Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

2023!! Marginalized Ndebeles should unite and rally behind Hon Tshinga Dube for Presidency

3 hrs ago | Views


By

It is not a secret that the Matabeleland people have been marginalized big time since Zimbabwe got its independence from Britain in 1980.These guys have played second fiddle in Zimbabwe's politics both during and after former president Robert Mugabe's tenure.

The Matabeleland region have been snubbed by the government when it comes to the issues of development and to some extent the Ndebele people are also to blame for this long overdue marginalization.

Issues such as the Gukurahundi still remains as one of the agonizing chapters in the lives of the Ndebele people as they lost their beloved ones through the brutal regime of Robert Mugabe. More so in terms of the current government structure and setup this tribe have been more marginalized than ever.

One thing that the Ndebele people should forget about is to hear Mugabe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa apologizing for the Gukurahundi massacres. These two guys will continue shifting the blame on each other till they both leave the earth. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission will never address this burning issue if the real perpetrators are still walking freely in the streets of Harare, hence the only way to solve this issue is to vote for an able statesman Ndebele leader in the capacity of Hon Tshinga Dube.

The question is not to have a Zanu Pf Ndebele leader but to have a capable Ndebele president.

People like Khaya Moyo, Thokozani Khupe, Dumiso Dabengwa, Lovemore Moyo, Welshman Ncube and the leader of Mthwakazi Republic have proven beyond reasonable doubt that they are political armatures who cannot unite the Ndebele people for a common cause hence one can argue that the Ndebele's are also playing a part in their marginalization. With his long and consistence stance on Gukurahundi issue Tshinga Dube is the man that the Ndebele people should rally behind in 2023 and wrestle power from their Shona political god-fathers. With cde Dube in power in 2023 the Gukurahundi matter will be settled once and for all.

It is actually agonizing to see the Ndebele folks queuing to vote for a murderer in the capacity of Mnangagwa in the coming elections. In his recent interview with Zimbabwe Independent Newspaper Dube said I quote "the best way government can solve the Gukurahundi issue is to apologise to the nation for the atrocities which were committed in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces when the state unleashed the notorious North-Korean trained Fifth Brigade in the provinces to supress alleged banditry activities during the early 80s.First let us accept that Gukurahundi happened. We can find a way of apologising through chiefs. Traditional chiefs can come together and make the necessary rituals. In Shona they usual talk of Ngozi (avenging spirits) but that Ngozi is treated. At times, we try to heal the Gukurahundi issue politically but that cannot work because this is purely a spiritual issue," said Dube.

The Mkokoba MP went on to state it clearly that Emmerson Mnangagwa should indeed apologise as he was also involved partly in the butchering of the Ndebele's, It is through such a leader that I believe that if the Ndebele people rally behind him in 2023 the dynamics of politics in Zimbabwe can shift and such a shift will bring development to this marginalised region. In summing up I would like to call upon the Ndebele people to unite in 2023 and put their money on Tshinga Dube if they hope to see any development taking place in their region, more so it is high time that they should woke up from their sleep and also influence political decisions. The office of the presidency should be rotated in Zimbabwe.

2023 its time for a Ndebele President

Knowledge Hakata is an Avant garde political commentator who is also the co-founder of Demos Cratos a political organisation. He can be contacted on knowledgehakata@yahoo.com


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Knowledge Hakata
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Bedding linen and bedroom deco

1''x4'' belt sander

Professional cylinder mower with robin subaru engine ey 15-13

Mighty seven qb-124 / qb-125 air angle grinder

Diamond ep-1406v handy puncher

House for sale

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

43 hectors of land in nkulumane for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

20 mins ago | 19 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

26 mins ago | 236 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

1 hr ago | 560 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

3 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

3 hrs ago | 848 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mushure ends 2 weeks boycott over unpaid allowances

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

The British could be wrong on Zimbabwe once again

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Man found with dead driver's possessions

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mayor blames national policies for bad term in office

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zifa congratulate Billiat, Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Acie Lumumba acquitted of theft charges

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

4 killed in road accident

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Traditional leaders get financial literacy training

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chiwenga to launch tourism handbook

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

R1 million Zimbabwe cigarettes haul in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zec rubbishes Jonathan Moyo's ballot box claim

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

WHO bans hot chips

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

ZMDC seeks sanctions clearance

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

UK govt warns Zimbabwe against social media grandstanding

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

'BF must be a slaughter house'

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Webster Shamu in rigging storm

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chombo gets passport back

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

CSC recapitalisation deal almost done

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa says he is 'a God-fearing leader and a good pastor'

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Vote Mnangagwa for economic turnaround, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Deal decisively with lawbreakers, says Matanga

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe to regain bread basket status, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Dembare remain big club despite lean spell'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kingston Nkhatha offloaded by Supersport

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Pasuwa warns Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Ndiraya wary of Amini Soma

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

3 hrs ago | 1605 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days