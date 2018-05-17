We need new roads

Opinion / Columnist

Indeed we need more clinics, hospitals, schools and colleges in some parts of the country. Looking at our shoe-string budgets, rather we have fully equipped and fully staffed schools and hospitals than spending large sums of money on infrastructure that may end up as white elephants.On roads, true we need trafficable roads especially in newly resettled areas. In some areas farmers are having a torrid time taking their produce to the markets, new roads are needed. Existing rural schools need facelifts, desks, books and science labs. Teachers working in remote areas need proper houses not the roundavales we see at some outposts.So, building the ten hospitals being discussed in some quarters may not be a priority, let's have enough medicines at all medical centres. Hospitals should give hope not despair, they must provide all the proscription drugs not giving relatives nightmares hunting for medicines. The reading culture is slowly leaving us because libraries are either not there or empty. Children must be encouraged to read books.Right now social media grammar and spellings have filled the void with disastrous consequences. Reading a social media chat is like going through a doctor's prescription, its just a maze of words. Only the recipient can decipher the words, get reading.Thomas Murisa. Harare