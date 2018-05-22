Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

54 mins ago | Views
A great deal of teachers' learning also happens in the classroom. World Bank Photo Collection/Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND
There's a big difference between what prospective teachers learn at university and what they find when they enter the world of work. Some scholars have called this a "reality shock", and pointed out that it could "account for the frustration, anxiety and self-doubt many early career teachers are thought to experience".

Other researchers have found that early career teachers who are just starting out often lack the subject knowledge that's needed for effective teaching. There's a discrepancy between the content they're taught and the curricula they find already in place at schools.

And, in perhaps the grimmest description of all, some researchers have called teaching an occupation that "cannibalises its ‘young' and in which the initiation of new teachers is akin to a ‘sink or swim,' ‘trial by fire,' or ‘boot camp' experience".

Yet despite these very real challenges, some early career teachers have managed to effectively teach their subject and have remained in the profession. Given that their university training alone didn't seem to be setting them up for this work, we wanted to know how early career teachers obtained the knowledge they really needed to succeed and even thrive.

Working with early career high school English language teachers from Zimbabwe, we found that teachers obtained their knowledge about their work from three sources. First, they drew from theories of education they'd learned at university. They also explored the nature of their subject and built up knowledge from that. And they identified problematic areas in how their subject is usually taught, then found new and different ways to tackle these difficulties.

These findings emphasise teaching knowledge as emanating from personal, practical, reactional and contextual experiences. This means teacher preparation programmes might better prepare pre-service teachers by exposing them to multiple contexts which have the potential to develop their professional practice.

Different ways of learning how to teach
We worked with a group of early career teachers in Zimbabwe's Bulawayo East district. They work at schools which we once reserved for white students before Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980 and the education system was desegregated. Today the district is largely occupied by middle-class black people and a few white families.

We collected data using semi-structured interviews, conducted our own observations and had the participants keep reflection diaries. Then we analysed this material to identify common areas of knowledge and the sources of that information.

University study is not entirely without value for early career teachers. The participants in our research said they sourced some information from their academic courses and activities. This included general knowledge about psychology, sociology, learning and communication. They then reconstructed this knowledge into their personal philosophies and teaching styles.

The second source of knowledge was the very nature of English language as a subject. For example, when it came to the literature component of the subject, teachers said it was important to know about the history of literature since this informs its nature. This knowledge made them more aware of the scaffolds their pupils required to perform well in the subject. This knowledge was not easily accessible through comprehension of the university curriculum only. These teachers reinterpreted their theoretical knowledge into their contexts as means of enhancing effective learning.

The knowledge of the history and nature of their subject motivated these teachers to embrace specific teaching methods that facilitated problem solving, critical thinking, competencies, skills and values synonymous with someone who has studied in that area. They were aware of the robust ways in which knowledge is acquired in English learning.

Through this continuous process of refining their ability to teach a subject by paying attention to their context, the pupils and the curriculum objectives, the early career teachers become more than subject teachers: they were subject knowers.

Finally, the participants in our study learned to be better teachers by understanding which areas their pupils struggled to grasp. They reached this point by really getting to know what each of the pupils in their classes needed to be academically successful. Then they created teaching strategies that motivated their learners and boosted their self-esteem and efficacy.

Implications for teaching
Our study offers a deeper comprehension of how early career teachers develop and gain knowledge. It also highlights the symbiotic relationship between theoretical knowledge in teaching and the role of teachers in the construction of their teaching knowledge from classroom-based experiences.

The ConversationSimply put, it's not enough for teachers to get a degree and believe they're prepared for life in a classroom. There should be more chances for teachers to develop skills as professionals on how to teach. This development process occurs only when teachers are nurtured in supportive school communities.

Nhlanhla Mpofu, Senior Lecturer, Sol Plaatje University and Lizette J de Jager, Senior lecturer, University of Pretoria

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Conversation
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti is he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

37 mins ago | 756 Views

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

58 mins ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

1 hr ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

1 hr ago | 583 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

1 hr ago | 655 Views

Top cops fingered in smuggling

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Fuel shortages persist

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

5 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

6 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

7 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

7 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

8 hrs ago | 4462 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 3636 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

9 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

9 hrs ago | 8580 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

9 hrs ago | 6697 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

9 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3243 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

10 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

10 hrs ago | 1878 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

10 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

10 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Police, Zanu-PF supporters clash

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Khupe shocked over police's failure to arrest Chamisa's hooligans

10 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gunguwo mocks Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Chief Ndiweni's widow petitions Mnangagwa over 200 stolen cattle

10 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mnangagwa will win elections - Vapostori prophecy

10 hrs ago | 1925 Views

'Zec to establish more polling centres'

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Shamu will not question or judge Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days