Balancing change and consolidating the gains of independence

1 hr ago | Views
The 2018 harmonized elections which are due in a few months could have proved to be a difficult balancing act for sober minded Zimbabweans who understood the need to move away from the era of former president Robert Mugabe and at the same time consolidating the gains of our hard won independence - thanks to the advent of the new dispensation, that burden has been lifted.

But what are the gains of our independence? One might ask. In pursuit of my line of argument I will single out ownership of agricultural land as one of the gains of independence that needed to be consolidated as the nation seeks change.

The problem arose in the sense that while former president Mugabe had grown unpopular, the opposition on the other hand was on record of having been originally against the land reform arguing that it was tantamount to disrespecting property rights which would result in capital flight. There was however no time to school the opposition of the fact that the willing buyer willing seller initiative had failed to yield results and the country's liberators were growing impatient, while the British Government of the day had reneged on its pledge to fund the exercise to ensure that affected farmers were compensated. Neither were the illegitimate land holders willing to sell ‘their' land. What more hospitality would surpass one offering to buy back his goods from the convicted thief who used such goods for generations?

The opposition only changed its stance after realizing that the hardworking beneficiaries of the land reform were now producing results  - though there was still need for a robust Government policy to harness all these efforts to ensure that the country is food secure.

Then came Command Agriculture, the brainchild of the head of state President Mnangagwa, which saw the country being transformed from a basket case to a food secure nation in one season. One problem still remained - we were still under the leadership of former President Mugabe, who had grown unpopular both in Zanu PF and internationally, courtesy of his advanced age, a motor-mouthed wife and criminals precariously hanging on the hem of his robe to fuel their corruption trails.

The events of 17 November 2017 solved the above mentioned dilemma once and for all. The coming in to power of president Mnangagwa ensured that the electorate had a candidate who would ensure the country attains the much needed change while consolidating the gains of the hard fought independence. President Mnangagwa made it clear that the land reform was now water under the bridge, though he quickly assured the generality of Zimbabweans that the issue of multiple farms would be dealt with under his administration. This was made to ensure that there be more beneficiaries of the scarce commodity.

Since, then, President Mnangagwa has made significant strides in re-integrating Zimbabwe into the family of nations. His ‘Zimbabwe is open for business' mantra has seen line ministries striving to ensure that the country is ranked high in ease of doing business. The President's negotiating skills have seen him closing numerous financial deals which are set to pay off in the near future. These deals are now marching towards the $20 billion mark.

Through the recently launched Zanu PF Manifesto, President Mnangagwa is promising a middle income economy by 2030. One of the drivers of this vision (agricultural reforms) will see beneficiaries of the land reform reaping immense benefits as the Zanu PF Government develops new markets for agricultural produce.

In this forthcoming election, the light at the end of the tunnel is not a bullet train coming but a way out of economic meltdown, which the ED administration has managed to achieve in a short period of time.


Source - Mapozho Saruchera
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

