Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Landslide electoral victory for Chamisa

21 Jul 2018 at 11:25hrs | Views
A CREDIBLE, free and fair election is going to be an outright victory for MDC alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, as indicated by all credible opinion polls. Chamisa will garner no less than 65% of the vote as the momentum for real change and transformation grips the nation.

The nation is ready to behold the new and enjoy change that delivers. Without doubt, the MDC alliance has become a household name, dominating the discourse of foes and friends alike, all age groups, cutting across different tribes and races, blaring the fictitious divide between the rural and urban. Change has become the national mantra and a universal clarion call by all citizens, including those in Zanu-PF.

As a presidential candidate, he has brought a fresh perspective to campaigning, daring Zimbabweans to dream again. He has exuded a combination of clarity of vision, unrivalled charisma, incredible hard work, undisputed policy clarity, great intellect and great skills. Chamisa has impeccable international posture and stature through unparalleled skills in statesmanship, brinksmanship and diplomacy.

In just over four months, Chamisa, together with the people of Zimbabwe, has changed this country's political landscape, including increasing the electoral fortunes for the MDC Alliance.

As we enter the last stretch in this campaign, Chamisa is enjoying an upsurge in support, levels of trust, policy clarity and leadership grandeur. He has unpacked a bankable and credible message on job creation, good governance, social service delivery, robust and modern infrastructure for the country and provided credible answers to fundamental national questions. These include:

- Cash crisis
- Corruption
- Dilapidated infrastructure
- Poverty
- Poor services in health, education and welfare
- State party conflation

This country has had so much about an earthquake, now we see that a political one will take place on July 30. This, according to polls, is not negotiable. It is hot under the bridge. We are now certain, more than ever, before an election, that a landslide victory is no longer in doubt.

Various credible polls, including the Afro Barometer, show that:

- Chamisa will win the forthcoming election comfortably, with double digit margins over the Zanu-PF candidate. Given that, only opposition supporters are likely to refuse to state their voting intentions, the 20% that refused to state their voting intentions are his voters. As such, nearly all these voters are in Chamisa's column, meaning that his weighted total is 57% as a minimum. Our projections show that he will win by 65% of the vote.

- The majority of Zimbabweans trust Chamisa over any politician in this country or public figure in political leadership.

- Chamisa is breaking world records in terms of political momentum, within months he has increased his poll number by over 15%. These rates have not been achieved by any politician in the world.

- Chamisa's policies are favoured and believed by a majority of Zimbabweans.

- Chamisa brings integrity to Zimbabwean politics

- Chamisa is trusted to create more jobs for the people of Zimbabwe and this by a 10 points margin. Looking at this number and the fact that most Zimbabweans want jobs, it is clear that most Zimbabweans will vote for someone who will create jobs.

Given these facts, there is one conclusion to be made of the current polling. It shows that Chamisa will be elected as the Head of State and government for Zimbabwe on July 30, 2018. The polls show that there will be no rerun as an outright victory is certain.

Chamisa has introduced a fresh and new kind of politics, which is anchored on impeccable Statesmanship, great ideas, smart policies, building credibility and exemplary leadership. Clearly the people of Zimbabwe have welcomed the new and are going to usher a new era for Zimbabwe's history. Now Zimbabweans can be confident that the future of this country will be secured on July 30. They can trust that fellow Zimbabweans are working for a better country.

Chamisa thanks Zimbabweans for both their exceptionalism and determination to make our country great again.

Behold the new, change that delivers.

----------
Nkululeko Sibanda is MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa's spokesperson. He writes in his personal capacity

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

Cpark 200sqm $3 600

1998 mitsubishi rosa

House for sale in nketa 7

2005 nissan navara

Morningside 3beds $120 000

Emganwini west 300sqm $4 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

51 mins ago | 654 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1165 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 925 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1138 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

3 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

4 hrs ago | 1709 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2088 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

6 hrs ago | 4909 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

6 hrs ago | 4260 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1101 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2168 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 683 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days