | 940 Views

1 838 killed in 2017 road accidents

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ndiraya frets at Dembare resurgence

10 hrs ago | 463 Views

Monthly cost of living rises

10 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zec challenged to reveal ballot paper printer

10 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in flames

10 hrs ago | 537 Views

Fuel, booze, airtime boost Zimra excise duty

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zuze speaks on relationship with Mutasa

10 hrs ago | 456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days