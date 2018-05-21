No, Chamisa did not WIN in court against Khupe

Opinion / Columnist

John Adams, one of the founding fathers of the US, once said that "Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence."This universal truism must be read, and read again, by all those media outlets and social media commentators claiming today that Nelson Chamisa 'won' in court against Thokozani Khupe. For however much some may wish that to be the case, the all too stubborn facts tell a different story.What actually happened was simply that the Supreme Court referred the ongoing dispute between the two rival factions over the use of the MDC-T and party symbols to the High Court to be decided there. The court also instructed the High Court to determine whether or not there are two MDC-T parties, and whether Thokozani Khupe is entitled to use the name and symbols of the MDC-T.I am sorry to say that that is it. For those hoping for drama, you were misled. No knockout blow. No glorious success. No opportunity for a heroic victory speech. Just a simple ruling that the case will now be heard in the High Court.In the era of fake news, and with the election likely two months away, I urge all politicians, supporters and media outlets that if in doubt, instead of peddling convenient theories whose main role is to mislead people, simply stick to the facts!Faith, Harare