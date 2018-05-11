Zvorwadza praises ED 'for new dispensation' - how naïve, mamba with new coat is still deadly

Opinion / Columnist

There is always a problem when zeal is not tempered by reason, Sten Zvorwadza is one example."The controversial political activist heaped praises on President Emmerson Mnangagwa for "ushering in a new political dispensation," reported Zimeye."Opposition leaders are creating unnecessary discord in the country. We cannot comprehend what they really want. They are too pessimistic about Mnangagwa's policies. Let us commend the President's efforts to transform the economy," said Sten.1) It is now six months since President Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe and nothing has really changed other than that the Zanu PF dictatorship has a new leader, ED. The single most important change the nation has been dying for is democratic change, the dismantling of the Zanu PF dictatorship to restore the individual freedoms and human rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections.President Mnangagwa has promised free and fair elections but, six months later, he has yet to implement even one democratic reforms necessary for free and fair elections. Indeed, instead of implementing the reforms Zanu PF has steadfastly continue to implement its usual vote-rigging schemes such as bribing the Chiefs and deploying them war veterans and army personal to intimidate the electorate, loot billions of dollars from Marange to bankroll its vote-rigging schemes, etc.2) Whilst most of Zimbabwe's opposition politicians are some of the most corrupt and incompetent politicians in human history, still it is not enough to accuse them of "creating unnecessary discord in the country" without giving example.If the truth be told, it must, it is Zanu PF that has created all the economic and political mess we are in today. What the opposition is guilty of is failing to get us out of the mess even when they had the golden opportunity to do so; the best example being during the GNU when MDC should have implemented the reforms but failed to get even one reform implemented in five years.People like Sten Zvorwadza, Chris Mutsvangwa and his rogue war veterans, VP Chiwenga and even President Mnangagwa himself are shallow minded people who, under the influence of a ruthless and cunning tyrant like Robert Mugabe can be turned into murderous zealots, as our history shows.Chiwenga, Mnangagwa and many of the November coup conspirators have enough absolute power for the last 38 years and anyone who they would ever risk losing it in free, fair and credible elections, is naïve. The Mugabe Zanu PF dictatorship wanted absolute power and the Mnangagwa Zanu PF dictatorship too wants absolute power the coup did not change this basic fundament of Zanu PF no more than a mamba shedding its old coat does not make it a harmless snake!