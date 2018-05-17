The mystery of the Pay-For-Your-House scheme

Opinion / Columnist

One would ask, what happened to the Pay-For-Your-House scheme funds? The noble scheme came to a saddening and unexplained stop after only a few blocks of flats and houses had been completed. Many of the contributors who had poured large sums of money into the scheme neither got the flats nor refunds for the aborted projects.Follow up phone calls and visits to the relevant Ministry did not yield anything, instead, it became a comedy of unfulfilled promises and shattered hopes. New schemes were later introduced, schemes that did not include those prejudiced. Some of the contributors to the scheme are now late and most are still tenants who are now worse off and without jobs. Despite tell-tale signs of 'looted funds', no investigations or reimbursements were made.Whilst we all want to move forward with the new dispensation, it would be grossly unfair to 'let sleeping dogs lie', people lost large amounts of money. This is the era when 'Gracelands' was built and other out of this world structures inappropriately called houses.Indeed the voice of the people is the voice of God, may authorities look into the issues of the said scheme where projects were abandoned halfway without recourse. The scheme was launched in the early nineties and lost steam in the late nineties.Tondorindo Murisa. Harare.