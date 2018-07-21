Latest News Editor's Choice


ED pfeee!

21 Jul 2018
It is election period and slogans, promises and promotions are the order of the day. Different political parties have different slogans. Surprisingly some have resorted to copying others and others don't have any slogan or manifesto to talk about.

Zanu pf has its slogan ED pfeee. This slogan does not only mean Emerson Dambudzo pfee, but it also means Economic Development pfee. Pfee is a Shona word which means kupinda pakamanikana zvekuti vavengi vanosara vachiputika nduru nehasha.Pfee is a shona term which means to go in the narrowest way so that the remaining enemies explode the gall in a hurry. The president of the republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa has presented the country with a real new dispensation.

For the first time in 38yrs people now feel freedom of speech, association, press freedom and all political parties are free to campaign in any area of the country without intimidation. There is no area which has been ascribed to as a "no go area " for other political parties. Failure to campaign is a matter of choice in this new dispensation as no one is being hindered by anyone except themselves. Even demonstrations are going on in a peaceful manner.

Various investors are already on the ground in various sectors of the economy after responding to the call Zimbabwe Is Open For Business. Gone are the days when people would elect someone on the basis of promises. In previous elections most of those promises were never met. The president is walking the talk as he is currently correcting the mistakes of yester years.

Companies that were closed are opening up, hwange power generation capacity is being increased, the murehwa solar project that was completed recently and is contributing to the national grid, the women bank, the youth bank, the reengagement with the international community, the allowing of all who feel that they want to observe our election process, the preaching of peace , among other many initiatives that the president has for the country to become a middle class economy by 2030.

Whilst some have been led to think that democracy means that you should hurl insults at everyone at any podium, the president is on record preaching peace and unity. The bible says  "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God." ( Matthew 05 : 9 ). For a nation succeed there is need for a God fearing leader who listens to the voice of God and therefore maintain peace. Development comes when people are united and are at peace.

Going to bible school makes you a theology student and not a pastor. In the bible Jesus says not everyone who says Lord, Lord will inherit the kingdom of heaven. Some have been fooled by those who went to bible school to think that they can lead the country in peace, but as the bible says, "by their works we will know them" and not by their academic qualifications. Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. Some "pastors" are busy preaching violence, vulgar and destruction at any given time.

So what shall we say about this election, who do we vote for. Well some are making promises and some are in the process of fulfilling their promises they made. A wise voter will elect the one who is already fulfilling his promises. Right, so we've got less than two weeks to go before electing either; a better future or a popular but misguided man doing press ups on the streets while trying to turn the country into a gym.

One thing even a stagnant water fails to do is to flow backwards. No matter the amount of time it'll take for a stagnant water to flow to its destination, it pushes forward little by little. George Martin after facing too many roadblocks said; "If I look back I am lost". "Remember Lot's wife" - she looked back and got lost on the way.
No matter the magnitude of your problems, have a positive attitude. Going back is not an option when all you dream of is success. The disciples on the boat never thought of going back when a storm besieged their boat. They fought hard until Jesus calmed their storms. You have travel too far to go back.
"A slow progress is better than no progress". Paul summed up the secret of the success in his ministry by saying; " I forget what is behind, and I struggle for what is ahead". Go forward, the finish line is just ahead of you! (Phil. 3:13).

Remember, an empty vessel makes the loudest noise.

"the righteous will inherit the land and dwell in it forever." ( Psalms 37 : 29 ) "A righteous man may have many troubles, but the LORD delivers him from them all;" ( Psalms 34 : 19 )

ED Pfee, pfeee,pfeeee

Source - Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days