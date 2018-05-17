Opinion / Columnist
Who Has The Trump Card Mnangagwa/Chamisa For Zimbabwe Turnaround?
If we start to appreciate one another and work as a team. I tell you Zimbabwe will be the best economical pillar of Africa. The issue is on lacking on clarity. What do we want as a nation? The political situation/atmosphere is a stumbling block of the progress of our nation as we are more divisive because of political affiliation. We have deficit in planning and implementation. You can't compare the current crop of members of parliament and local government authority ward representatives and cabinet ministers with guys who were there 1995 going back wards to 1980. Few are competitive and eager to see betterment of the nation. Majority kutsvaga bag (its a platform of money spinning). Where are we going as a nation? What happened to Zimasset, Indigenization Community Share Ownership Schemes, Land Reform?
Mugabe era is over but we are still not clear on economical and political reforms. All we don't want are greedy people.The political parties primaries elections had demonstrated self centered syndrome among the people whom we are believing are going to represent us. The issue is that all our representatives are political owned not national/people owned. They should be difference between a political party and national approach. Let's value our nation, it's not an experimental ground. The most turmoil we are facing it's politics and all political parties whether ruling or opposition have contributed to all this pandemonium we are facing as a nation. Yes , the ruling party should have done better as they have the keys of the country while the opposition (MDC-T) should have done better in cities. Ladies and Gentlemen , we have suffered as whole nation beside your political affiliation.We have 98% Universities and College graduates who haven't yet tasted the employment sector since the time they finished school. Making a living in Zimbabwe is thorn in a flesh. The most affected is the youth, majority of us we have nothing to write about; most young men can't marry because they don't have any means of making a living and they will try all the entrepreneurial ways the environment doesn't support.
We have brilliant brains , highest rate of literacy in Africa and this will be a setting stone as new innovations will be birthed in our land and achours progress of our beloved country and environment is not permitting. Most of our brilliant people are helping other countries to develop. Poverty is number one enemy the country is facing. How many are eating a descent meal a day among our countrymen? A citizen with full stomach has a health mind and can concerate on developing unlike the citizen with empty stomach is always murmuring and no joy seeking a better environment of joy. Our fellow countrymen have crossed borders seeking better opportunities/greener pastures, some were eaten by crocodiles trying crossing Limpopo river and majority are living in those countries as illegal immigrants where they are treated as third class citizens. We have been reduced into destitutes.We need policies which promotes betterment of our people not to favor a few a elite. Voicing for betterment of our people it's not a security threat .We can't watch other countries milking our technocrats. Attitude dictates our response to the present and determines the quality of our future Zimbabwe.
If we do not control our attitude it will control us because attitudes creates our nation and designs our destiny. John F kenedy - he felt that he had to do something to help the poor and disadvantaged in his country and abroad. He inspired the nation to take care of those who were less fortunate, exemplified by his statement," Ask not what your country can do for you, but what can you do for your countrymen." Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, whom the world come to know as Mother Teresa was born in Skopje Macedonia.From the time she was a girl, she felt her life's purpose was to serve God full-time. When she was eighteen, she became a nun and went to taught in a catholic high school for many years. During this time she witnessed the life of poverty and sickness that many people in India were leading. Her life's purpose and passion crystallized as she felt called by God to help the "poorest of the poor" and devoted herself to bring hope, dignity, healing and education to the needy in Calcutta, those whom other people have dismissed as being either beyond help or not worthy. If you want to be a leader, then as Mother Teresa said," Do not wait for other leaders, do it alone, person to person." When you have a passion and purpose, you must act on it, even if you're the only one who believes in it at the time. What have you done as a cabinet minister ,member of parliament ,senator and elected government authority representative ? Where you championing policies which can bring happiness and smiles on the faces of our countrymen ? Good policies creates environment which can birth better living standards.
The Zimbabwe environment had created room for corruption, abnormal taxes, illegal trading of money, poverty and no development.Corruption kills the image and destiny of the nation. Let's have citizens who have the heart for national economical rebuilding. Lets take out systems which are creating barriers of progress of our country. Remove customs duties in our borders which are causing our people to suffer as they pay all the money they have on customs duties. Another issue to get a business permit that's another story of bribery and corruption issues on and on; the system working against our progress. This has been going for many years. Who is going to stand for our masses? Let's be realistic many citizens lost their jobs e.g the issue of Old Nic Mine in Bulawayo, where workers are being victimized? Their employer is using the system which is suppose to protect the rights of workers because they have dollar power. Why should the rights of workers abused? There is a scenario where the management is using some workers to defame other workers, some have been to courts and were made to pay admission of guilty of fines. Who should stand for all voiceless citizens? Most of our representatives in cabinet, parliament, local government and upper house of assembly, are living large whether in ruling/opposition party they don't know poverty and they are sleeping on a full stomach.Few think about the masses. Munhu anoita zvaanoda nepublic office/umuntu uyenza santando ngeoffice kazulu. Abuse of government funds, offices and blocking development. We want betterment of our people, others are saying no. For, how long my beloved countrymen we are going to block each other. I once came with an initiative of low costing housing in collaboration with Spanish company http://www.chronicle.co.zw/firm-seeks-endorsement-of-cost-effective-houses. I took the concept to the responsible authority board for approval and they showed interest over the houses.As time progresses ,as I was making a follow up , they told me we can't see your file . The Spanish company ended up shifting goal posts going to other countries.
I always tell people youth are not a security threat but they want to see development in future generation before they are lured into things which kills their destiny e.g drugs, prostitution, human trafficking, crime, involving in false religion which lead into believing in terrorism and no longer respecting humanity.. Lets bury political difference for sake of progress and remember we have future generation. It's about future generation-our youth should be our priority. The fruits of our freedom from colonial bondage should be seen in developing our future generation. Zimbabwe citizens have gone through rough pages over the years. Zimbabweans have cried for a conducive environment all these years which promotes social, political and economical.
What was happening in the past doesn't matter what matters is what are you going to do from point on? Let us bury the past forgive each other. We are Zimbabweans called by our motherland which is our country.We are one people. Let us unite. Have heart to develop the economy not to steal and kill the productivity of next generation. Let us build the legacy of our future generation. We are torch bearers of the sunlight to a better Zimbabwe. Before any office position/political party we are Zimbabweans. No one is bigger than our land. We are all equal. Let's value one another whether you are in remote areas of Kanyemba, Mhondoro, Harare, Bulawayo, Plumtree, Gwanda etc.
Sisonke Sizokulungisa Mtwakhazi. Together we will build our country.
Enos Denhere is a Nation Builder and Entrepreneur
