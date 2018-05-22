Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

2 hrs ago | Views
I am one of many other Zimbabweans who believe that a younger President like Nelson Chamisa would change Zimbabwe for the better. I am also one of the millions of Zimbabweans who believe that if a young man is looking for someone to marry and spend 80 years with, as a trusted wife and friend, the best candidate would be a young girl who would ALWAYS be available for correction. I am one of the millions of Zimbabweans who believes that if a young suitor tries to marry a 75-year-old woman who has adapted to many years of traits under other husbands, the young man would not see the vision of his plans coming to any fruitation. Bad habits die hard.

If I look at all aspiring Presidential candidates in the oncoming Zimbabwean elections, I see old leaders who value the status quo of yesteryear as a normality. I see leaders who would be satisfied if our road systems were repaired back to the goodness they were during the Rhodesian days. I see old leaders who believe that goodness is what Rhodesia was under Smith in the seventies, rather than having a futuristic vision of spaghetti roads and bullet trains to bring our country into modern competitiveness.

Young leaders carry dreams, and dreams are a seed that germinates into usefulness if the dream bearer is a hard worker. Without a dream, there wouldn't be anything of value in the world except fruits and vegetables that were made by God. Anyone who laughs at a dream exhibits mind inferiority and anyone who shares his dream exhibits intelligence. The Homohabilis taught us that following a dream is an evolutionary process. Chamisa dreams are a positive thing, but, something else has arisen.

Here is a problem. My belief about President Chamisa was badly tainted when I heard his supporters shouting "Khupe Hure" recently. I expect my young wife (analogy of Chamisa), to prove to me that she is indeed available for correction. Zimbabwe needs a young leader who is willing to listen to people concerns and address them with absolute precision. Chamisa must now address his followers and spend a dedicated 10 minutes condemning those who shouted "Khupe Hure".

I, in person, would never append my vote for Khupe as President. I know the temperament of Zimbabwean women when they are given powerful positions. I have seen what happens at boarder posts, Home Affairs Offices and various other posts manned by powerful Zimbabwean women including Grace Mugabe.I believe in being real rather than jumping into political correctness which will see Zimbabwe paying even more dearly.

But, having said so, Chamisa's supporters reminded me of Mugabe's Zanu PF supporters of 1981 who were shouting "Ngomo Dumbuguru must be hanged". It looked marvellous for Mugabe then in 1981 and he thought he was a great man, but, look at now. I would never recreate a Mugabe, or recreate Zanu and I want to see Chamisa dedicating exclusively selected language to apologise to Khupe publicly.

My continued support for Chamisa will depend upon the strength and effectiveness of his condemnation of those who chanted "Khupe Hure". Just as I would love a young wife who makes mistakes and redresses them, I expect a young President to do the same. In 1957, we honed Dr Joshua Nkomo who was only 40 years old, to become a tailor-made President of the people in Zapu, and he did not disappoint. Thus why I love young leaders, but, only those who listen. If they don't listen, they would be of no good use to me.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Ryton Dzimiri
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #Mugabe, #Khupe

Comments

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

Iveco strails on sale

For all your property buying and selling

Looking for stands, houses and plots for sale in bulawayo and zimbabwe as a whole

Have 3beds house in sauerstown want to swap and top, open budget

2 bedroom cottage to let

Wedding dress for hire

Burnside acre corner stand, with water and zesa, ready for construction on tared road,


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti is he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

32 mins ago | 598 Views

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

49 mins ago | 149 Views

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

52 mins ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

1 hr ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

1 hr ago | 553 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

1 hr ago | 623 Views

Top cops fingered in smuggling

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Fuel shortages persist

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

1 hr ago | 478 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 875 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

3 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

5 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

6 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

7 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

7 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

7 hrs ago | 4455 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 3632 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

9 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

9 hrs ago | 8529 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

9 hrs ago | 6664 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

9 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3240 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

10 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

10 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

10 hrs ago | 1875 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

10 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

10 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

10 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

10 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

10 hrs ago | 1922 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days