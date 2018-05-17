Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

Opinion / Columnist

It is quite unfortunate that the same old story affects Matebeleland now and then. Matebeleland has not benefited from the status quo since independence. The citizenry of mate have been taking second precedence on anything that is and has happened in Zimbabwe.In 1980 the dawn of independence brought hope of a new beginning but alas it was all in vain. It all started at Lancaster house when Nkomo was duped by Robert Mugabe's Zanu-PF. Nkomo thought they were going to go into the election as a single party but Mugabe and his cronies except Tongogara had other ideas. Mugabe never wanted the people of Matebeleland to enjoy the fruits of independence. He left London in a huff despite having planned to meet Nkomo there for discussing the modalities of a united front. This led Nkomo to be the last to register his PF ZAPU for the first inclusive elections.After independence Nkomo was given the ceremonial presidency that he refused until he settled for home affairs. This marriage did not last as Nkomo was accused of insurgency. This led to Gukurahundi atrocities which left many people dead. According to Welshman Mabhena former Matebeleland North Governor then aptly stated that they signed the 1987 unity Accord to avert the demise of the Ndebele people. This led to the absorption of Nkomo and his PF ZAPU into Zanu-PF.After realizing that the people of Matebeleland where not benefiting from the unity Accord Dumiso Dabengwa withdrew PF ZAPU from Zanu-PF. Only those greedy and enjoying the fruits of Zanu-PF influence like Simon Khaya Moyo and a few remained in Zanu-PF. Unfortunately those from Matebeleland were reduced to vice-presidency only.As times moved the MDC-T was born and the Ndebele people where also neglected to minor duties that included the vice presidency. Not with standing the appointment of Khupe which actually went against the Matebele culture which is partrichal in nature.Tsvangirai after realizing that he was terminally ill and Khupe would definitely succeed him, Tsvangirai appointment to Shona male vice presidents and made sure Thokozani Khupe won't succeed him. In order to make sure that Khupe won't be made president he roped in Biti and Welshman Ncube to support his choices for president after he had gone. Biti and Welshman Ncube were given political lifeline after pledging to support Tsvangirai's choice for the presidency after he had gone. The Ndebele people had been used againCome 2018 the people of Matebeleland can be the game changer in the body politic of Zimbabwe. The people of Matebeleland should stand up and be counted. They have been used and discarded for a long time. Looking at Thokozani Khupe one would clearly see that our Ndebele sister is being used by non other than Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF. Surely is Thokozani Khupe prepared to surrender the fate of the people of Matebeleland to Mnangagwa for the little dollars that has been splashed to her organization.It's high time that the people of the region must stand up and fight for their rightful place in the body politic of Zimbabwe. They must not crave to be second class citizens.Khupe has now managed to play poker with Chamisa. A game of illusion and distraction. Fake violence and fake arrest of MDC Chamisa Bulawayo structures, especially those people who attained power from Khupe. With them speaking against Khupe while working for her will make Chamisa lost in the Maze of trust.Everyone in Bulawayo knows that Gift Banda meets Thokozanu Khuphe by the night and talks to Chamisa by the day.Why would Banda not understand that Chamisa is the first and only hope close to ever winning against Zanu PF. This is the only opportunity that matebeleland will have access in the state house, not just party politics.Yet Thokozani Khupe wants to use us again with her minions in MDC Chamisa structures.Matebeleland, let's not be used. Let's forge our future. Chamisa will never betrayed us because he is not working with s Gukurahundist Emmerson Mnangagwa. Resist the Tribalist mentality for it will make us lose it all. There nothing to revenge in favor of Khupe. Let her do her business alone because she deserves everything that happened to her. She was trying to destroy the movement and she continues doing so now using a manifesto without Gukurahundi script in it. She is against the people and is only looking for a bag.