Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Advice for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | Views
My dear people, This week I would like to give you hope that the Great Robert will rule this country again one day.

As I once famously said, that great man should just rule us, whether from a wheelchair, wheelbarrow or even from the grave.

Meanwhile, you have to put up with very mediocre leadership from ED.

Six months into his stolen leadership and the man has not even buried a single person at the heroes acre.

Even political violence in which The Bobster majored has gone down during an election year.

By now, just over two months before an election, it is difficult to convince anybody that there will be elections soon.

Blood would flow during the bloodbath with bones broken at will.

As for the opposition, I just give up.

Their leaders seem not to know that they have left student activism, which thrives on playing to the gallery.

My advice to Chamisa is to avoid lies. No matter how small.

You started by claiming that you had met Donald Trump who promised you $15 billion, which was clearly a lie.

Then there was the Joshua Nkomo sceptre that you implied had been given to you by the family.

Another fib.

Then the mother of lies: that Queen Elizabeth had invited you to England.

Which was another giant lie.

As one comic movie star said: "The Queen of England does not wield enough power even to order the purchase of a plane ticket."

If you stick to the truth, the people will love you more. Simply put, stop telling lies.

Offering your younger sister to appease elderly men such as ED is the kind of thing that all progressive people take a dim view of.

Making a petulant apology or retraction is regarded as not being sincere.

As for ED, he needs to show people, especially an important constituency such as women, that when he meets them, he values their concerns and that they are not subjects of ridicule.

Some time ago when given sanitary pads he implied that he had, up to then, not known how they were used.

Ridiculous material coming from a father, husband and grandfather.

Unlike cavemen, modern men discuss those things with their close relatives.

On Friday ED met women's representative groups.

And Lizard, did you say you were not sure if young girls were involved in sex work and even wondered if police were aware of it?

Unbelievable nonsense! What reports are you receiving from JOC? Or maybe they are not giving you.

Maybe such reports go to Dr Shenanigans only.

Is ED so detached from reality that he is not aware that in some settlements outside Harare some young girls were being paid 25c or getting empty beer bottles for resale in exchange for sex.

The whole thing must have been so embarrassing that The Herald could only produce the headline: "President engages women".
Classic!

Khupe, Gutu, Bhebhe and now Majome

Zanu-PF has been celebrating developments taking place in the MDC-T since Chamisa's new dispensation.

Among some of the reasons for the celebrations is the violent ejection of party vice-president Thokozani Khupe.

Thanks to the Nerorists, Khupe and her supporters were successfully terrorised out of the party.

Advantage Zanu-PF.

Among party leaders who left are spokesman Obert Gutu, Abednigo Bhebhe and other senior party cadres.

Zanu-PF had another reason to smile this week after popular and hardworking Harare West member of Parliament was frustrated out of the party.

Brilliant work from the young cobra. The fact that there is a much younger lady who has been identified by the new owner of the party to replace Jessie is neither here nor there.

Jessie is too old anyway.

Tsvangison also excelled in that domain so somebody needs to carry the legacy forward and strike effectively.

In a short space of time, the young leader has successfully alienated older people, young women, women voters and people from Matabeleland. This includes big powers like the USA and Britain, which now have to regularly issue statements correcting some fib.

Advantage Zanu-PF.

Police banned

A lot of people were heard celebrating after Police commissioner-general Godwin Matanga reportedly banned police officers from smoking and drinking in public while in uniform.

This is a very wise and noble statement, which we hope will ensure police regain the confidence of the people.

The problem is that this has always been part of police regulations for decades.

So either chef Matanga was misquoted or The Horrid just got it wrong. As they always do anyway.

I still have a cutting in which a sports journalist wrote about a football player who had "shined" on the football pitch and how he had "shacked" hands with his opponents at the end of the match.

Munhuwese kuna Amai!
Ntombizodwa woyee!
Dr Amai Stopit! PhD (Fake)

l Feedback: Doctorstopit@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Hover board on sale

X trail on sale

On sale is toyota vitz

2 high density houses for sale on special

Toyota fortuned on sale

Solar charge controller for sale

300 square ms stand prized to go at lovondale

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another Gukurahundi victim exhumed

18 mins ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo Police Clear Nkulumane MRP Road Show

20 mins ago | 24 Views

WATCH: Coach wanting to beat club CEO over outstanding salaries

4 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF candidate preaches peace

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

$65k bribe rocks Hwange

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Hwange MP hauled on hot coals over CDF

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Kambarami beat Bulawayo Mayor in MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Woman burnt beyond recognition in accident

4 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Ubuntuism and Mnangagwa's new trajectory

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Welshman Ncube not contesting for parly

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Villagers relive horrific battle

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa going to Matebeleland North on 2 June

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

The man who found Robert Mugabe's voice

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa says more cash to ease shortages

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

The story about Chamisa's wife

4 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Mgagao clashes: A ZIPRA narrative

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Is Andy Brown's badluck haunting daughter?

5 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Zimbabweans in SA reluctant to return until polls

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

5 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mliswa's graft dossier to Mnangagwa opens can of worms

6 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Chamisa is our Obama, says Musekiwa

6 hrs ago | 967 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe warned on US$ imports

6 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Khupe's MDC-T rebuffs Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1243 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai, God speaks to Prophet Bushiri'

7 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Sacking of Hwange colliery boss could open can of worms

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

Election dates in two weeks, Mnangagwa says

7 hrs ago | 597 Views

Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

17 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

17 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

17 hrs ago | 3284 Views

Ngezi Platinum thrash Bulawayo City

17 hrs ago | 852 Views

WATCH: How SA Police round up criminals

17 hrs ago | 2539 Views

WATCH: 'The younger politicians waiting for an opportunity to be thieves'

17 hrs ago | 1344 Views

WATCH: Chamisa fingered in Khupe's manifesto launch chaos

17 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Chiwenga pays tribute to Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zanu-PF leadership told listen to people's needs

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

'Re-engagement policy paying off'

18 hrs ago | 417 Views

New Zanu-PF admin prepared to change Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 582 Views

PSL Results

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

2018 must, first and foremost, deliver free elections - forget ED's dogma saying otherwise

20 hrs ago | 660 Views

Matabeleland Culture day draws nigh

20 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

22 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

22 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

22 hrs ago | 3438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days