Chamisa likely to be the youngest president in Africa

He was so composed, calm and stood firm when Stephen Sackur fired him with questions during a Hard Talk interview.A lot of people especially from Zanu PF celebrated when MDC-T Alliance leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa was interviewed by BBC Hard Talk Journalist Mr Stephen Sackur. I wouldn't want to be tempted to comment much on the interview but I would like to dwell much on the leadership qualities which are fundamental to chosing a leader of a country.President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a such a good leader who has spent much of his time in the echelon of power for more than 50 years. He has mastered arts of leading and is now coming to his twilight.Zimbabweans now want a new leader who is fresh with new, new thinking and new visions.Unfortunately Zimbabweans have become enemies of themselves. There is an outcry of lack of youths participation in politics but when other young people come out of the shell, they are told that they are still immature and cannot lead. Sometimes we hate just because we have different views even if we have progressive ones as long as they are coming from an opponent they are not acceptable. We have a pull him down syndrome problem which has caused a negative thinking amongst ourselves. The virus syndrome has choked the spirit progressiveness and development of our beautiful nation.We have old people who cannot appreciate what the young people are doing and want to be on the driving seat for he rest of their time. We have even witnessed some dying clinging on to power. That is why Zanu PF failed to groom a young leader who would take over after Mugabe who was also against the idea of passing the leadership to young people.We are still stuck into the past where we see young people as threats to older people's political positions. Can someone who is 40 years immature to lead a country? Can we take an example to Emmanuel Macron the President of France. Those people who think that age counts are just associated with greediness and selfishness. Age is just a number.Leadership is an inborn trait. Some people are born with leadership qualities no matter how small or young they are. Chamisa is the talk of he town, city and rural areas. It's not about someone's stature. Nelson Chamisa started as a student leader at a young age amd did not give up. He is bold and composed in his leadership. If voted into power Zimbabwe would break it's history. He is likely to become one of the youngest African leaders on the continent.Presidential election is about personality and the party, if Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa came into power without consensus in ZANU PF he may not even be voted by some ZANU PF members, his personality and popularity in his home province is also an indicator of how he may fair. He was previously beaten by MDC- T's Blessing Chebudo in his home area Kwekwe.Leadership is not all about academic posture, The Ex President Robert Mugabe used to have 7 degrees and several accolades but he brought down the country to its knees. Zimbabwe was once bread basket of Southern Africa but was reduced to a case of Africa. It was once a bastion of Africa but all went down the drain. Mugabe was not loved but feared by the people and he thought the people loved him though there were some who passionately loved him.Leadership is not necessarily about being super intelligent. Zimbabweans miss the point. One doesn't need to be a lawyer, doctor, physicist etc to make a good leader. A good leader is someone who knows how to identify the right people to do the right job and set the ideological agenda light blazing. A leader must be accomodative and be in a strategic position to share his vision with his followers.It's also about having an acceptable moral compass, selflessness and patriotism. The problem with us Zimbabweans is that we keep worshipping individuals and bootlicking them to an astronomical level. We can clearly see that they are nothing but selfish demagogues who tell their supporters what they want to hear, making false promises they can't keep and show worrying signs of autocracy before they even have their hands on the levers of power. Zimbabweans are easily seduced by the wrong traits. The electorate must critically interrogate these politicians.Leadership is both a research area and a practical skill encompassing the ability of an individual or organization to "lead" or guide other individuals, teams, or entire organizations. organizations. Special U.S. academic environments define leadership as "a process of social influence in which a person can enlist the aid and support of others in the accomplishment of a common task". Leadership seen from a European and non-academic perspective encompasses a view of a leader who can be moved not only by communitarian goals but also by the search for personal power. Leadership can derive from a combination of several factors.