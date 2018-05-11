Latest News Editor's Choice


Give the Zimbabwe economy a chance

3 hrs ago
Campaign time is upon us, its that time when 'many wheels squeak for more grease'. Almost all workers are demanding pay rise with civil servants being the loudest.

Indeed our classroom practitioners deserve more, however, one may ask how deep or how full the cookie jar is? Can the Exchequer afford the stratospheric figures being thrown about? How about other essential expenditures? The nurses need adequate medicines for hospitals to function smoothly, schools need books and so on.

So, before trying to empty the national purse, let's be considerate of all arms of the economy. Even the house maids and farm workers need a raise and with the new dispensation in currency, we may get too excited and over-expectant to the point of destroying what we are trying to achieve.

Destruction of our economy was a 'process' and the turnaround cannot be an event. Why not accept what is on offer and leave the door open for further negotiations? At the same time, government should not ignore voices of its 'crying' workers. The fight against corruption seems to be running out of steam, stop corruption and the rest will fall into place.

Communities in resettlement areas want decent schools. Leaders must work to unite the people, not to divide them.

Tondorindo Murisa. Harare.

Source - Tondorindo Murisa
Most Popular In 7 Days