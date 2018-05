Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe has shown itself ready to embrace change in recent months but would that extend to abolition of the death penalty? The findings of a new public opinion survey suggest that this might be the case, opening up the debate on abolition of the death penalty.The death penalty has been a contentious issue in Zimbabwe and in an effort to find out what the public think, we commissioned a leading criminologist, Dr Mai Sato to carry out a nationwide public opinion survey. The report was launched in Harare this week and the results presented (and captured in