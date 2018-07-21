Who is in Chamisa's Cabinet-in-Waiting?

Opinion / Columnist

The Editor,In November 2010, a senior official of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe was quoted as saying, "We've done a lousy job in government. While Zanu-PF have used the last 21 months to refocus and reinvent themselves, we've lost our identity. Zanu-PF are as brutal and corrupt as before, but much richer. They've got an almost total grip on the Marange diamonds [in the east of the country] and still control the media and security forces. They're much better organized than we are. The polls may still show us in the lead, but almost half the electorate refuse to say how they will vote. There's likely to be massive apathy among MDC supporters. If we went to the polls now, I think we could lose. We've got to start fighting."The senior MDC official who uttered those words was a visionary. MDC has undeniably lost its identity. Disunity, arguments, quarrels immediately reared there ugly head while Tsvangirai's body was still lying in the morgue. Sad news is African autocrats are masters at outsmarting their quarrelsome opponents. It will take an intelligent, smart opposition to make democracy work—not the rah-rah noisy type that simply chants "Mnangagwa Must Go!" A smart opposition must know the weaknesses of the enemy and exploit them accordingly. One does not fight an enemy on the turf on which he is strongest; one exploits his weaknesses.The differences between MDC Alliance partners are too great and are scary. Any political player who has a realistic chance of winning an election must be ready with his team to take office from day one. Now let us Zimbabweans ask ourselves a basic question, "Who is in Nelson Chamisa's Cabinet-in-Waiting?"My fellow Zimbabweans lets reduce the excitement and go back to the basics. Too often, those who set out to liberate us from tyranny end up selling out, fighting among themselves, and sowing confusion and carnage. I am challenging Chamisa to immediately share his cabinet-in-waiting. I am giving this challenge because I am confident MDC Alliance is the worst news for Zimbabwe. Any effort to formalize the Alliance will result in fierce fighting that will make Mugabe a look like a Saint.Toppling a dictator is only the first step; it does not necessarily establish freedom and prosperity. Many countries have experienced "revolution reversals." A dictator is toppled only to be replaced by another tyrant. Chamisa has displayed dictatorial tendencies already and we must be concerned about removing one cockroach from power and replacing him with a rat that does worse.Sincerely,Sam Wezhira