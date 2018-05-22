Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

Opinion / Columnist

Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda a teacher par excellence.I strongly remember all my teachers from kindergarten to secondarily education. Teachers shape one's future and are an integral component in the building of a full human being. It is hard to forget the teacher who instilled into one the importance traits that make one a whole individual. Indeed Felix Mafa Sibanda is remembered by many of his students and compatriots since time immemorial.Felix Mafa Sibanda taught in many schools in Zimbabwe. His approach to the profession endeared him to those who met and interacted with him. Felix was not only a teacher, he was a father, counselor, adviser and a leader. He guided his students accordingly and helped the slow learners and the underprivileged. He also stood for the fellow teacher rights. He was an activist leading him to find the Gukurahundi Survivors Trust. Felix is a man who can wear many hats at the same time. Never has the name Felix Mafa Sibanda been associated with evil underhand dealings. It has been associated with the best and the good that come out from a human being.Felix Mafa Sibanda found the Zimbabwe Teachers Union which was equally not an easy task during the early stages Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe. Although he managed to single handedly set up structures countrywide and made it a strong viable Union that paralyzed the Civil service in 1981 after he led a strike of more than 181 000 government workers for better working conditions. This was a success.Looking at the stage at Nelson Chamisa's rallies I don't see a teacher not one. The crowd is mainly made of those that just left college and school. I feel Chamisa need a teacher in the make of honorable Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda to boost his stage. Chamisa's charisma coupled with the teacher in Felix would lighten the MDC-T rallies and rally people towards voting for the people's movement. ED rallies had more people at this onstage. Forced or bused, it creates an impression that gives me the chill. Businesses were closed and people were forced to wear Zanu regalia, yet mistakenly creating an narrative of winning. Zimbabweans want winners. They're trendies. This Chete is in the bag, but to be sure, we need Mafa Sibanda, Khupe's headmaster to be on this team before it's too late. We need this teacher who has a base of other teachers and civil servants on the team. Pride aside, madhala inside. We need this win. Let's rally this cry before it's too late. There is no secret that Chamisa and Mudzuri are not working too well. Chamisa will need that bridge to bring Mudzuri to his camp because Mudzuri is a firebrand organizer too. We need everybody. Only a teacher Mafa Sibanda can effectively bring people together. Share your thoughts. ?henerimadiro@gmail.com