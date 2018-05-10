US and the Zimbabwe elections

Opinion / Columnist

What the US government should know Before Zimbabwe Elections in July 2018 who is the true Democrat President Mnangagwa vs opposition leader Nelson ChamisaThe US government is one of the key outside influences that could alter the course of this election if they back the right horse. Robert Mugabe made the US sanctions and the alleged regime change agenda work in his favour however, his successor Emmerson D Mnangagwa seems to have other ideas which include quiet diplomacy which l will explain later. This election has many presidential candidates but the most popular is the incumbent and Nelson Chamisa of MDC who took over from the former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai.The US is the number one preacher of democracy and does whatever is in its power to make sure other countries democratize. If the United States is truly for democracy, not puppets as most Zimbabweans would say, it should then study how these 2 likely president elects came to their positions which l will outlay including their process of putting up members for election as members of parliament.Emmerson D Mnangagwa was once Zimbabwe's Vice President who was fired after scathing attacks from former President Mugabe and his wife, he came back as President in a Hollywood movie style owing to the military intervention which saw Robert Mugabe step down it was a near coup which was well strategized not to become one. Mnangagwa promised on his return that "Zimbabwe will witness an unfolding Democracy", to be fair enough freedom of speech has increased immensely in Zimbabwe to proportions were some analysts are saying the state is no longer feared and it's a problem according to some Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF revolutionary party which is infamous for its intimidation and violence is on a path to change, preaching peace, encouraging non-violent campaigns, letting its own violent members get arrested if they ever coerce people to support or vote for them.The Zanu-PF primary elections took everyone by surprise even the party bigwigs who were once untouchable were told to mobilize support because there will be no imposition of candidates, A lot of young people went against their elders yes there was violence report and some incumbent members of parliament tried to stuff the ballot but failed. The primaries were not rigged and proof wouldn't go further than mentioning the special advisor to the president lost and the mother-in-law of the Retired Army General Chiwenga lost in the woman's quotas parliamentary seats. Mnangagwa might have a ruthless liberation and post-liberation struggle in history but he is likely to shock people by bringing democracy to the country.Nelson Chamisa came into power through similar means that Mnangagwa cane through. Morgan Tsvangirayi died on the 14th of February the next day Chamisa was made acting President for one year closing out presidential hopefuls Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe who was intimidated and met with harsher consequences were she was almost burnt in a hut at Morgan Tsvangirayi's state-sponsored funeral by rogue members of the MDC militia which is called the Vanguard whose leader Shakespear Mukoyi was later given orders by Cde Chamisa to release the captured leaders. Chamisa could have won at an elective congress which was proposed to settle this dispute but he did not take chances he once lost for a lower position at such congress in 2014 later to be appointed as a Co-Vice President by his leader.The MDC joined with other parties to make a stronger force against Zanu-PF hence it won't have primaries it will impose candidate for a few reasons according to them. They are out of time and they want to make what they call the people's revolution complete.The US has played a stronger role last year December by calling now opposition leader Chamisa to testify to it's Congress which led to the US extending more sanctions to Zimbabwe with some demands for the Zimbabwean government if it wants to re-engage with the US these include electoral, economic reforms and the SADC tribunal. Let me be honest here the SADC tribunal which states the land grabs of the early 2000s under Mugabe should be reversed will never happen in Zimbabwe the land reform is endorsed by many right-thinking Zimbabweans and returning it to those who once colonised them will never happen.The US is currently known in Zimbabwe to be backing Nelson Chamisa and he stated at one of his rallies that the US president Donald Trump promised him 15 billion if he ever wins to kick-start the struggling economyOther important players the Chinese and the UK have backed Mnangagwa the UK is not much to be trusted in Zimbabwe since they once backed the autocratic Robert Mugabe in 1980Who will win it's a fifty fifty election the Zanu-PF primary elections have shown Zanu-PF has more than 1 million registered members who are its members and are in its structures, history also shows the MDC now under Chamisa has always garnered an average of 1million votes in every election since 2002. Observers from around the world including America will be invited meaning the election will be transparent as it comes and the USA will be expected to endorse whoever wins be it the one who they are purported to have promised 15 billion or the incumbent.