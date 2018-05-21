Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

47 mins ago | Views
Hate speeches against Khuphe must just stop at once! We have enough of the insults on women whom they hate with a passion. Stop at once insulting Thoko, stop abusing her, stop denigrating her, we have had enough of it as women and of course those from the region of Mathebeleland, we are sick and tired of constant abuse and insults: tribally inclined insults.  

Enough is enough: MDC leadership and its members should stop to abuse Thokozani: reduce her to be tribal bushing bag, a bucket to vomit gender- and tribal insults! We want women dignity restored: period! We have had enough of the bushing of Thokozani Khuphe the past five months. It has come to my realizing that Thokozani Khuphe has become the bucket where all and sundry can vomit on her, mostly tribalistic vomits and the Zimbabwe social media outlets are assisting in her humiliations she feeds on every day. Kuipa kunge kunze kwemusha!

Social media outlets that support Kamisa will denigrate Khuphe at the slightest irritation. "She was giving a speech at the beer-hall, they said!  Thoko has received gracefully these gender insults, and those tribal insults: a humiliation on a person: no proper and genuine reason either than she opposed the rise of Kamisa to the presidency! Today she has been labeled a "whore" "hure" This word "hure" is a collective word for women who do not go with the sentiments of the majority of men. Amai Joyce Mujuru is a "hure", Mrs Dr Amai Grace Mugabe is a "hure." Those women who dared it all are called prostitutes; to disagree with your menfolk you are already considered cheap and therefore a "hure."  Kuipa kunge kunze kwemusha!

Just name any woman who speaks against the general sentiment is a "Whore" chi "hure" in Zimbabwe.  Whoever thought that Hon. Joseph Chitimba of Buhera would call Mrs. Grace Mugabe a "hure."  Did he not call Grace Mugabe his mother? They refer Jessie Majome as kamuchembere kayende kunofudza madongi kumusha; otherwise she can equally be labelled "ka hure."  like all of them women.  

Even some media outlets have taken sides in threshing Khuphe to some subhuman: wholly biased. There is no dignity to preserve in her anymore. Kamisa and his cabal are doing their best to destroy her emotionally, politically and otherwise. It would not matter if they destroy her politically. The attack is on her as a person, a human being, very tribalistic. Of late the biased media reported that Thoko gave a rally at a beer hall. Next time we shall read that Thoko gave her rally at the toilet!!  

It is these ever insults denigrating of Thoko the girl from Mathebeleland that is now irrational and wholly gender insensitive and tribalistic. In so doing, in as much as they see Thoko as the tribal bucket to vomit tribalistic vitriol on her, Thokozani is now been elevated to the icons of Joshua Nkomo's stature. Nkomo, in 1980 was hated and insulted the way the MDC members are insulting Thokozani just for opposing Kamisa whose ascendency to presidency was not constitutional by any means.  

Kamisa is as popular with the peoples on Mashonalands in as much as Robert Mugabe was popular in Mashonalands in 1980. Whoever dared to contradict those two: Mugabe and Kamisa: yesterday and today will be subject to abuse, insults of tribal nature, threatened to death. Thokozani Khuphe and Joshua Nkomo were threatened to death curiously by some peoples of Mashonaland. Those days in the 1980s, it was again the peoples of this Mashona region who wanted Joshua Nkomo publicly hanged to death. Joshua Nkomo was even ridiculed for his big body by our brothers and sisters from Mashonaland. Now when you hear the same peoples talking high, talking in reverence about Joshua Nkomo, one wonders where does all this respect and reverence for Nkomo come from? Did they not want him dead, labeled him to a cobra-snake in the house, because he is a dangerous persona in Zimbabwe, he was chased like a criminal by Zanu-PF from his home country to exile!!! Thokozani is now reduced to a criminal by MDC-Kamisa members and cabal.

Every citizen in Zimbabwe has tasted Mugabe's brutal regime for 37 years. The majority of the peoples in Zimbabwe wished, wished after 38 years that Joshua Nkomo should have taken over power from UDI-Smith regime and not Robert Mugabe, things would be different today, they say. However, the fundamental difference between Thokozani Khuphe and Joshua Nkomo is that while Nkomo had outstanding leadership qualities, we are struggling to find out what Thokozani did to her constituencies she may have been a parliamentarian. This, however, should be story tale for another day to discuss; we are today worried about insults showered upon her dignity as a woman, firstly and a girl-child from Mathebeleland: a woman who is constantly subjected to tribal and gender hate, non-stop!  

The most painful moment was yesterday the 22nd May, when we saw on glaring social media, how the Chamisa bandits and gangsters shouted and hauled insults at Thokozani Khuphe before and after the verdict was announced.  They shouted even threatened to enter the courtroom to disrupt court processes. The entire dignity of Thokozani Khuphe as a human-being has been loosely dangled and disrespected,  she got the favourite-Zimbabwean-insult for women: "hure." Thokozani Khuphe is following legal proceedings brought to courts by Kamisa and his cabal and not Thoko Khuphe.  

We ask the Zimbabwe social media outlets to be impartial in their reporting on Thokozani Khuphe. The social media reporting should be bipartisan and not to side with one political party and equally denigrate opposing sides emotionally and irrationally. This is where we find tribalism at play. Sooner or later this very Kamisa will prove a disaster and even worse than Robert Mugabe. Mugabe was not misogynistic as Kamisa. He was through and through egoistic and he removed those: men and women whom he thought were a threat to his reign. Similarly, Kamisa is doing the same. Kamisa hates dissenting voices, Kamisa hates women with a passion. Kamisa had fewer regards for women generally but he can use them and will dump them when he has used them enough: that's politics I suppose.

Kamisa with all his badges as pastor, husband, and lawyer: Kamisa has secret army/bandits/gangsters that he nurtures to deal with the likes of Thokozani Khuphe and all those who disagree openly with him. Kamisa is just an empty head that makes the most noise. Those national rallies exposed him as a nonintellectual by all account.  Kamisa has no qualities of a pastor at all. Kamisa must have married a Ndebele girl as his preparation for his future ascendancy to power: to be seen non-tribal, but Kamisa is very tribalistic. To get another qualification as pastor was also, in the same way, going to assist him as a future leader of this country: to be seen as God-fearing man. Kamisa does not fear God much as he would want us to think he does. He uses God and the bible to hide behind both.  

I will be excused if I said Kamisa sees Sithokozile as means to his ambitious rise to power. I should be excused if I speculated that Kamisa in on separation with Sithokozile now that he has risen to the presidency without a tribal card. Kamisa does not need Sithokozile anymore: after all, there is enough young material in MDC female members for Kamisa to choose the second woman from.   

Kamisa is nowhere near qualities of a pastoral servant of a congregation. Kamisa is a thug himself like his gangsters outside Harvest House, a scam bag!  You cannot joke about sleeping women to prove you are young and energetic. That's very dirty and absolute nonsense: beyond nonsense, said Stephan Sucker. A scam bag can joke like that and get away with it. To go on and talk about his law degree, the law he does not know so well is an insult to the college that passed Kamisa as a practicing lawyer.

We ask Kamisa and his MDC cabal to leave Thokozani Khuphe alone. To insult those Zimbabwean women is to denigrate all of them women of Zimbabwe especially from Mathebeleland. Please MDC stop insulting Thoko. We have had enough insults upon this woman called Thokozani Khuphe. To label Thokozani as "hure is just beyond the pale, you are insulting all the women in the country. We cannot just be insulted as "mahure" if MDC-T members and hooligans outside Harvest House thought we disagree with Kamisa. It is, for this reason, these insults against Hon. Thokozani Khuphe must just stop forthwith.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Nomazulu Thata
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

For all your property buying and selling

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

6beds njube neat on 300m/2

1 arce reigate stands available

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

Kapenta/matemba in bulk

20acre plot prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

1 hr ago | 1029 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

2 hrs ago | 765 Views

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mawarire roasts Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 987 Views

Is this the end of Joice Mujuru?

2 hrs ago | 958 Views

'Cool Crooners not loved in Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Regional parties fight for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tshinga Dube dares MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Mukupe to be fired?

2 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

3 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

3 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Mugabe snubs Parly again

3 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

4 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

4 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

4 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 1546 Views

MDC T statement on the Supreme Court Judgement

5 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's 'fantasy economics'

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mnangagwa paid a $2,000 bribe in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 4535 Views

Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

6 hrs ago | 3729 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

PHOTO: Shamu getting arrested photo goes viral

6 hrs ago | 4359 Views

Zimbabwe govt needs to regain the trust of the people

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before Mliswa

6 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Blackdiamond releases new video and reveal new management

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

8 hrs ago | 6930 Views

ZLHR challenges govt to implement the new constitution

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

9 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

9 hrs ago | 2604 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

9 hrs ago | 541 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

9 hrs ago | 5196 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

9 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

9 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

9 hrs ago | 975 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

9 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

9 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

9 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

9 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

9 hrs ago | 100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days