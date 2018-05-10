Do deliverance churches exists?

Opinion / Columnist

Hosea 4 verse 6 says , "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me."The word of God goes on to say in John 8 verse 32 , "Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free. "Satan the devil, a fallen angel, is the father of lies and has deceived the whole world (John 8:44; Revelation 12vs9).The truth about the gospel is centred on Jesus.You should know the tenets of the gospel. Tenet definition: The tenets of a theory or belief are the main principles on which it is based. The truth of the gospel will set you free. We have several tenets but my main focus is on deliverance.There are many churches which are now categorized themselves as deliverance ministries . I am not here to argue or look down upon other churches .I want to define deliverance according to the gospel.Let's look on Colosians 1vs12- 13 , 12giving thanks to the Father, who has qualified you to share in the inheritance of the saints in the light ,13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:If we are delivering something like flowers to a loved one, we are taking something from one location to another. That means we take possession of it and take it to another place.If we buy something at the store, we take possession of it and take it home because we own it; we have paid a price for it and bought it and it belongs to us. If you have been born again (John 3:3, 7) then you already deliverance and one day you will be presented to the Deliverer and that is Jesus Christ for you were bought with a price (1st Cor 6:20); by the precious blood of the Lamb of God, but if not, you will be delivered up to the wrath of God on the Day of Judgment that is surely coming upon all the unrepentant (Rev 20:12-15).There are no special ministries of deliverance to cast out devils .James 5vs 14-15 ,14-1 Is any one of you sick? He should call the elders of the church to pray with him ad will annoint with oil in the name of the Lord . 15And the prayer offered in faith will restore the one who is sick. The Lord will raise him up. If he has sinned, he will be forgiven.A believer can be oppressed not possessed .The manifestation under evil spirits does not mean deliverance. Any person oppressed is delivered in the name of Jesus. The deliverer is Jesus not man ; when He is now in your life ,you will have a new residence address. The devil uses lying wonders. People have written many books about demons and less books on angels . You will have what you see. If you see demons ,demons will follow you .If you see ministering angels for sure they will minister in your life.Many believers are now familiarising the casting out of devils with deliverance.Why many ministries have deliverance prayer line where believers book for one on one with man of God, package water ,oil , clothes for resale and make ? You can't sale the anointing .The anointing is worth more than money and can't fit in any package. Yes ,God can give a message to reach His people via the mantle but not for resale. Mathew 10:8 Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons.Freely you have received; freely give. We have truly anointed women and men full of the spirit of God but why doing what is opposite the word of God.Why do you make people pay to have one on one with the man of God? We have seen adverts written impartation plus deliverance cost so much. I never saw where Peter /Paul in New Testament made saints to pay for impartation. Which gospel of our Saviour Lord Jesus are we following?The purpose of the gospel is bring good news to the lost. Majority of people are in captivity .We increase the burden upon them . The almighty God is hungry for souls. He doesn't want to see anyone going to hell. The lust of world riches have made many servants to have a blind eye on the truth of the gospel. The truth is found in the gospel of our Lord Jesus. The kingdom of God its not for competition or to challenge each other as men of God. The kingdom business is soul winning.