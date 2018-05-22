Who betrayed Africa? Who betrayed me?

Opinion / Columnist

By the time others opted for guns,Spears were our splendid war toolsBy the time others were professionals,Naiveness made us foolsNaively!Naiveness made my winter seasons painful,Beyond the seas, my fellows in woolsWho betrayed me?It is you naiveness.You deceived me!Deceived me that I was modern!Maybe it isn't you…New men without colour stepped on me.The importance of my presence and existence: ohhh a weeThey grabbed the only resource I had: land,In charge of it – clay, loam and sand.On my inherited property, I didn't have a say,I shouted, ‘it's mine, it's mine, relinquish hey!'Confusion, suppression and depression, a new order of the dayIn the seemingly unending dark night in the blanket of colonialism,No hope, not even a tiny dent to allow a thin sun's rayMy people and I, a portrait of cannibalismYou betrayed me in an unbelievable intellectual barbaric wayWho betrayed me?You deceived me!Deceived me with your glittering, likable destructive civilisation,You loved me with a gun in hand.Maybe it isn't you…Are these the educated clever sons of mine?Abusing siblings, using political position,Impoverishing my other off shoots, just to wine and dine.You decapitate any head, which ponder progressive change- your oppositionYou're bad omen my children, a legit bad sign:Poverty, war and hunger, stirring abundant lamentations.Déjà vu, remember the king and Naboth's vine,Create social justice and heed your brothers' requisition.Who betrayed me?You deceived me!You looked for me day and night.You promised your siblings better lives,They entrusted you, with their support:Their support stirred to their vulnerability.You're family members who turned bestialMaybe it isn't you….