Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We need new roads

4 hrs ago | Views
Indeed we need more clinics, hospitals, schools and colleges in some parts of the country. Looking at our shoe-string budgets, rather we have fully equipped and fully staffed schools and hospitals than spending large sums of money on infrastructure that may end up as white elephants.

On roads, true we need trafficable roads especially in newly resettled areas. In some areas farmers are having a torrid time taking their produce to the markets, new roads are needed. Existing rural schools need facelifts, desks, books and science labs. Teachers working in remote areas need proper houses not the roundavales we see at some outposts.

So, building the ten hospitals being discussed in some quarters may not be a priority, let's have enough medicines at all medical centres. Hospitals should give hope not despair, they must provide all the proscription drugs not giving relatives nightmares hunting for medicines. The reading culture is slowly leaving us because libraries are either not there or empty. Children must be encouraged to read books.

Right now social media grammar and spellings have filled the void with disastrous consequences. Reading a social media chat is like going through a doctor's prescription, its just a maze of words. Only the recipient can decipher the words, get reading.

Thomas Murisa. Harare

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Thomas Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

3acre richmond prized to go

4 row maize planter

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

12 high density properties needed, 53 lowdensity, 3plots in kezington or montgomery

Factory for sale priced to go

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula

Kelvin west acre+ stand serviced prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

40 mins ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

1 hr ago | 1077 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

1 hr ago | 632 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

2 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

3 hrs ago | 2419 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

3 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

3 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2346 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

4 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3674 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Truck crashes into office

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

4 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa rallies choke MDC-T primaries

4 hrs ago | 2673 Views

'State-led industrialisation key for Africa'

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zvorwadza anti-Mphoko protest trial date set

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Mnangagwa can't proclaim election without voters' roll'

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

EXPOSED: Grace Mugabe fundind the NPF project

4 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Zanu-PF threatens members planning to stand as independent candidates

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Robert Mugabe sued over $29,000 rent arrears

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

Caps United not throwing in the towel

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ndiraya demands 15 goals from Dzvukamanja

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Banks discontinue manual RTGS payments

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bank employees threaten strike

4 hrs ago | 540 Views

Dr David Parirenyatwa elected WHO assembly president

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Rumour row sees woman stabbed

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

3 children die in hailstorm

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Pupil head-butts mum, hangs self

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

3 SA-bound Zimbabwe buses hijacked

4 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Charges against Zimdef chief executive dropped

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Violence mars MDC-T primaries

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

2 dead in 14-times stabbing frenzy

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mugabe to be grilled by Mliswa tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Grace Mugabe, Chamisa 'same WhatsApp group'

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Generational gaps and false dichotomies

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police raffle tickets to continue being offered

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Charamba clarifies $100m UK loan, cash woes link

5 hrs ago | 314 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days