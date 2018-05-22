Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has shown itself ready to embrace change in recent months but would that extend to abolition of the death penalty? The findings of a new public opinion survey suggest that this might be the case, opening up the debate on abolition of the death penalty.

The death penalty has been a contentious issue in Zimbabwe and in an effort to find out what the public think, we commissioned a leading criminologist, Dr Mai Sato to carry out a nationwide public opinion survey. The report was launched in Harare this week and the results presented (and captured in
">this short video) were surprising.

While a majority of Zimbabweans continue to support the death penalty, support was not particularly strong. Only 41% thought that Zimbabwe should 'definitely' keep the death penalty, with 20% feeling that it should ‘probably' be kept - a combined total of no more than 61%. The report also identified that public opinion, whether it was in favour of retention or abolition, was, in general, not very informed or based on deep knowledge of the subject matter. Of those surveyed, 83% were not aware that Zimbabwe had not carried out any executions for over a decade.

When exploring the reasons behind support for the death penalty, it was striking that the "eye for an eye" argument did not hold much traction with the Zimbabwean public. Only 14% of retentionists supported the death penalty for retributive reasons, whereas similar studies conducted in Ghana, Trinidad and other countries have found this to be one of the most popular arguments in favour of the death penalty. Nor did the public think that the death penalty was an effective criminal justice policy, with 92% of Zimbabweans favouring policies other than "more executions" for reducing violent crime rates.

Most Zimbabweans accepted that there should be strict limits on capital punishment and were reluctant to impose the death penalty when presented with different case scenarios. Ultimately, 80% of those in favour of the death penalty would be willing to accept abolition if it became government policy.

Around the death penalty is dying out. More than two-thirds of the world's nations have now abolished capital punishment in law or in practice. In 2017, executions were carried out in just 23 countries and there was a global decline in the number of people sentenced to death. In sub-Saharan Africa, the trend towards abolition is especially pronounced. Only two countries in the region carried out executions in 2017 - Somalia and South Sudan - and in recent years Guinea, Benin, Madagascar and the Republic of the Congo all abolished the death penalty. Of the countries that neighbour Zimbabwe, only Botswana has executed anybody in the last few years.

While Zimbabwe continues to retain the death penalty, there has been some positive progress towards abolition. An unofficial moratorium on executions is in place and in 2013 the new constitution gave full discretion to judges to consider whether the death penalty should be imposed in any given case. The last execution in Zimbabwe was carried out in 2005 – some 12 years ago.

What then is preventing Zimbabwe from joining the rest of the world's nations who have abolished the death penalty? In this context it is important to gauge public opinion. Frequently we are told that, whilst personally many key stakeholders are in favour of abolition, strong public support for the death penalty will not allow for change. But is the Zimbabwean public more averse to moving forward than other nations which have successfully abolished the death penalty?

The survey findings show that, while on the surface public support for capital punishment might appear strong, this is not the whole picture. Attitudes towards the death penalty tend to be highly qualified; where people sit on the issue will vary according to different assumptions, information and situations. When faced with the reality of typical case scenarios or the possibility of wrongful convictions, we often find that support for the death penalty wavers. Moreover, attitudes towards the death penalty are frequently misinformed and based on a limited understanding of the issues. Going beyond the simple question of support or opposition to capital punishment, this research sheds light on the nuanced and complex views of Zimbabweans towards the death penalty.

At the launch of the report in Harare, guests included not only the media but prominent parliamentarians and other key stakeholders. There appeared to be broad political agreement that abolition was desirable and achievable in the short term. The findings of the report served to underline the view that the public would accept such change.

Ultimately, abolition of the death penalty is a political decision requiring leadership. That is not to marginalise the importance of public views but rather to accept that public opinion should be sought to inform the debate on capital punishment, but not lead it.

This research, we believe, shows the Zimbabwean public is ready to accept change, but that this change must be explained. We hope that the findings will encourage us all to question assumptions made about public views and help to open the debate on the future of capital punishment in Zimbabwe.

Parvais Jabbar is Co-Executive Director of The Death Penalty Project, an international legal action charity based in London, UK. Val Ingham-Thorpe is Director of Zimbabwean NGO Veritas.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Parvais Jabbar
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

2 acre burnside in developed area with zesa and water and surveyed borehole spots

2 acre burnside in developed area with zesa and water and surveyed borehole spots

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Iveco strails on sale

Iveco strails on sale

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

2006 honda jazz 1.3l for sale (ex-uk / just arrived )

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

2 bedroom cottage to let

2 bedroom cottage to let

Burnside acre corner stand, with water and zesa, ready for construction on tared road,

Burnside acre corner stand, with water and zesa, ready for construction on tared road,


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti is he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

37 mins ago | 756 Views

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

54 mins ago | 169 Views

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

58 mins ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

1 hr ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

1 hr ago | 583 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

1 hr ago | 656 Views

Top cops fingered in smuggling

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Fuel shortages persist

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

5 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

6 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

7 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

7 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

8 hrs ago | 4462 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 3636 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

9 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

9 hrs ago | 8580 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

9 hrs ago | 6697 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

9 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3243 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

10 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

10 hrs ago | 1878 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

10 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

10 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

10 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

10 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

10 hrs ago | 1925 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days