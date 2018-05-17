Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Will Commonwealth welcome Zimbabwe - a repentant prodigal son or mamba that shed off it old coat, Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | Views
After 15 years in the cold, Zimbabwe is applying to re-join the Commonwealth.
"Zimbabwe joined the Commonwealth on its independence in 1980 and withdrew from the organisation in 2003," reported The Zimbabwean.

"To re-join, Zimbabwe must demonstrate that it complies with the fundamental values set out in the Commonwealth Charter, including democracy and rule of law plus protection of human rights such as freedom of expression.

"The membership process requires an informal assessment to be undertaken by representatives of the Secretary-General, followed by consultations with other Commonwealth countries.

"Zimbabwe has also invited the Commonwealth to observe its forthcoming elections in July. The Secretariat is now mobilising a team of observers to do so - and their observations will form part of the Secretary-General's informal assessment."
Zimbabwe can be re-admitted to the Commonwealth but on one condition - the prodigal son must prove he has repented, must hold free, fair and credible elections! President Mnangagwa and his junta regime have promised to hold free and fair elections and this is proving a bridge too!

When the Commonwealth election observers arrive in Zimbabwe they will find the country's public media is not free. The voters' roll is what one can call "an organised" state of chaos in that the chaos is deliberate and calculated. The observers will be shocked that Zanu PF candidates, Chiefs and other party operatives are drive brand new vehicles, all paid for by the party, in a country whose hospitals have no ambulances; etc.; etc. It is inconceivable to see how anyone can, in all conscience, say elections are free, fair and credible under such flawed and illegal conditions!

Zimbabwe is in this economic hell-hole, with unemployment soaring to 90%, etc. because, for the last 38 years, the nation was stuck with a corrupt and murderous regime that rigged elections to stay in power against the democratic wishes of the people. It is not surprising therefore that the nation's number one priority these last three decades has been to implement the democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

One only hopes that in their eagerness to welcome Zimbabwe back into the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth elections observers are NOT going to turn a blind eye to all these blatant vote-rigging Zanu PF shenanigans and endorse the flawed elections. The restoration of the ordinary Zimbabwean's individual freedoms and rights including the right to free and fair elections must be valued about the junta's bragging rights claiming the "new dispensation" when nothing has changed.
Welcoming back the repentant prodigal son is one thing and not to be confused with welcome an unrepentant prodigal son hell bend to carry on with his wasteful and downright criminal ways. This Zanu PF regime has stubbornly refused to implement any democratic reforms and has, instead, resolutely held on its carte blanche dictatorial powers to rig elections.

Let's face it, all the regime has since last November's coup is remove one dictator but only to replace him with another; the Zanu PF dictatorship itself has not changed, repented much less denounced its corrupt, vote-rigging and tyrannical ways. To readmit Zimbabwe with the Zanu PF dictatorship untouched will be to betray the ordinary Zimbabweans who have suffered under the regime and are desperate to for meaningful political change!

The Zanu PF dictatorship has not been dismantled and to believe otherwise is naïve and dangerous. The party removed the old dictator, Robert Mugabe, but only to get another in much the same way a black mamba sheds its old skin; old skin or new, a black mamba still remains a deadly snake!


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

3rooms and 2boreholes on 5acres

20 acre montgomery prized to go

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

200m/2 servived cowdrypark just after luveve prized to go

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'I'm not Chamisa's side chick'

2 hrs ago | 2756 Views

MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

MDC-T Chamisa in trouble

2 hrs ago | 3282 Views

'Zimbabwe owes peace to the military'

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zhuwao apologises to Jealousy Mawarire over Jonathan Moyo video conversation

3 hrs ago | 761 Views

WATCH: Khupe hure chants by Chamisa's supporters

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Jonathan Moyo has nowhere to run to as Mnangagwa engages Interpol

3 hrs ago | 1449 Views

The mystery of the Pay-For-Your-House scheme

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Police keen to interview Kasukuwere

4 hrs ago | 4091 Views

Bulawayo-Nkayi road's ingwigwizi Bridge construction kicks off

4 hrs ago | 761 Views

Kasukuwere arrested?

4 hrs ago | 6410 Views

ZEC website susceptible to hacking

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa shows determination to fight corruption

4 hrs ago | 978 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa wins court case against Khupe

5 hrs ago | 12859 Views

ZANU PF pointed as the leading perpatrator of violence

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa postpones Harare, Chitungwiza primaries

5 hrs ago | 698 Views

Chamisa, Majome trying to kiss and make up

5 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP appoint rivals as campaign managers

5 hrs ago | 627 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T in same violence WhatsApp group

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

American TV partners Zimbabwe artistes

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Chamisa doesn't want elections'

6 hrs ago | 5303 Views

WATCH: Kasukuwere returns

6 hrs ago | 6141 Views

Mliswa met Kasukuwere in exile

7 hrs ago | 7138 Views

Mugabe to spill the $15bn beans in Parly tomorrow?

7 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Zapu Firebrand Moyo lights up Zapu Europe AGM

8 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

8 hrs ago | 4677 Views

Mnangagwa usurping NPA powers - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Zim must now show commitment to Commonwealth values of democracy

9 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chamisa resumes Matebeleland rallies

9 hrs ago | 3577 Views

Mnangagwa aims to move Zimbabwe from pariah to global partner

10 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mutsvangwa vs Rugeje: A picture really says a thousand words

10 hrs ago | 5811 Views

ZEC idiots mutilating isiNdebele

10 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Mujuru family divided over property

10 hrs ago | 2933 Views

Online gambling in South Africa in relation to the rest of the world

11 hrs ago | 441 Views

5 Zanu-PF supporters arrested for intra-party violence

11 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Call to restore sanity at Guruve Council

11 hrs ago | 403 Views

Charamba was Sodindo Banana's 'closet aide' - Jonathan Moyo

11 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Shamu fired for link with NPF?

11 hrs ago | 3759 Views

Interpol asked to seize Jonathan Moyo

11 hrs ago | 6947 Views

WATCH: Dembare fans singing a creative song

11 hrs ago | 947 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

11 hrs ago | 471 Views

Used and discarded-Matabeleland people

11 hrs ago | 716 Views

Tutani refuse to apologise, CEO Makekera resigns

11 hrs ago | 1287 Views

'Zanu-PF to hand over power if defeated'

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Tshinga Dube engages the elderly

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

Truck crashes into office

11 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Why Webster Shamu was fired

11 hrs ago | 4502 Views

Physical inspection of voters roll important

11 hrs ago | 216 Views

We need new roads

11 hrs ago | 366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days