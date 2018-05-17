Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | Views
Nearly 60 days remain between us and July 2018, the big day slated for Zimbabwe's harmonised elections, but President Mnangagwa, the chess master, is already looking beyond that. Many of us privy to President Mnangagwa's stratagem can comfortably conclude that he has this thing in the bag, for several reasons.

His main opponent Nelson Chamisa, leader of the MDC Alliance, is a delusional narcissist who has trashed his party's constitution, declared himself president and brought to the fore two boring friends who were in political wilderness themselves — Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube. Talk of marginally appealing and repulsive politicians to the MDC-T base, there you have it!

ED's appeal among his base is foolproof.
It is the rural folk who constitute over 60 percent of the national population. And they really vote.
The Zanu-PF system created by his predecessor, Mr Robert Mugabe, is still intact there.

After former president Robert Mugabe resigned under immense pressure as impeachment bells rang louder, ED was endorsed by his entire party as the new leader, and not some pseudo-national council manipulated by its leader as what happened in MDC-T.

The rural folk alone have near enough numbers to keep ED at State House.
To add insult to injury, the 2013 election outcome showed that the once-touted stronghold for the opposition, the urban areas, is now up for grabs.

Unlike previous years especially the year 2000, which witnessed the first shake-up in the electoral field, the goodwill towards opposition was unmatched hence protest votes against the incumbents.
So, let's forget about the implication of filling halls and stadiums symptomatic of Chamisa's rallies.

It means nothing apart from the optics.
The real deal is about penetrating the rural areas with solid structures from ward, district to province and ultimately national. It's also about getting people out there to vote.

Remember the ability of the so-called independent press to really influence voters' decisions has dissipated.
ED has kept many promises to date, particularly giving people their freedoms back — freedom of expression. The game has changed. According to one journalist from the independent press, "Now you can 'cuss' politicians all you want!"
The biggest albatross around his neck has been the economy.

Understandably so, ED had to complete Mugabe's term with all the problems it had amassed.
Chiefly caused by the sanctions inherited from 2013 elections roundly condemned by the West because they were conducted in the absence of international observers.

Thankfully that has changed, a great achievement.
ED has since done a fantastic job of fumigating and eradicating the pariah stench that Zimbabwe had become well known for.
He opened up the country to the world especially for international business and dialogue. However, he still needs the mandate and legitimacy in the eyes of the world in spite of the fact that Mugabe's military-assisted ouster was underwritten by nearly every Zimbabwean and applauded by the entire community of nations and most notably the Western bloc.

Not even one country on the planet condemned it!
ED's biggest weapon is abundant evidence of his deal-making savvy.
Multi-million dollar deals have already been lined up, with other countries immediately snatching opportunities while others are waiting, cautiously optimistic that ED will get his fresh mandate to run the affairs of Zimbabwe.

On corruption, the scorecard has mixed results.
Removing the corrupt, extortionist and obnoxious cops from the country's roads was a major achievement that should never be forgotten.

Chihuri's police partook in corruption, aided and abated it.
Talk of return of freedoms, that is one of a kind!
Unlike Chamisa, who is busy vilifying former comrades like Khupe at every given opportunity, ED is smarter. He knows he cannot afford moronic utterances at this stage neither can he arrest, denigrate or badmouth any so-called heavyweight in the party, the consequences can be severe.

Zanu-PF has brilliantly carved out its message; "open for business" which brilliantly captures the citizen's imagination.
MDC Alliance has failed to articulate what it stands for, not simply what it is against (i.e ED himself, his Zanu-PF, legalisation of marijuana farming that is, for good or ill, becoming popular). Medicinal Marijuana has immediate off-takers, jobs will be immediately created, exports generated with corresponding foreign currency.

But for Chamisa to feign moral superiority utterly divorced from economic solutions needed for our time and without specifying a bold economic agenda is worthless.

Chamisa's crazy promises such as bringing bullet trains to Zimbabwe during his tenure of ten years (if that ever happens) is fake news.

Understanding the sensitivities of a contemporary Zimbabwe is the beginning of wisdom.
Remnants of defeated former president Mugabe in the security sector are increasingly itching for a fight.

While the majority in the service have done a sterling job by positively working towards the reform agenda, complementing wider efforts of rebuilding economic political and social institutions, there's still a stubborn iota that is not resting. It is sowing seeds of disharmony.

Their loyalty is still entrenched in the past.
Nothing wrong with political contestations which have seen the attempted resurgence of Mugabe under the auspices of a new political outfit called National Patriotic Front.
That's democracy at work.

But remember the country is coming out of a crisis brought about by Mugabe and his wife, who had promised to rule Zimbabwe from the grave and through eternity.

This begs the question, who can better stabilise the country, ED or Chamisa? ED of course!
In ED I see a hawk of international business, an icon capable of reversing our fortunes, a leader with the stamina to transform Zimbabwe into an economic behemoth that it should be.

Poverty is our number one enemy that has caused acute social breakdown to the extent where even family life is now a privilege for the rich.

If Paul Kagame of Rwanda did it, ED is already doing it.
In less than six months, he has unleashed a multi-strategy to confront isolationism, misgovernance, retrogressive elements of indigenisation and investment laws, freedom of expression and rule of law, corruption in police force, etc.
Fruits of the new dispensation are around the corner because the groundwork has been successfully laid.
For those reasons, ED already has my vote. — Wall Street Journal.

Dr Paul Charumbira is a director at the Centre for the Advancement of Stability and Prosperity (CASP) caspzim@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #Mnangagwa

Comments

Manningdale stands 1 acre

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Couples getaway

New bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

New diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Factory for sale priced to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

42 mins ago | 505 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

42 mins ago | 566 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

43 mins ago | 150 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

43 mins ago | 240 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

43 mins ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

44 mins ago | 131 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

44 mins ago | 322 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

45 mins ago | 75 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

45 mins ago | 116 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

46 mins ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

46 mins ago | 111 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

47 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

47 mins ago | 65 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

48 mins ago | 47 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

49 mins ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

49 mins ago | 45 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

50 mins ago | 178 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

51 mins ago | 15 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

52 mins ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

53 mins ago | 105 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

54 mins ago | 71 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

54 mins ago | 92 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

55 mins ago | 57 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

55 mins ago | 59 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

56 mins ago | 93 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

56 mins ago | 59 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

57 mins ago | 119 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

58 mins ago | 31 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

58 mins ago | 58 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

59 mins ago | 106 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

60 mins ago | 78 Views

Soldier up for robbery

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 185 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

12 hrs ago | 2630 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

12 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

13 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days