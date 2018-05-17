MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

Latest News Editor's Choice


In any democracy, every political party or any individual has the right to make checks and balances in as far as the implementation and non-implementation of reforms are concerned.

Likewise, the MDC Alliance's visits to United States of America and United Kingdom are part of the democratic right all political parties enjoy. However, MDC Alliance top officials in the party's echelons should desist from holding Zimbabweans at ransom in an attempt to win political relevance in Zimbabwe.

On 17 May 2018, the people of Zimbabwe woke up to the most exciting news which pointed to a major foreign policy shift to Zimbabwe from the Britons.  The United Kingdom (UK) is teaming up with Standard Chartered Bank to lend Zimbabwean companies US$100 million, the first direct commercial loan to the country's private sector in more than 20 years. That was the good news that brought hope and the sense of belonging to the people of Zimbabwe in so many years.

However, l was gobsmacked by one of the MDC Alliance top official, PDP president and MDC Alliance Secretary General, Tendai Biti. He said foreign governments should wait to lend until credible elections had taken place. "This attempt to put lipstick on the crocodile is most unfortunate," he said.

Instead of celebrating the relief to the Zimbabwean industry sector, Biti lambasted the UK Government for their gesture. Such is the action that confused me. Why?

This is not the first time that Biti has talked out of turn as he often speaks in undiplomatic, bombastic way. We have all come across people who say something so erroneous, foolish, or impudent at an unsuitable time or when they do not have the authority to do so. And, with all due respect, Biti is one such individual. What he utters is mostly high-sounding, but with little meaning, little relevance like sound and fury signifying nothing. He rushes to open his mouth without, to use a lawyerly word for his benefit, "due" consideration of the consequences.

Biti did stir a hornet's nest by his utterances. It became so clear that the MDC Alliance enjoy holding the Zimbabwean people at ransom. They enjoy the plight of Zimbabweans. Their inane way of justifying their political relevance is desperate. How does redressing the plight of the Zimbabweans have to do with elections?

Actually l was made to ponder if Biti does have emotional intelligence to be an effective politician. Indeed, Biti is completely offside on this loan extended by CDC to the Zimbabwean private sector. Down with scorch-earth policy politicians.


Source - Bruce Zvandasara
Most Popular In 7 Days