Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa is fast becoming an international embarrassment

43 mins ago | Views
Hardly a week passes these days without some international incident involving MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa.

After traveling to the US in December, Chamisa claimed that President Donald Trump promised the opposition party a $15 billion kitty should they win the forthcoming elections. This was vigorously denied by the American Government.

Then there was Chamisa's announcement that he would throw out foreign investors in the Zimbabwean economy, the Chinese in particular, that created a lot of raised eyebrows in the West and the East. When you start threatening to boot investors and foreign money from the country, this rightly creates a lot of apprehension globally about a person's capacity to lead.

Chamisa's recent trip to the UK was a complete bust, and he was barely acknowledged by senior British officials. Reluctantly, Foreign Minister Boris Johnson gave him a few minutes but made no mention of it in a public statement, or even a Tweet, preferring instead to post about the wellbeing of a British soap star at exactly the time he was ostensibly meeting with the Zimbabwean opposition leader.

More recently, Chamisa slammed the British Government for providing up to $100 million of new lending to private businesses in Zimbabwe.

He called on the British government to stop its loans which will help the Zimbabwean economy and ordinary citizens because the MDC leader feels it would look too favourable towards his opponent, President Mnangagwa.

Now, the US Embassy has had to respond to another one of Chamisa's more regular lines, that he met American President Donald Trump and other members of the Administration.

Of course, this is also a matter of fiction and completely concocted in Chamisa's mind.
These are just a few examples of Chamisa getting himself into hot water over his exaggerations, embellishments and downright lies.

The international community like it or not, has a large role to play in the development and progress of the new Zimbabwe. The president has managed to bring about massive investment to Zimbabwe, has been invited to many parts of the world and is now on the verge of rejoining the Commonwealth.

This is a great vote of confidence in the way the president is running the country since he assumed office in November.

While President Mnangagwa is successfully taking Zimbabwe out of isolation, Chamisa is isolating himself while becoming a figure of ridicule in governments and administrations around the world.

It appears to be less about Chamisa's experience and more about his personality. He doesn't mind lying and exaggerating. During the last elections, Chamisa made such wild claims as saying that he went over three weeks without food and water, which we know is physiologically impossible. Chamisa also frequently says that God tells him things.

This talk may suffice during local domestic politics, but when dealing in the sensitive international arena, one needs subtlety, clear-headedness and diplomacy.

Chamisa shows nothing of these qualities. Instead his lies and loud mouth are fast making him an international embarrassment.
Unfortunately, if he becomes president, he could turn Zimbabwe from an international pariah into an global embarrassment.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Innocent Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Samsung tv on sale

Potatoes on sale

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Wedding dress for hire

Large space available to ship cars to zimbabwe from uk

3 piece kitchen unit on sale

Student's laptops on sale

3acres burnside at $50000 can be subdivided into acre stands,


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Shona prophet apologises to Ndebeles for Gukurahundi

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Who betrayed Africa? Who betrayed me?

32 mins ago | 76 Views

Mukupe mocks Biti over HIV Anti-Retro Virals

3 hrs ago | 3196 Views

High Court lifts RBZ crypto-currency trading ban

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Kasukuwere linked to deaths of MDC supporters?

3 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Profile of Fortune Mguni (Daniel Molokele) - Hwange Central

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

WATCH: Mukupe asks Biti if he has taken his ARVs, insults after insults

4 hrs ago | 5978 Views

How new teachers in Zimbabwe learn to do their jobs

5 hrs ago | 820 Views

Trump cancels meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

5 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa will shoot to stay in power say Hungwe

5 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Mnangagwa's 18 children

5 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Mugabe keeps Zimbabweans MPs guessing

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Mnangagwa lauded for not forcing people to rally

5 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Top cops fingered in smuggling

5 hrs ago | 900 Views

Fuel shortages persist

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa comes under fire

5 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mujuru, step children fight takes a new twist

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

Africa Day: internet freedoms, a way to democracy

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Women to face sexism in Zimbabwe elections - 'Witch', 'prostitute'

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Obiang Nguema jets in

6 hrs ago | 659 Views

'Khupe Hure?' - Let's now test Chamisa Vs Mugabe 1981 difference

6 hrs ago | 932 Views

MDC-T orders primary election rerun.. Zanu-PF disease

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Stabbed by ex-wife's boyfriend

6 hrs ago | 599 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's DNA test results NEGATIVE

6 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Moving away from the death penalty in Zimbabwe - has the time come for change?

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chiefs seek peace order against Obert Mpofu

7 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Tips for improving your kitchen

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mugabe warnes by lawmakers

7 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Kasukuwere came back to check his voter registration details, says Mliswa

9 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Woman discovers hubby's lover is HIV+, takes poison

9 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Mining speculators invade Zimbabwe's Great Dyke

10 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Mnangagwa bows to Chinese pressure

10 hrs ago | 4105 Views

Petina Gappah targets Mukupe in smear campaign?

11 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Mukupe in more trouble

11 hrs ago | 4901 Views

EU offers fund to audit Zim's first biometric voters' roll

11 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-corruption charade unravels

11 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Local company to print ballot papers

12 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Mnangagwa's office exonerates Undenge

12 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Mnangagwa has 18 children

13 hrs ago | 11611 Views

Tsvangirai's child chucked out of school over fees

13 hrs ago | 8726 Views

Zimbabwe budget deficit to remain above $1 billion

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

NRZ's $400m mega deal equipment incompatible

13 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Attack on Khupe is criminal - Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 3560 Views

'I am not a loser, but Tsholotsho is'

14 hrs ago | 3133 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in public spat

14 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Biti's PDP seeks to test ballot paper chemical composition

14 hrs ago | 2121 Views

APA defends one on one campaign strategy

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

Biggie Zuze in Biggie trouble

14 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Chamisa's Teacher - Khupe's Headmaster.

14 hrs ago | 2628 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days