Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Do deliverance churches exists?

2 hrs ago | Views
Hosea 4 verse 6 says , "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me."

The word of God goes on to say in John 8 verse 32 , "Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free. "Satan the devil, a fallen angel, is the father of lies and has deceived the whole world (John 8:44; Revelation 12vs9).

The truth about the gospel is centred on Jesus.You should know the tenets of the gospel. Tenet definition: The tenets of a theory or belief are the main principles on which it is based. The truth of the gospel will set you free. We have several tenets but my main focus is on deliverance.

There are many churches which are now categorized themselves as deliverance ministries . I am not here to argue or look down upon other churches .I want to define deliverance according to the gospel.

Let's look on Colosians 1vs12- 13 , 12giving thanks to the Father, who has qualified you to share in the inheritance of the saints in the light ,13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:If we are delivering something like flowers to a loved one, we are taking something from one location to another. That means we take possession of it and take it to another place.

If we buy something at the store, we take possession of it and take it home because we own it; we have paid a price for it and bought it and it belongs to us. If you have been born again (John 3:3, 7) then you already deliverance and one day you will be presented to the Deliverer and that is Jesus Christ for you were bought with a price (1st Cor 6:20); by the precious blood of the Lamb of God, but if not, you will be delivered up to the wrath of God on the Day of Judgment that is surely coming upon all the unrepentant (Rev 20:12-15).

There are no special ministries of deliverance to cast out devils .James 5vs 14-15 ,14-1 Is any one of you sick? He should call the elders of the church to pray with him ad will annoint with oil in the name of the Lord . 15And the prayer offered in faith will restore the one who is sick. The Lord will raise him up. If he has sinned, he will be forgiven.

A believer can be oppressed not possessed .The manifestation under evil spirits does not mean deliverance. Any person oppressed is delivered in the name of Jesus. The deliverer is Jesus not man ; when He is now in your life ,you will have a new residence address. The devil uses lying wonders. People have written many books about demons and less books on angels . You will have what you see. If you see demons ,demons will follow you .If you see ministering angels for sure they will minister in your life.Many believers are now familiarising the casting out of devils with deliverance.

Why many ministries have deliverance prayer line where believers book for one on one with man of God, package water ,oil , clothes for resale and make ? You can't sale the anointing .The anointing is worth more than money and can't fit in any package. Yes ,God can give a message to reach His people via the mantle but not for resale. Mathew 10:8 Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons.

Freely you have received; freely give. We have truly anointed women and men full of the spirit of God but why doing what is opposite the word of God.Why do you make people pay to have one on one with the man of God? We have seen adverts written impartation plus deliverance cost so much. I never saw where Peter /Paul in New Testament made saints to pay for impartation. Which gospel of our Saviour Lord Jesus are we following?

The purpose of the gospel is bring good news to the lost. Majority of people are in captivity .We increase the burden upon them . The almighty God is hungry for souls. He doesn't want to see anyone going to hell. The lust of world riches have made many servants to have a blind eye on the truth of the gospel. The truth is found in the gospel of our Lord Jesus. The kingdom of God its not for competition or to challenge each other as men of God. The kingdom business is soul winning.

Enos Denhere is the disciple of our Saviour Lord Jesus and entrepreneur. You can assist Enos on his campaign to travel to USA.Follow the campaign link /copy and paste.

https://www.gofundme.com/i-need-funding-to-travel-to-usa

Email enosdenhere@gmail.com

App 00263773894975

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Enos Denhere
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Diamond ep-1406v handy puncher

1 acre stand woodville

Italian sterling sets on sale

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

Mahatshula stand forsale

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

House for sale

Plate compactor hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

24 mins ago | 160 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

28 mins ago | 74 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

36 mins ago | 262 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Nathaniel Manheru resurfaces as Igomombe?

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Inside the May edition of Forbes Africa magazine

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

'Mnangagwa holds up Chipanga's long-awaited album'

4 hrs ago | 1662 Views

MDC-T Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 988 Views

Gukurahundi! not an issue for Khupe and Zanu-PF, look at their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 1058 Views

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

6 hrs ago | 1294 Views

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

6 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

6 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

6 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

7 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

7 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

7 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

7 hrs ago | 1222 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 3300 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

9 hrs ago | 4234 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

9 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

9 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

10 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

10 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

10 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

10 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

10 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

10 hrs ago | 4254 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

10 hrs ago | 1177 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

11 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

12 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

12 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

12 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

12 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

12 hrs ago | 1056 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

12 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

12 hrs ago | 987 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days