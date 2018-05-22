'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

Opinion / Columnist

I am one of many other Zimbabweans who believe that a younger President like Nelson Chamisa would change Zimbabwe for the better. I am also one of the millions of Zimbabweans who believe that if a young man is looking for someone to marry and spend 80 years with, as a trusted wife and friend, the best candidate would be a young girl who would ALWAYS be available for correction. I am one of the millions of Zimbabweans who believes that if a young suitor tries to marry a 75-year-old woman who has adapted to many years of traits under other husbands, the young man would not see the vision of his plans coming to any fruitation. Bad habits die hard.If I look at all aspiring Presidential candidates in the oncoming Zimbabwean elections, I see old leaders who value the status quo of yesteryear as a normality. I see leaders who would be satisfied if our road systems were repaired back to the goodness they were during the Rhodesian days. I see old leaders who believe that goodness is what Rhodesia was under Smith in the seventies, rather than having a futuristic vision of spaghetti roads and bullet trains to bring our country into modern competitiveness.Young leaders carry dreams, and dreams are a seed that germinates into usefulness if the dream bearer is a hard worker. Without a dream, there wouldn't be anything of value in the world except fruits and vegetables that were made by God. Anyone who laughs at a dream exhibits mind inferiority and anyone who shares his dream exhibits intelligence. The Homohabilis taught us that following a dream is an evolutionary process. Chamisa dreams are a positive thing, but, something else has arisen.Here is a problem. My belief about President Chamisa was badly tainted when I heard his supporters shouting "Khupe Hure" recently. I expect my young wife (analogy of Chamisa), to prove to me that she is indeed available for correction. Zimbabwe needs a young leader who is willing to listen to people concerns and address them with absolute precision. Chamisa must now address his followers and spend a dedicated 10 minutes condemning those who shouted "Khupe Hure".I, in person, would never append my vote for Khupe as President. I know the temperament of Zimbabwean women when they are given powerful positions. I have seen what happens at boarder posts, Home Affairs Offices and various other posts manned by powerful Zimbabwean women including Grace Mugabe.I believe in being real rather than jumping into political correctness which will see Zimbabwe paying even more dearly.But, having said so, Chamisa's supporters reminded me of Mugabe's Zanu PF supporters of 1981 who were shouting "Ngomo Dumbuguru must be hanged". It looked marvellous for Mugabe then in 1981 and he thought he was a great man, but, look at now. I would never recreate a Mugabe, or recreate Zanu and I want to see Chamisa dedicating exclusively selected language to apologise to Khupe publicly.My continued support for Chamisa will depend upon the strength and effectiveness of his condemnation of those who chanted "Khupe Hure". Just as I would love a young wife who makes mistakes and redresses them, I expect a young President to do the same. In 1957, we honed Dr Joshua Nkomo who was only 40 years old, to become a tailor-made President of the people in Zapu, and he did not disappoint. Thus why I love young leaders, but, only those who listen. If they don't listen, they would be of no good use to me.