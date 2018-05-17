The similarities between Tinomudaishe Chinyoka and Judas Iscariot

Opinion / Columnist

Conclusion

The article titled 'the similarities between Grace Mugabe and Nelson Chamisa' written by Tino Chinyoka was in bad taste and below the standard of a grade seven dropout. I failed to grasp the connection between Grace Mugabe and Nelson Chamisa in his piece. What I saw in the piece is the spirit of Judas Iscariot (hate, greedy, selfishness, subjectivity, jealous and poor grasp of syllogism) displayed by Chinyoka against Chamisa throughout the entire piece.This piece therefore seek to demonstrate that Chinyoka could have inherited a double potion of Judas Iscariot's spirit. I am confident of a positive DNA results if their samples are scientifically tested and correlated. What I derived from Chinyoka's piece is that, he dislikes Nelson Chamisa and I won't be shocked if Chinyoka decides to 'hang himself' soon after the announcement of presidential results. I am now praying to God so that ED should win in order to save the life of Chinyoka.The following is my critique of Tino Chinyoka's piece on the similarities between Grace Mugabe and Nelson Chamisa;Chinyoka's piece in based on what he called 'speculation', he claimed that Mugabe R.G. once declared Nelson Chamisa the best minister because Chamisa had a business connection with the first family. I am shocked, even a kindergarten graduate cannot accept such kind of a reasoning. I doubt whether Chinyoka studied syllogism and deductive logic, he should have avoided such kind of speculation because it exposes the academic level of one's thinking. I am therefore calling upon Chinyoka to produce his grade seven certificate, what is reflected in his piece may force some people to think that the dude skipped primary education.Tino Chinyoka through his weak knowledge of syllogism claimed that, the death of Sally Mugabe made Grace the first lady and in comparison he stated that the death of Learnmore Judah Jongwe made Chamisa Kuwadzana MP and 'the death of Tsvangirai brought him one election win away from the presidency'. Just like a kindergarten graduate, I got confused to the point of death, what was Chinyoka trying to put across? Grace was made a first lady by death and Chamisa an MP by death!Zimbabweans, help me to understand such kind of reasoning, one of us (Tino Chinyoka or Don Chigumba) should be mentally ill. I will surrender myself to the hospital for check-up soon after completing this piece and will announce the results of the check-up tomorrow.Tino Chinyoka went further saying that while Grace Mugabe went around with a man in a wheelchair denouncing and blaming ED for his permanent injury, Chamisa is going around with a man with one arm 'claiming that ED did this in 2008'. This is another good example of a disorder in reasoning. Nelson Chamisa is on record blaming ZANU PF and Mugabe R.G for the permanent injury of a man with one arm. Chinyoka decided to put words in Nelson Chamisa's mouth by saying that ED was responsible for the permanent injury, Chamisa blamed Mugabe and ZANU PF and not ED. Chinyoka should withdraw his words.I almost suffered a heart attack on this one; Chinyoka claimed that Grace Mugabe went around attacking Kazembe Kazembe and Charamba and likened the incidents to MDC supporters' attack on British ambassador Catriona Lang following the BBC-Chamisa hard talk encounter with Stephen Suckur. I am calling upon Zimbabweans to help me to understand the link between these two cases. I am failing to grasp this kind of reasoning.Chino Chinyoka claimed that Grace went around telling people that the first family was poor and not greed (for money) and try to connect this with ZUVA - Chamisa court case. Just go and read but be careful, you may be confused. The legalization of bhangi/mbaje/dhunhanga in Zimbabwe by ZANU PF government brought more harm than good. There are now a lot of cases of drunk-driving as well as drunk and writing.This should be the worst piece/article to be written and published since the time of Judas Iscariot. As I told you someone between us (Tino Chinyoka and Don Chigumba) should be mentally ill, I am now going to the hospital for check-up and to announce the results tomorrow. I therefore urge Tino Chinyoka to surrender himself to the hospital for check-up as well.If Tino Chinyoka is mentally fit, therefore he may be suffering from jealous and he hates Nelson Chamisa 133.5% . He should try to be objective and avoid personal hate.My the spirit of Judas Iscariot disappear from him - AmenDon Chigumba is a mixed methods research specialist, can be found on twitter @Donchigumba