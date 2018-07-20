Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mugabe's resignation as voluntary as it could be

20 Jul 2018 at 07:47hrs | Views
CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba has finally settled the matter of former President Robert Mugabe's departure by ruling in his chambers at the Constitutional Court that Mugabe resigned voluntarily last year.

The ruling was despite the likes of Jonathan Moyo and his coterie - who had seriously miscalculated by unwisely investing all their political stock in an ageing Mugabe, who was losing grasp and, thus, at his most vulnerable - saying otherwise, even going to the extent of appealing to the African Union and Sadc to reverse a fait accompli, like crying over spilt milk.

The court applicants wanted to reverse what was celebrated as good riddance on the streets by Zimbabweans from all walks of life, including whites who had, together with opposition supporters, been singled out for victimisation by Mugabe, who now wants to re-invent himself as the victimised when he trampled on anyone in his path until the pursuer became the pursued in November 2017.

The political backdrop to it is that things had come to a head last November. Things gathered momentum. It was building up to a perfect storm. The situation had reached a point of intensity at which strong action had to be taken - and it was taken.

One did not have to be an astute observer to see that Mugabe was now cutting a forlorn and diminished figure.

That Mugabe was now a henpecked husband, bullied, dominated, nagged, subjugated, intimidated, ground down by his own overbearing and over-ambitious wife Grace, who, according to reports, has been similarly trying to bulldoze her way into the State Vice-Presidency via the MDC Alliance in the event it wins the looming elections.

Indeed, Mugabe was now without a mind of one's own, firmly tied to Grace's apron strings. Who does not know that Grace, the power behind the throne, was pulling the strings over her uxorious husband, who she had wrapped around her little finger?

It was plain for all to see that Mugabe had become overly devoted and submissive to Grace as often happens when the wife is much younger and the much older husband feels insecure that he has to bend to her every wish in the hope of keeping her affections.

In the process, Mugabe sacrificed his party, Zanu PF, to the ambitions of his wife, resulting in the unintended consequence of uniting the nation against him. This included those in the opposition who had been waiting for years for that day to arrive when they would take it out on Mugabe, who had made them suffer for too long.

As they say, good things come in threes. So the three-some of the military, the people and Parliament combined for the final push in November last year, making Mugabe history.

Everything from that point felt like a fait accompli, like something that had been done and could not be changed.

The human drama and emotion was there. The spontaneity was there as people's bottled-up anger and frustration finally burst out.

This was plain for all to see, but now some people are trying to dilute and dampen that because it sort of pulled the rug from under their feet.

But in a ruling announced this week, Chief Justice Malaba dismissed an application by two fringe political outfits seeking nullification of Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration as President in November last year, saying Mugabe's resignation was free and voluntary.

The plaintiffs had sought the green light to contest the legality of the Mnangagwa-led government.

They argued Mugabe tendered the resignation under duress and that the assumption of office by Mnangagwa was unconstitutional.

It was also argued in the court papers that the impeachment process that was instituted prior to the resignation of Mugabe was unlawful and that it served to coerce him to step down.

The language Chief Justice Malaba used had clarity, precision and unambiguity that even the layperson could get the gist of it.

Said the country's top judge: "The former President's written notice of resignation speaks for itself. It sets the context in which it was written. He (Mugabe) candidly reveals the fact that he had communicated with the Speaker of Parliament at 13:53 hours (on November 21, 2017). In the communication, the former President expressed to the Speaker his desire to resign from the office of President. The Speaker must have advised him that for the resignation to have the legal effect of bringing his presidency to an end, it had to be communicated to him by means of a written notice.

A written notice of resignation addressed to the Speaker and signed by the President, on the face of it, meets the first requirement of constitutional validity."

The Chief Justice further established that the contents of the letter of resignation also confirmed that the author — Mugabe — freely appended his signature and acted in terms of the law.

"What the former President said in the written notice of resignation is the best evidence available of the state of his mind at the time. He said he was free to express his will to resign. Not only does the former President declare in the written notice that he made the decision voluntarily, he gives reasons for doing so in clear and unambiguous language. He said he was motivated by the desire to 'ensure a smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power that underpins national security, peace and sustainability'," ruled the judge.

As one can see, Chief Justice Malaba did not get caught up in the politics of it, and avoided replacing facts with fiction. Mugabe opted for resignation instead of termination. He thought it better to quit before he was fired.

Even in the workplace, people are given a stark choice: Resign with your benefits or be fired losing your benefits. There is also a precedent in what Mugabe did: Richard Nixon voluntarily resigned as United States President in 1974 before he was impeached.

What happened, in effect, is that Mugabe had driven himself into a corner or dug himself into a hole. He put himself into a difficult and disadvantageous position of resigning in disgrace and embarrassment. The situation was now beyond his control. Events had overtaken him.

Even Ian Smith did not resign happily, but voluntarily because the situation had unravelled to the extent of making his stay in power untenable. Let's not confuse between resigning happily and voluntarily.

The word "voluntary" does not give one absolute rights over one's fate. Like my rights end where your rights begin. Otherwise if voluntary rights were limitless, no one would consent to leaving any post because that would be tantamount to firing yourself, which does not ordinarily happen.

All in all, your actions can result in you being deemed to have resigned. The main opposition MDC Alliance last week fired senior official James Maridadi because he did not take the option to resign from the party (if it is one at all) after registering to contest as an independent in the looming elections against the party's directive after losing primary elections.

Mugabe came short of defying his party and resigned — voluntarily. As it stands, Mugabe is still a member of Zanu PF while Maridadi — who defied his party by not voluntarily withdrawing from the election — is no more a member of the MDC Alliance.

So, no more empty talk and crocodile tears that Mugabe did not resign voluntarily because in the circumstances, the resignation was as voluntary as it could be.

-----------
Conway Nkumbuzo Tutani is a Harare-based columnist. Email: nkumbuzo@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Stands

House for sale in nketa 7

Razor wire supply & installation $10/m

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

House for sale in nkulumane 11 bulawayo

1998 mitsubishi rosa

Pelandaba west houses


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

1 hr ago | 843 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

2 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1190 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2124 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

6 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 5046 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4356 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 897 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1134 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 419 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2197 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 373 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days