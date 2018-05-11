Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Government handling of fuel crisis shambolic

1 hr ago | Views
The past few days have been characterised by fuel shortages, which the government should deal with urgently.

The government should have foreseen the possibility of fuel shortages and done everything in its power to avert the crisis.

Instead, what we are witnessing is a very reactive government, when it should be proactive.

When reports of the fuel shortages started making rounds, Energy minister Simon Khaya Moyo referred questions to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), the clearest sign that the government was not on top of the situation.

While Zera should provide answers, Moyo, as the minister in charge, should have been in a position to speak authoritatively about the problem and tell the nation when it was most likely to be solved.

With the genie out of the bottle, Moyo tried to address the fuel shortage problem and sadly his response does not inspire confidence.

The government should have advised the public that everything was under control before the crisis, instead of when there are shortages as this is a symptom of being unprepared and being reactive.

Moyo goes on to say there has been an increase in fuel demand in the past three months, but then again, if the government had realised that trend, they should have done everything within their power to address it before a crisis was born.

The government's handling of the fuel crisis has been shambolic to say the least and we hope they have learnt from this setback and will do better next time.

The country is desperate for productivity and at the centre of it all is the availability of fuel and the government cannot afford any such shortages.

Coupled with that, resurfacing of queues at service stations means a lot of productive time is being wasted and this is bad for an economy that would do with all productive hours being put to good use.

Thus, it is imperative that the government is able to understand what the trends are, explain why there is a surge in the purchase of fuel and be in a position to plan properly for that.

Just as a reminder to Moyo: The winter season is upon us and with the wintry weather there is a tendency for an upsurge in the use of electricity.

Hopefully, he has a plan for this and he will not be caught flatfooted as he has been with the fuel situation.

The country can ill-afford energy shortages and it is incumbent on the government to put contingency plans in place in case there is an uptick in consumption.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Fuel, #Crisis, #Govt

Comments

Honda fit

Housing consultant's available

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Mighty seven qb-124 / qb-125 air angle grinder

Toyota fortuned on sale

Kids tracksuits on sale

Diamond ep-1406v handy puncher

Couples getaway


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mohadi back from sick leave

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

8 mins ago | 16 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

14 mins ago | 51 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

15 mins ago | 28 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1148 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

1 hr ago | 852 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Mugabe computers theft, State seeks to revoke suspect's bail

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Madinda promises fireworks

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Civil servants demand to meet Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 242 Views

MDC-T in fresh poll demands

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T brace for busy weekend

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Madlela debuts new TV show

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'Spurn unwanted sexual advances'

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Veritas seeks right to conduct voter education

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mohadi challenges political parties to campaign peacefully

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Serial 'killer, robber' in court

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Gweru unveils $40m intercity transport hub plan

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Killer dad jailed for 25 years

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo Mayor to seek re-election

1 hr ago | 53 Views

MDC-T primary elections start

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Hot-stuff' drinking contest kills two

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Bosso ECD urged to graduate

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mudzuri slams imposition of 'rich strangers' in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Robbers steal $80 000 from church

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Soldier faces robbery charges

1 hr ago | 114 Views

MDC-T in limbo over primaries

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Mutsvangwa calls for unity

1 hr ago | 194 Views

ZRP chief breathes fire

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Inside Biti's self-hate and snobbery

1 hr ago | 123 Views

ZBC rapped for 'skewed coverage'

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Four strokes for bedding, impregnating minor

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF tells members yo respect traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zvorwadza slates 'selfish opposition'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Fury over Khama treatment

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Govt, SA firm seal $5,2bn fuels deal

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa has done a great job, says Mathema

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Couple caught undressed at neighbour's house

1 hr ago | 248 Views

'Sex-mad' man pesters uncle's wife for sex

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Police, residents hunt down baby dumper

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Not the Econet way...

1 hr ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days