Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Kasukuwere should wake up and smell the coffee

2 hrs ago | Views
Reading the article titled ,"Kasukuwere heading back home" l just realized how some people are detached from reality.Here is a man who was part of the inner circle of high ranking Zanu pf officials now in hiding ,God knows where,missing home a few months after life in foreign lands.

He goes on to say he is missing simple things like helpers and holidays .!To him these are simple things but to Zimbabwean people his "simple things" are things they would not even imagine.Holiday is in the village if parents have managed to access cash from the banks.Kasukuwere plotted Operation Murambatsvina in Bulawayo after they landed with helicopters  at Brad Barracks with the likes of the Junta leader,Ambi man Chiwenga and other JOC members .The result was displacement of thousands of people in Zimbabwe all in the name of disfrenchising potential voters in the urban set ups so that Zanu pf would remain in power.

I want to say whateveryou are facing it you deserve it,tables will always turn. You even go on to say now you feel for the people in foreign lands .All along you thought being in a foreign land was a stroll in the park?No,you don't feel for anyone you just miss the trappings of power .You miss being in front of people dancing and praising sekuru Bob.Those were glorious days with a litany of bodyguards , now you resemble a forlorn stricken hippie and you say l miss holidays .

How did you manage to build that massive structure of a house since you say you did not steal from anyone .Your salary as a cabinet minister wouldn't afford that structure so what business were you doing for all your business ventures were run like tuckshops.Talk went around you even grabbed United Tourism in Victoria Falls which crumbled under your watch and started getting rentals from the company's flats rented out to Zimra.Tell me was this above board or you were using your Zanu pf influence to intimidate the weak.

The way you say it you have no remorse at all ,stay in the foreign lands and get a job then you will have the true feeling what its like to live in foreign lands .

Young as you are you were supposed to feel for the young generations whose dreams your party stole .Do you remember some other time when you posted photos with Ace Lumumba on Facebook while looking for suits in New York after you had accompanied sekuru to the United Nations General Assmbly?Did it ever come to your mind one day you would be in hiding?

People have been separated from their loved ones ,children heading homes because parents left Zimbabwe to make ends meet.Here you are telling us you miss holidays!

For sure as long as Zanu pf is in power you won't be charged for stealing because you all benefited so how can they arrest one of theirs?



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AT Kadada
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

300 square ms stand prized to go at lovondale

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

2 high density houses for sale on special

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

20 acre montgomery prized to go

12 high density properties needed, 53 lowdensity, 3plots in kezington or montgomery


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Investigation: Cocaine, Meth, and other banned drugs flood Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 476 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Shamu as minister

2 hrs ago | 5854 Views

Zimbabwe applies to rejoin Commonwealth

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Anti-poaching boost for Zimbabwe as Japan partners Zimparks

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

NPP senior member dumps Mujuru party for NPF

4 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Zimbabwe applies to re-joins Commonwealth

6 hrs ago | 1206 Views

ZBCtv to introduce new channels

6 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Charamba's secret past

7 hrs ago | 9396 Views

Kasukuwere returns next week

7 hrs ago | 3229 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo's secret location exposed

7 hrs ago | 9690 Views

Zimbabwe to make catalytic converters

7 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa promised $15 billion if polls are credible?

8 hrs ago | 3987 Views

WATCH: Dear Nelson Chamisa - Closer Look #TLF with Acie Lumumba

8 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Chaos rocks Chamisa MDC-T polls

8 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Who Has The Trump Card Mnangagwa/Chamisa For Zimbabwe Turnaround?

9 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mugabe to appear in Parliament on May 23

9 hrs ago | 2517 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean building utilizes a termite-inspired climate control system

9 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Mugabe to die pastor set free

9 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Change Vs More of the same

10 hrs ago | 601 Views

MDC Primaries: Repeating the mistakes of 2013

10 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Khupe told to expect even more humiliation at future rallies

10 hrs ago | 3527 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF will always rule Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight takes new twist

11 hrs ago | 3918 Views

NMB Bank donates to Albino Trust of Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chaos at MDC-T primary elections

11 hrs ago | 1354 Views

What if defeated junta backed Mnangagwa refuses to go?

11 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Africa Day lineup for Carl's Zambezi House

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Confidence re-building in Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mugabe in coalition talks with Chamisa' - report

11 hrs ago | 3144 Views

MDC-T supporter calls for a boycott of Trevor Ncube's newspapers

11 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Zim court acquits pastor Mugadza over anti-govt protest

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF official duped

12 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC Alliance holds Zimbabweans at ransom

12 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

13 hrs ago | 6549 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

14 hrs ago | 4317 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

14 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

14 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

14 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

14 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

14 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

14 hrs ago | 1438 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

14 hrs ago | 723 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

14 hrs ago | 1798 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

14 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

14 hrs ago | 686 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

14 hrs ago | 529 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

14 hrs ago | 1126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days