MRP President summoned by Matobo youths

2 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party's National Executive Committee led by it's President Mqondisi Moyo who is also the party's Parliamentary candidate for Matobo North was summoned to Matobo North's Ward 16 by the youths.

Party's spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo said the meeting was very tense with Youths demanding that action should be taken against the importation of labour from Mashonaland at the Matopos National Park.

 "The Youths demands their Parliamentary candidate to help solve the issue. The Youths said that the management at Parks does not respect them, and they also have a tendency of harrassing them accusing them of all sorts of nonsense ranging from illegal poaching to bee harvesting and or starting veld fires. The villagers suspect that it is the wildlife staff who start veld fires taking advantage of the villagers who they call to fight the fires for the benefit of them who get paid for it. It is public knowledge that the Matopos National Park workers sell game meat. Where are they getting that meat from?" he said.

"The Youths demanded that they should be given first preference in terms of employment contrary to the current status where they are being overlooked in favour of people from Mashonaland. The few of the villagers who are employed at the parks were employed through the compromised village heads who in turn employ their own relatives. The Youths allaged that the few local ladies employed there were mostly employed by their lovers. It is alleged that of the eight hundred Parks Workforce only about fifty are locals. Recently it is confirmed that there were two trucks that brought over a hundred workers from Mashonaland."

He said team MRP promised the ward 16 villagers that it will do everything  in its power to stop this generational and tribal segregationist scandal against their people.

"MRP President Mqondisi  Moyo who is tipped to resoundingly win the Matobo North constituency told the youths that he is passionate about Mthwakazi's Restoration and he will do everything in his power to help our people," he said.







Source - Byo24News
Most Popular In 7 Days