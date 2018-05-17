Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

Opinion / Columnist

The new Zanu PF government is doing good to rebrand its image. The past is now foregone and now looking towards the future. Reshaping, rebranding and re-engaging. As part of confidence rebuilding, as well as ensuring accountability and transparency, the Zanu PF government has adopted a number of measures as a way of rebuilding confidence in people including the government workers.President Mnangagwa in his foreign trips to countries like, Qatar and Switzerland, was marketing the country Zimbabwe that it is open for business. He is encouraging everyone to come to Zimbabwe to invest. In the Mugabe regime investors were not willing to commit their funds to Zimbabwe, so President Mnangagwa is touring around the world inviting those willing to come to invest in Zimbabwe.Several countries in the West were against investing in Zimbabwe because they thought everything had been politicised therefore they feared to lose what they would have invested to politicians in the country.The electoral reforms also are instilling confidence to the International community. Previously the International community always doubted our electoral results. This had been corrected in the new dispensation. The United States of America is happy with the progress made by the new administration in electoral law reforms and looking forward to amend its relations with Zimbabwe.The move by Zanu PF to re-engage and re-build confidence is working. Very soon investors will start trickling in Zimbabwe. However others expect a complete change overnight. Already things have started to change. The civil servants petitions have been attended to. The recent pay rise in the health sector showed that President ED Mnangagwa has an ear for the people. He is demonstrating that he is a servant of the people.The new dispensation is focusing on peace and security, freedom and democracy, economic and public sector reforms to lay a firm foundation for consistent rapid economic growth, domestic and foreign investment attraction, creation of jobs, mainstreaming of the youth and women in all economic sectors. The re-branding of the Zanu PF image will go a long way in re-building confidence in the people and the International society at large.