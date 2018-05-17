Chamisa and Mugabe's unnatural relationship is turning us into MDC-M

Opinion / Columnist

If there is one thing that should unite all the disparate factions within the MDC it is a distaste, to put it mildly, for former Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe. Almost every supporter, let alone member, of the MDC has some story to tell about the suffering they experienced under the leadership of that man.Robert Mugabe should be a red line that binds us all. Sadly, and unfortunately, our new leader Nelson Chamisa appears to have crossed even this red line, and I am not sure there is any turning back for me.According to several extremely well placed sources, leaders from the newly formed Mugabe backed party, the National Patriotic Front (NPF), met with Chamisa at his office in Harare to discuss a possible pact between the dethroned former president with the MDC-T leader.This has not been denied by the MDC upper echelons, and certainly not challenged with the sort of vigour one would expect, and indeed hope.In fact, it is just the latest in a series of flirtations Chamisa has had with Mugabe stretching back some months. In March,Chamisa said Mugabe was likely to vote for him in the forthcoming general elections expected in July as the 94-year-old has openly shown his disdain for his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa for forcing him out of power.The MDC leader spoke proudly about the possibility of receiving Mugabe's vote, as if he sees himself an honouredsuccessor to the dictator. Chamisa said that Mugabe's vote for the MDC was "good news".Some reports earlier this month even suggested that the NPF could be incorporated into the MDC. Insiders within the Alliance confirmed that there were behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to incorporate NPF into the coalition.As if to confirm this, MDC deputy treasurer-general Charlton Hwende seemed to suggest on his Twitter handle that the alliance could give seats such as Harare South to NPF officials in order to end Zanu-PF's hegemony.Shadreck Mashayamombe, the acting secretary-general of the NPF, was the Member of Parliament for Harare South before his expulsion from the ruling party early this year for being part of the Generation 40 (G40) faction which was averse to Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential bid."The president . . . today addressed a rally in Harare South. Shadreck Mashayamombe addressed wearing red. He will make a good candidate for MDC Alliance. Several disgruntled Zanu-PF join(ed) MDC Harare South Rally. NPF likely to join the MDC Alliance soon," Hwende tweeted.I personally can not find anything more repugnant, but unfortunately so indicative of Chamisa's thirst for power than his getting into bed with Mugabe and his inner circle. We didn't spend years fighting for the end of the Mugabe rule to let him in the back door.Chamisa's embrace of Mugabe, perhaps more than anything else, demonstrates that he is far from Tsvangirai's heir and can not possibly be the agent of change when the angel of death is on your shoulder.If Chamisa carries on this pact with Mugabe, or if God forbid, it becomes concrete, I will do what I have done my whole adult life, oppose Mugabe. I can not vote for Mugabe or anyone associated with him.I will, with a heavy heart, vote for Mnangagwa.To even write these words is a tragic state of affairs for me as someone who is a true and loyal MDC supporter.However, standing for the MDC means, at the very least, standing against Mugabe.Today, the only leader who credibly stands against Mugabe is the one who manufactured his removal, and continues to change the direction of the country.I am devastated about the direction of the MDC, but I have to put my country and its future before my political allegiance. Chamisa is turning away from the MDC-T and abusing the memory of our great leader, by turning us into MDC-M, the ‘M' standing for Mugabe.