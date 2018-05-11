Chamisa's problem with women cannot become Zimbabwe's problem

Opinion / Columnist

MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has a serious problem, not just politically, but more importantly, personally and psychologically.His treatment of women as mere property and sexualised objects sadly continues. First, Chamisa offered his own sister in a "bet" to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. When there was a national outcry, rather than immediately apologise, he doubled down on his comments explaining why he felt he had the right to control his sister's future and offer her around.It is hard to imagine that both Chamisa and the people around him didn't understand the full extent of the outcry over his comments, which he subsequently claims were part of a "joke".I personally do not know a single woman who appreciated the joke of a man who sees us as property to be traded.So when Chamisa said "Is there anyone who can doubt that I am energetic? Just give me any woman here and see if I will fail to score," yesterday while addressing a rally at Maboleni Business Centre in Lower Gweru, it is clear there is a problem.A problem that can no longer be batted away by ignorance or innocence.Chamisa has only been under the public microscope for a few months and already he has continuously courted controversy for his attitudes towards and actions against women.Of course, it is well known that Chamisa used strong-handed tactics to oust his former co Vice President Dr. ThokozaniKhupe. Khupe was ruthlessly attacked, verbally and physically by Chamisa's thugs, in one case almost killing her at the funeral of MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai.The interminable abuse that Khupe has suffered has focused on the fact that she is a woman, and it is clear that the sexism and chauvinism directed against her has been, at the very least inspired, if not directed, from the very top.Now, incumbent MP for Harare West Jessie Majome has opened up about the abuse she was being subjected to that saw her withdraw from the party's primary elections.Ms Majome said she had been told that she was old and should retire to the countryside to herd donkeys.In our new Zimbabwe, it is perfectly acceptable to disagree with some on policy, politics and ideology, but specifically targeting someone because of their gender should have no place in Zimbabwe during the 21st Century.Those, like Chamisa, who think of women as lesser objects and property, aren't just contravening the law and our constitution; they are affront to our morality and the Bible.They are deeply un-Christian, and as a pastor, Chamisa, should be at the forefront of peace, unity and equality, not perpetrating sexism and gender politics.Everyone, especially in politics, should be allowed one mistake, one ‘slip of the tongue'. However, when there is a pattern, it is no longer aberrant behaviour and is more like a deep-seated belief.Chamisa was warned repeatedly, especially from among his own people and supporters, about his comments and attitudes towards women.The fact that only days later he can speak that way in front of thousands of people, including many women, just shows how innate the problem really is.There has been lots of research of late that clearly demonstrates that those who play up their manliness and reject feminine preferences are trying to overcompensate for something they lack.This is a powerful and problematic psychosis. Many have suggested that Robert Mugabe's brutishness and use of violence was a result of a similar psychosis.Zimbabwe can ill afford another leader who uses aggression, especially against women and other minorities, to compensate for their feelings of inadequacy.Chamisa has a problem, and it is with the 52% of this country who are women. It is a problem with not just us, but also for men, their mothers, daughters, sisters and wives. It is a problem to all those who love and respect women.This means that Chamisa's problem is actually Zimbabwe's problem.