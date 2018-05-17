Kasukuwere should wake up and smell the coffee

Opinion / Columnist

Reading the article titled ,"Kasukuwere heading back home" l just realized how some people are detached from reality.Here is a man who was part of the inner circle of high ranking Zanu pf officials now in hiding ,God knows where,missing home a few months after life in foreign lands.He goes on to say he is missing simple things like helpers and holidays .!To him these are simple things but to Zimbabwean people his "simple things" are things they would not even imagine.Holiday is in the village if parents have managed to access cash from the banks.Kasukuwere plotted Operation Murambatsvina in Bulawayo after they landed with helicopters at Brad Barracks with the likes of the Junta leader,Ambi man Chiwenga and other JOC members .The result was displacement of thousands of people in Zimbabwe all in the name of disfrenchising potential voters in the urban set ups so that Zanu pf would remain in power.I want to say whateveryou are facing it you deserve it,tables will always turn. You even go on to say now you feel for the people in foreign lands .All along you thought being in a foreign land was a stroll in the park?No,you don't feel for anyone you just miss the trappings of power .You miss being in front of people dancing and praising sekuru Bob.Those were glorious days with a litany of bodyguards , now you resemble a forlorn stricken hippie and you say l miss holidays .How did you manage to build that massive structure of a house since you say you did not steal from anyone .Your salary as a cabinet minister wouldn't afford that structure so what business were you doing for all your business ventures were run like tuckshops.Talk went around you even grabbed United Tourism in Victoria Falls which crumbled under your watch and started getting rentals from the company's flats rented out to Zimra.Tell me was this above board or you were using your Zanu pf influence to intimidate the weak.The way you say it you have no remorse at all ,stay in the foreign lands and get a job then you will have the true feeling what its like to live in foreign lands .Young as you are you were supposed to feel for the young generations whose dreams your party stole .Do you remember some other time when you posted photos with Ace Lumumba on Facebook while looking for suits in New York after you had accompanied sekuru to the United Nations General Assmbly?Did it ever come to your mind one day you would be in hiding?People have been separated from their loved ones ,children heading homes because parents left Zimbabwe to make ends meet.Here you are telling us you miss holidays!For sure as long as Zanu pf is in power you won't be charged for stealing because you all benefited so how can they arrest one of theirs?