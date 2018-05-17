Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's desperation is becoming very worrying

56 mins ago
Nelson Chamisa desperately needs a win. The last few weeks have been torturous for the new MDC leader and his supporters. For the first time, he has been under the spotlight and he has been left wanting on so many levels.

He has shown that he has a very strong sexist and chauvinist side with his repeated comments about his sister and other comments about women. His supporters have followed suit and shouted all sorts of obscenities at female rivals to the point where women are being regularly intimidated at MDC rallies and events.

Chamisa's trip to the UK, an attempt to burnish his international reputation, fell flat. Small crowds, confused messages and damning reports of being "out of his depth" plagued him wherever he traveled. Worse still, he was rightly accused of, at worst calling on the UK to continue sanctions against the Zimbabwean people, at best, making no effort to bring them up, even during his short meeting with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson.

Then, there are the ongoing reports, confirmed by the highest levels at the MDC, that Chamisa is actively courting Zimbabwe's enemy number one, Robert Mugabe. Chamisa is bending over backwards to entice the former dictator to support him, suggesting that it is highly likely.
Basically, the only message to come out of

Chamisa over the last few weeks is the fact that he repeats, like a broken record, that he is younger than Emmerson Mnangagwa. His bevvy of advisors haven't been able to find a solitary positive thing to say about their candidate, his vision for Zimbabwe, or attack the president on a solid policy issue using real facts.
These are just some of the highlights of the last few weeks, or rather lowlights if you are in Chamisa's camp.

So, today, when the Supreme Court ruled that the High Court must determine whether or not there are two MDC-T parties, and whether Thokozani Khupe, Obert Gutu and AbednicoBhebhe are entitled to use the name, symbol logo and trademarks of the MDC-T, Chamisa's spin-doctors mischaracterised it as a win.

Anyone who has a rudimentary grasp of the facts behind today's decision knows that it was merely a deferment of a decision, not a decision itself.

To use a football analogy, it's like cheering and celebrating a draw. It tastes desperate, it smells desperate and it certainly looks desperate.
In fact, the Chamisa's thugs were so desperate for a win, they took it too far. Scores of rowdy MDC-T Chamisa faction supporters were at the Supreme Court building where there were chanting derogatory slogans against Khupe and singing vulgar songs while expressing their undying loyalty for Chamisa.

These are people who have been fed a steady dose of failure and disappointment over the last few weeks so they descended to the low point of sexism and chauvinism, mimicking in a sick way the words and actions of their leader.

Chamisa's MDC-T is no longer a party run on democratic, equal and common decency. It has become a mirror of its leader, deceitful, prejudiced and desperate.

Unfortunately, Chamisa will keep sinking as we get closer to the polls, and he and his cadre of bully boys will become increasingly desperate, using any occasion to show their base character, failing to get across a vision for a new Zimbabwe, and trying to turn draws or, or more likely, more losses, into wins to try and deceive the public.

Worrying times ahead indeed.



Innocent Dube
Most Popular In 7 Days