Zimbabweans and Investors should full harness the potential of renewable energy abundance in the country

Enos Denhere is an Entrepreneur ,Leadership and Success Speaker. He is seeking for Renewable energy funders and grants to spearheard together renewable energy projects in Zimbabwe and Africa and is seeking opportunities in sponsored Leadership,Entrepreneur and Business fellowship/Internship /To be ambassador of Business Organizations from abroad and welcomes sponsored business forums to attend. Email enosdenhere@gmail.comCall/App+263773894975 https://www.facebook.com/letstalkafricaforgood/ http://www.enosden.wordpress.com

Renewable is energy that is generated from natural processes that are continuously replenished. This includes sunlight, geothermal heat, wind, tides, water, and various forms of biomass. This energy cannot be exhausted and is constantly renewed.The primary advantage of renewable energy is that fewer potentially harmful emissions are released into the atmosphere. Although fossil fuels are used to create the products that allow for this power to be produced, most forms of renewable energy can become carbon neutral in 5 years or less.Research into renewable, non-polluting energy sources is advancing at such a fast pace, it's hard to keep track of the many types of green energy that are now in development .Green energy, however, utilizes energy sources that are readily available all over the world, including in rural and remote areas that don't otherwise have access to electricity. Advances in renewable energy technologies have lowered the cost of solar panels, wind turbines and other sources of green energy, placing the ability to produce electricity in the hands of the people rather than those of oil, gas, coal and utility companies.Most African countries have abundant renewable energy resources, including solar energy , wind power , geothermal energy, and biomass , as well as the ability to manufacture the relatively labor-intensive systems that harness these. By developing such energy sources African countries can reduce their dependence on oil and natural gas, creating energy portfolios that are less vulnerable to price rises. In many circumstances, these investments can be less expensive than fossil fuel energy systems.Enough sunlight comes down on our planet every day that if we could harvest it with solar panels and other forms of collection, we could power everything for an entire year. Because wind is created by the warmth of the sun, it is also virtually limitless. From dams that provide hydropower to solar strips that are strong enough to handle the weight of a vehicle and can be turned into roads, we have numerous methods of creating power through the collection of renewable energy. By developing renewable energy resources, countries can work toward energy independence with a diversified portfolio of energy to access. Although these resources take time to develop, it should be remembered that the current fossil fuel infrastructure has more than a century of development behind it.When renewables are creating energy, the power produced is stable and usable, just like any other form of "traditional" power. It is a dependable resource when an infrastructure is available to support it. Jobs are created within the sector as well, creating stability within local economic sectors at the same time. The power created can be distributed through existing grids, which can limit installation costs for some communities.Coal must be mined and refined to make it useful. Natural gas must be released and transported. A fossil fuel is created from natural resources, whereas renewable energies are created thanks to the use of technology. For this reason, the pricing of renewable energies will continue to go down as improvements in technology occur. Off‐grid renewable technologies provide a sustainable and cost‐effective alternative to the diesel generators that would be otherwise be deployed in such areas. Renewable technologies can also help to displace other unsustainable energy sources.The nations of Africa are popular locations for the application of renewable energy technology. Currently, many nations already have small-scale solar, wind, and geothermal devices in operation providing energy to urban and rural populations. These types of energy production are especially useful in remote locations because of the excessive cost of transporting electricity from large-scale power plants. The applications of renewable energy technology has the potential to alleviate many of the problems that face Africans every day, especially if done in a sustainable manner that prioritizes human rights.