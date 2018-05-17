The fugitive Jonathan Moyo should write his will before submitting himself to Interpol

Opinion / Columnist

Conclusion

Tuesday 22 May 2018 shall be remembered as the worst day in the entire life of Jonathan Moyo. It is the day Moyo has been officially declared a fugitive or a number one enemy of the State. Life will never be the same for Jonathan Moyo, in one of my articles, I once told Moyo that politics is not only a dirty game but also an evil/satanic game. 'Politics has no permanent gangsters but interests', today, Kasukuwere is landing home (Zimbabwe), a day after the alleged dinner with Temba Mliswa etc and Jonathan Moyo is declared a fugitive and the Hitler of Zimbabwe. Is this not a ZANU PF game? Nelson Chamisa should be on the lookout.The purpose of this piece is to inform Moyo that the poison that he created is now going to poison him and will try to suggest to him some possible solutions to the problem. Finally, the piece seeks to ask Zimbabweans on whether they should sympathize with Jonathan Moyo during this period of his alleged persecution and prosecution. Do not forget that, at one point in time when Moyo was on HARDtalk - BBC interview, he exonerated the State on the disappearance of Itai Dzamara and claimed that Itai skipped the boarder. Apart from creating AIPA and POSA, Moyo is alleged to be the brains behind Doctor Amai's venom and G40.I want to be frank with Jonathan Moyo, he is now floating in hot magma, by submitting himself to the Interpol, that may become the end of his life. Therefore, if Moyo wants to go and handover himself to the Interpol, he should bid farewell to his family before submitting his 'family will' to his lawyer. The prison conditions in Zimbabwe are very dangerous for people who used to swim in luxury like Moyo. Learnmore Judah Jongwe suffered the same fate and only Satan knows what happens behind the four wars of prisons in Zimbabwe. If this Interpol saga is not a ZANU PF stage managed drama, Jonathan Moyo should be worried.Jonathan Moyo should ask my friend, a human rights defender Farai Maguwu (I always call him my President), being arrested in winter or June in Zimbabwe is like being thrown into a hell gorge. Coincidentally, the Interpol has been asked to hang Moyo in May and possibly the Interpol may handover Jonathan Moyo in June. I am informed that there are no enough blankets in Zimbabwe prisons, Moyo slept on duty when he was a minister by not investing in prisons. A prison should be clean like a toilet, that is why families are investing a lot in the toilet sector of their houses. I believe that the declaration of Jonathan Moyo as a fugitive in May and June was planned…. If this Interpol saga is not a ZANU PF stage managed drama, Jonathan Moyo should be worried.I want to give Jonathan Moyo some possible strategies and advice to follow, he should look for safe destinations for political asylum just like what Mengistu did, Zimbabwe is a safe haven for him. I looked around the SADC and only found Zambia and DRC as the better havens for Moyo. Moyo should avoid Botswana, South Africa and Namibia because he didn't fight during the liberation struggle, those are safe havens for freedom fighters.Beyond SADC, I would advice Moyo to consider going to seek asylum in the forests of Chibok in Nigeria, Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan (though complexion maybe a problem) or even Libya. Furthermore, Moyo may follow the spiritual route just like the popular Church Father Chrysostom, he was a prayer worrier and used to pray for 24 hours a day. Just like Chrysostom, Jonathan Moyo Should consider praying for 27.6 hours per day (possibly the evil spirits in him may run away). If this Interpol saga is not a ZANU PF stage managed drama, Jonathan Moyo should be worried.Chamisa and MDC alliance should open their eyes throughout the night, the Moyo-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao drama may be a ZANU PF game to confuse the opposition ahead of 2018 presidential election. Moyo was the Mnangagwa point man during the Tsholotsho declaration. I was very surprised to hear Jonathan Moyo attacking Mawarire and Mutinhiri in a (possibly) stage managed video. A day after the broadcasting of that video, Kasukuwere returned home and Jonathan Moyo was declared a fugitive. Chamisa and MDC alliance should be extremely careful with this drama between (Moyo-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao and ED's government). ZANU PF has a lot of evil in their 'bag of tricks'. I am little bit convinced that Moyo-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao and ED's government stage managed drama is meant to distract Nelson Chamisa and MDC alliance.History tells us that ZANU PF's 'abnormal members' are ZANU PF members till deaths, they can only separate in hell. Mawarire-Mutinhiri- Moyo-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao and ED's government are lions but some of them have changed color through painting. I want to urge the opposition fighters not to interfere with Mawarire-Mutinhiri and Moyo-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao drama, leave the dead to bury their own dead. Media allegations are that, Temba Mliswa had a dinner with Kasukuwere a day before returning to Zimbabwe, Jonathan Moyo was alleged to be there and Mliswa is an independent MP but warming up to ZANU PF.If this Interpol saga is not a ZANU PF stage managed drama, Jonathan Moyo should be worried.Don Chigumba is a mixed methods research specialist , can be found on twitter @Donchigumba