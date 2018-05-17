Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The mystery of the Pay-For-Your-House scheme

3 hrs ago | Views
One would ask, what happened to the Pay-For-Your-House scheme funds? The noble scheme came to a saddening and unexplained stop after only a few blocks of flats and houses had been completed. Many of the contributors who had poured large sums of money into the scheme neither got the flats nor refunds for the aborted projects.

Follow up phone calls and visits to the relevant Ministry did not yield anything, instead, it became a comedy of unfulfilled promises and shattered hopes. New schemes were later introduced, schemes that did not include those prejudiced. Some of the contributors to the scheme are now late and most are still tenants who are now worse off and without jobs. Despite tell-tale signs of 'looted funds', no investigations or reimbursements were made.

Whilst we all want to move forward with the new dispensation, it would be grossly unfair to 'let sleeping dogs lie', people lost large amounts of money. This is the era when 'Gracelands' was built and other out of this world structures inappropriately called houses.

Indeed the voice of the people is the voice of God, may authorities look into the issues of the said scheme where projects were abandoned halfway without recourse. The scheme was launched in the early nineties and lost steam in the late nineties.

Tondorindo Murisa. Harare.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tondorindo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

2 hrs ago | 2780 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

2 hrs ago | 3301 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Jonathan Moyo has nowhere to run to as Mnangagwa engages Interpol

3 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Police keen to interview Kasukuwere

4 hrs ago | 4100 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi road's ingwigwizi Bridge construction kicks off

4 hrs ago | 762 Views

Kasukuwere arrested?

4 hrs ago | 6426 Views

ZEC website susceptible to hacking

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mnangagwa shows determination to fight corruption

4 hrs ago | 979 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa wins court case against Khupe

5 hrs ago | 12881 Views

ZANU PF pointed as the leading perpatrator of violence

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa postpones Harare, Chitungwiza primaries

5 hrs ago | 699 Views

Chamisa, Majome trying to kiss and make up

5 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP appoint rivals as campaign managers

5 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in same violence WhatsApp group

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

American TV partners Zimbabwe artistes

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Chamisa doesn't want elections'

6 hrs ago | 5309 Views

WATCH: Kasukuwere returns

6 hrs ago | 6147 Views

Mliswa met Kasukuwere in exile

7 hrs ago | 7139 Views

Mugabe to spill the $15bn beans in Parly tomorrow?

7 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

8 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

8 hrs ago | 4679 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

9 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

9 hrs ago | 3579 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

10 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

10 hrs ago | 5814 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

10 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

11 hrs ago | 2936 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

11 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

11 hrs ago | 403 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

11 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

11 hrs ago | 3759 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

11 hrs ago | 6947 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

11 hrs ago | 947 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

11 hrs ago | 716 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

11 hrs ago | 1288 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

11 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

Truck crashes into office

11 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

11 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

11 hrs ago | 216 Views

We need new roads

11 hrs ago | 366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days