Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

44 mins ago | Views
If you are on social media there are a couple of home truths.

Munyaradzi Mitchell Gumbo must have a secret degree in gynaecology – we see his posts to that effect once in a while. Prince Noble is a futuristic Socrates whose sound bites are a cocktail of genius and mental derangement in superbly sweet doses. Plot Mhako is the lord of the spoiler alert.

Yes those are all home truths. That and the fact that when Wellence Mujuru opens his mouth, all the seven plagues of Egypt are unleashed upon the Webosphere.

And so he torched yet another storm this week, this Wellence Mujuru thorn on the flesh. This fellow whose hands we smelled and found out from the residue that it was indeed he that had thrown the proverbial so high up that it eventually hits the fan. And when the proverbial hits the fan we all know that spells terrible trouble.

The internet of things in Zim Facebook is not for the faint hearted and this week was no different.

I had unleashed the issue years ago when I stumbled upon the fact that revered artiste Jah Prayzah had been the master of theft and had stolen an award winning track by Ghanaian artiste Samini and put together a hotchpotch of nursery rhyme like words to come up with 'Sisi Makachena', correctly named Mwanasikana.

Samini was not amused and my friend Emmanuel Kwame Amoh in Ghana and I in Harare had penned the article that had left people knowing full well that the Emperor's New Clothes were in fact not clothes at all. The Emperor was undressed!

Well anyway, Wellence Mujuru ran his own exposés this week and the biggest revelation was that the hit song that we all jump to and think is revolutionary, Mutupo by Juntal, is in fact a bastardisation of a quite catchy rhythm from Cote d'Ivoire by artiste Bebi Philips (don't get excited, he is a dude!). A song entitled Balaumba in fact.

Juntal

Many expressed outrage while many others showed total shame and embarrassment totally.

Surely we can be original in our music.

Over at Military Touch Music, we got sadness from the revelation by Wellence that perhaps the unique golden touch of DJ Tamuka was just his night-time surreptitious listening to East and West African songs which he then strips undressed and smoothens out then adds the no doubt golden touch of one ExQ.

Effectively, thanks to Wellence Mujuru, we now sadly know that MTM is not a studio, but just like the legendary J Master's car-breakers where songs are chopped up and the parts distributed to become other cars, and in this case become other songs.

It was a very shocking discovery. A more poignant example of how people felt cheated was that it was like false marketing to them. Like someone selling them a dead cow and passing it off as sleeping. Kuvatengesera mombe yakafa uchiti yakakotsira. That it is fast asleep. Only to make the shocking discovery when the flies start landing on the beast as if they were plane on a runway. At Heathrow. Then alas, the shock and sadness and disappointment sets in.

And so, is Zimbabwe a land that lacks creativity? Are we the land of thieves and crooks in arts industry terms? Or is there a perfect explanation to all of this? A perfect way to fix this even?

Wellence Mujuru

Well, don't steal the thunder from Sulumani Chimbetu. He dragged old Tuku to the studio saying, presumably, "daddy I have made a gem of a song and want your golden voice on it." That song was Kwedu.

When it was discovered that the song was in fact originally Kajituliza Kasuku sung by Les Wanyika, the sadness was palpable.

Truth is there is a thin line between theft and artistry. And it is ultimately Zimbabwean artistes and producers at fault and they should be called out as thieves.

Remember Tracey Zengeni and Conrad Nduna? They had the project Musatize but were never called out as thieves. What difference is there?

Simple. Attribution. The moment you attribute a song or harmony as previously done by another artiste-the original artiste, your product becomes perfect and acceptable. The moment you try to pass it off as your own then you attract problems. And Wellence gets something to do with his bundles. And the Webosphere knows Wellence has a lot of those bless his soul!

When Mase, Puff and Biggie performed Mo' Money Mo' Problems, they picked an interpolation of 'I'm Coming Out', the hit 1980 release by Disco diva Diana Ross. On their album credits, they clearly stated that the song had an interpolation.

In fact, it is nothing to be ashamed of to sample music. A DJ infuriated people when he said it is insignificant. It is significant.

However it is not if one simply pay tribute when due to whomsoever it is due.

It is not copying. It is artistically sampling and manipulating to expertly send the message that you can reinvent a sound, an era or a character. Which is why we all love Hesi Kani Tindo, a remake of Despacito done by rising rogue protégé Alchemy. He never passed it off as his own.

At the end of it all, even here in the world of writers. Great writers that is. People are influenced by the thoughts and thought processes of others. Which is perhaps the reason why I attributed the spark of this topic to Wellence. It doesn't take anything away from you.

If only our artistes know it is not a source of shame to emulate and give attribution then we will cease to be seen as the land of thieves.

After all there is a saying; What a good thing Adam had. When he said a good thing, he knew nobody had said it before (Mark Twain).


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Thieves, #Land

Comments

Luveve acre for sale

Benz on sale

X trail on sale

3acre richmond prized to go

4 row maize planter

2 high density houses for sale on special

Pregnancy predictor kit

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

14 mins ago | 26 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

16 mins ago | 71 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

20 mins ago | 54 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

40 mins ago | 119 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

41 mins ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

42 mins ago | 148 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

45 mins ago | 116 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

46 mins ago | 95 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

46 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

47 mins ago | 137 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

49 mins ago | 49 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

50 mins ago | 61 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

51 mins ago | 16 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

52 mins ago | 68 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

53 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

53 mins ago | 61 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

54 mins ago | 68 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

55 mins ago | 27 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnagnagwa engages women

56 mins ago | 27 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

58 mins ago | 97 Views

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

59 mins ago | 13 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 130 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

1 hr ago | 138 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

1 hr ago | 135 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 35 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3590 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

8 hrs ago | 1341 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3210 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1736 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1495 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4742 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

21 hrs ago | 1314 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1682 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 471 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days