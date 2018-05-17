Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

44 mins ago | Views
Six months ago, the Zimbabwean people with the military keeping peace intervened to replace Robert Mugabe - the country's long-time leader - with the former vice-president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The opposition had paddled the propaganda that Mnangagwa is the old wine in the new container. Looking at the short relay Zimbabwe ran from November 2017 when Mnangagwa was inaugurated to date a lot of things have taken place. The achievements which Mnangagwa has presided over are un-believable. The first thing he did he opened the country to business.

People across the political spectrum, believe that the ‘more of the same' narrative is too simplistic to capture what has really happened in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is now alive with optimism about the prospects of badly needed economic reforms and re-engagement with western donors after elections that are expected to take place in July. Zimbabweans from across the political divide – even long-time Zanu-PF antagonists – indicated their willingness to give the new president a chance to turn the country's economic fortunes around. And investors, already flocking to the country in search of opportunities at bargain prices, are keen to enter the market; the former enemies have turned into friends and are effectively seeking partnership with Zimbabwe in investing and moving the country upwards.

Zimbabwe is now out of the woods thanks to brave stand the President took in repealing laws which affected development and allowing freedom of expression. The election preparations so far have shown that the new government is committed to legitimising its rule at the ballot box in a free and credible fashion. The MDC Alliance has ventured into areas which were no go arears and Chamisa had been allowed to mislead the electorate at will. This is not because ED is a weak person, but it is because ED has brought in a new dispensation and is committed to free and fair elections and to the respect of the Rule of Law. Politically motivated arrests are now the thing of the past and ED has shown that any he can transform the party to a pro democratic outfit.  Western governments have strongly and rightly signalled that there will be no significant re-engagement until this happens and in this way the re engagement has started, Zimbabwe has received high profile ministers from UK through ED's diplomatic offensive UK has given Zimbabwe ONE HUNDRED MILLION  to boost our economy. This shows the great shift and trust and confidence we now as a country command.  In addition, the government has made mountains of economic reforms. This has restored investor confidence and really getting the economy moving. The degree to which business people, politicians and external investors are confident that these steps has happen is striking, particularly for a country that has seen little optimism in the past two decades.

ED's statements were not just a matter of wishful thinking or blind utterances of the government's reformist rhetoric, although its promises of economic reform – in some cases radical – are certainly welcomed by the business community. The talk of change and the real change Zimbabwe has experienced in six months is indeed impressive, and in some cases quite radical. With ED in the office Zimbabwe will be Dubai of Africa. The ideas ED was banding about are structurally significant: special economic zones, low taxes for early entrants, a true one-stop shop for international investors, and many others. On top of that, there are promises from all quarters that property rights and the rule of law would be respected in regard to both local and foreign investment. There is a willing acknowledgement that the government had built up trust, given events of the past 20 years.

Words are good; deeds are better ED has gone beyond words, he has performed. And on this front, the government has already taken several steps to show investors and the Zimbabwean people more broadly those things have changed. The streets of Harare have been disinfected of the police who brought in UN abetted corruption. It should be noted that immediately after Mnangagwa took over, the police were ordered to stand down. Such a move was hardly radical or controversial, but it was tangible proof that the government was taking steps to differentiate itself from its predecessor.
The government is also making moves to institute fiscal discipline and institute reforms to improve the investor climate. Since November, the government has: made changes to the Indigenisation Act that now leaves only platinum and diamond mining subject to 51% stakes being reserved for Zimbabweans. Revised the terms of 99-year leases to do away with provisions that allowed the government to push leaseholders off the land with 90 days' notice, a move to make them bankable and transferable; and fired 500 civil servants without correct qualifications, while announcing the mandatory retirement of civil servants over 65.

Obviously there is much more to do, but in six months, these are impressive accomplishments. Also, beyond policy reforms, you can see how the business environment has improved. Long-contested tax penalties are being settled. Civil servants, under pressure from the top, are now answering phones and dealing with outstanding issues. And local businessmen and international investors alike are getting access to ministers, and even the president, to air their grievances – and in several instances getting changes they asked for. Put together, both words and deeds are fuelling the optimism so rampant on the ground.

: "It does not matter whether the cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice." Mnangagwa is a pragmatist at heart. Given the still perilous state of Zimbabwe's economy, he knows that an investor-friendly environment is the only path to meaningful growth.

A diplomat had this to say about Zimbabwe "So what does this all mean for investors? We have worked on Zimbabwean political issues for several years, both as analysts and diplomats. The changes we saw in Zimbabwe truly were astounding compared to past years. The mood was different; people were legitimately upbeat. Government ministers and bureaucrats who would not give Westerners the time of day six months ago were going out of their way to speak to anyone even hinting at investment opportunities. As noted earlier, both rhetoric and action were moving in a positive direction. Optimism, therefore, is justified.

Zimbabwe, however, does not have a great track record of keeping its promises in recent years. Assurances to protect property rights are one thing, but following through on them is quite another."
The world now sees Zimbabwe as the proper place to invest in.  

We will not say much about the MDC alliance, Zimbabweans must remember that MDC alliance is an alliance which just want to be in power. They actually admitted that they joined in the restore legacy with the hope of being called into a unity government. When that failed they started crying for sanctions against the dispensation. Zimbabweans must reject these economic terrorists who lie to us and hold us at ransom.

ED has shown his bravery and that he is a man of his word. Corruption is being dealt with and as much as the justice system is so slow very soon we will see the prosecutions of many corrupt people.

We must put our trust in ED.

#ED MUST HAVE YOUR VOTE

VAZET2000@YAHOO.CO.UK

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Couples getaway

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

Housing consultant's available

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

Benz on sale

6 tonne truck for hire

Megaphone

Cheap priced to go plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

49 mins ago | 482 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

1 hr ago | 163 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Taming government expenditure

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

British loan, compliment China's mega deals, soften Zanu PF vote-rigging - China's new acolyte

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Balancing change and consolidating the gains of independence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Maziwisa abandons Highfield house

4 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zanu-PF MP in ICU

4 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Prophet confesses to adultery

4 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair acquitted of extortion charges

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Public officials should fight corruption

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

LEAKED: Teachers' contracts terminated, Solusi High school students left stranded - WhatsApp Update

4 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Ibbo Mandaza predicts Zanu PF poll routing

5 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Mugabe's NPD defends using Joshua Nkomo's portrait

5 hrs ago | 849 Views

ZBCtv Facebook page to LiveStream Caps United v Highlanders match

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

ZOU to partner ZIMCHE, AAU in four day workshop

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Cops shoot miner, flee the scene

7 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Public media ups propaganda ante against Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2088 Views

'Corruption is good for Zimbabwe,' Minister says

8 hrs ago | 3540 Views

NPF in paralysis, fails to hold elective convention

8 hrs ago | 849 Views

Biti is offside on the British loan to Zim businesses

9 hrs ago | 1395 Views

MDC Alliance praise Zanu-PF manifesto

9 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Chihuri must come back home

9 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Chamisa's problem with women cannot become Zimbabwe's problem

9 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Challenging side of democracy: MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

The MDC Alliance and its anti-women DNA exposed

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

The end for Chamisa and women

9 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Dotito be ready for Joice Mujuru

10 hrs ago | 649 Views

NPF: Much Ado about nothing

10 hrs ago | 855 Views

Nyasha Bonde: The birth of a Mbira songstress

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

MDC Alliance, a house of confusion

11 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Harry Wilson pledges to form inclusive Zimbabwe govt

11 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Mohadi back from sick leave

11 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Tycoon causes govt shutdown

11 hrs ago | 3322 Views

British govt banking on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Chamisa survives frenzied London propaganda storm

11 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to engage Dabengwa

11 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Chaos rocks Lupepe's company

11 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Angry villagers drag Obert Mpofu to court

11 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Zesa seeks to recover US$1bn

11 hrs ago | 459 Views

Why Mugabe's Sekeramayi project failed

11 hrs ago | 4139 Views

AirZim saga: Tale of half-truths, lies and deception

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

I can impregnate any woman, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 4707 Views

Zanu PF losing candidates expose party rigging tricks

12 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Chiwenga's in-law exposes Zanu PF rigging

12 hrs ago | 5218 Views

Zanu-PF's Mataranyika asks losing candidates to rally behind him

12 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days