Opinion / Columnist
Who betrayed Africa? Who betrayed me?
44 mins ago | Views
By the time others opted for guns,
Spears were our splendid war tools
By the time others were professionals,
Naiveness made us fools
Naively!
Naiveness made my winter seasons painful,
Beyond the seas, my fellows in wools
Who betrayed me?
It is you naiveness.
You deceived me!
Deceived me that I was modern!
Maybe it isn't you…
New men without colour stepped on me.
The importance of my presence and existence: ohhh a wee
They grabbed the only resource I had: land,
In charge of it – clay, loam and sand.
On my inherited property, I didn't have a say,
I shouted, ‘it's mine, it's mine, relinquish hey!'
Confusion, suppression and depression, a new order of the day
In the seemingly unending dark night in the blanket of colonialism,
No hope, not even a tiny dent to allow a thin sun's ray
My people and I, a portrait of cannibalism
You betrayed me in an unbelievable intellectual barbaric way
Who betrayed me?
You deceived me!
Deceived me with your glittering, likable destructive civilisation,
You loved me with a gun in hand.
Maybe it isn't you…
Are these the educated clever sons of mine?
Abusing siblings, using political position,
Impoverishing my other off shoots, just to wine and dine.
You decapitate any head, which ponder progressive change- your opposition
You're bad omen my children, a legit bad sign:
Poverty, war and hunger, stirring abundant lamentations.
Déjà vu, remember the king and Naboth's vine,
Create social justice and heed your brothers' requisition.
Who betrayed me?
You deceived me!
You looked for me day and night.
You promised your siblings better lives,
They entrusted you, with their support:
Their support stirred to their vulnerability.
You're family members who turned bestial
Maybe it isn't you….
Spears were our splendid war tools
By the time others were professionals,
Naiveness made us fools
Naively!
Naiveness made my winter seasons painful,
Beyond the seas, my fellows in wools
Who betrayed me?
It is you naiveness.
You deceived me!
Deceived me that I was modern!
Maybe it isn't you…
New men without colour stepped on me.
The importance of my presence and existence: ohhh a wee
They grabbed the only resource I had: land,
In charge of it – clay, loam and sand.
On my inherited property, I didn't have a say,
I shouted, ‘it's mine, it's mine, relinquish hey!'
Confusion, suppression and depression, a new order of the day
In the seemingly unending dark night in the blanket of colonialism,
No hope, not even a tiny dent to allow a thin sun's ray
My people and I, a portrait of cannibalism
You betrayed me in an unbelievable intellectual barbaric way
Who betrayed me?
You deceived me!
Deceived me with your glittering, likable destructive civilisation,
You loved me with a gun in hand.
Maybe it isn't you…
Are these the educated clever sons of mine?
Abusing siblings, using political position,
Impoverishing my other off shoots, just to wine and dine.
You decapitate any head, which ponder progressive change- your opposition
You're bad omen my children, a legit bad sign:
Poverty, war and hunger, stirring abundant lamentations.
Déjà vu, remember the king and Naboth's vine,
Create social justice and heed your brothers' requisition.
Who betrayed me?
You deceived me!
You looked for me day and night.
You promised your siblings better lives,
They entrusted you, with their support:
Their support stirred to their vulnerability.
You're family members who turned bestial
Maybe it isn't you….
Source - Poseidon Tsautsau
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.