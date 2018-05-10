Latest News Editor's Choice


Our Father who art in Heaven

The Catholic Church celibacy has failed us, has failed the church and the world. The sexual scandals rocking the Catholic clergy has dragged the church into disrepute and unholiness.

Men have failed the church, celibacy has become too heavy for the men of God.

The Lord Jesus said his yoke was not heavy, why the Catholic priests? Numbers do not lie. If one answers to the calling of being  Catholic priest, why not go the extra mile and get castrated? Eunuchs were very honest people and their integrity was never doubted. How safe are the Alter boys in the face of all these scandals? How safe are the nuns and the married devotees of the church.

Scandals have been unearthed and continue to be exposed. The Catholic church would be a safer and holier place with emasculated clergy or 'Holy Fathers', better still, they must be allowed to marry. The Biblical man of God Apostle Paul said it was better to marry than to fall because of craving for women.

It is the oldest church, many were promoted to glory as followers in that church, restore glory into our church. Stop abusing the Alter boys and other unfortunate devotees. The title 'Father' should not be abused, no wonder the Lord Jesus said never call anyone father because you only have one Father who is in Heaven. May Jehovah grant us peace and Salvation.

Tondorindo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondorindo Murisa
