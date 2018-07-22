Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Uncovering the deal between Grace Mugabe and Nelson Chamisa: It is Pure Evil

22 Jul 2018 at 10:18hrs | Views
Ignorance, Plato tells us, is the root and stem of all evil.

This is why I write. This is why I educate. This is why I scream to the rooftops, through the streets of Harare and beyond. To make sure there is no ignorance amongst our electorate when they go to the ballot box on Monday 30th July.

Because the ignorance of this deal is the greatest threat today to the future of Zimbabwe. While Chamisa is still clearly losing in every poll, it is apparent that the election is much closer than we thought. Much of this is down to the infusion of Mugabe cash into the MDC campaign. We never thought we would read a sentence like that!

But it is true. The NPF, the outfit supported and funded by Grace and RGM have come out all guns (grenades?) blazing for the MDC and Chamisa. They even heaped (what they see as) compliments on Mr. Chamisa, noting that he is a natural G40 member! Let's recall where we were just 8 months ago. Let's recall what this G40 was and what it stood for. And let's do everything to educate the electorate to ensure the NPF does not find its way into power.

The deal is a rotten deal. When we heard Nelson Chamisa call to the NPF to join the alliance we were all a little confused. When we saw the G40 henchmen at MDC rallies supporting Nelson, confusion turned to fear. And when we saw the millions of dollars flowing from the Mugabes to the pockets of Chamisa and his campaign, the pin dropped, fear turned to activism.

It has been revealed that the VP position has been reserved for a G40 member. It has even been reported that Grace Mugabe herself may take up the position. There is also word that the mouthy professor, Jonathan Moyo, is also on his way back, should Chamisa win the election. The quid pro quo here is cynical politics at its worst. While the young leader of the MDC should have been positioning himself as a Barack Obama-like saviour, he has chosen to take us in the opposite direction.

It is a shame I'm not running his campaign. I'd have said, Nelson, look forward! Be positive! Cast aside the temptations of Grace and her bags of money! Give your people a vision!

But I'm not running his campaign. I am just a guy with access to a computer and a cellphone. And I will use this to write, to whatsapp, to email and SMS. To enlighten my fellow Zimbabweans about this charlatan, dressed up as the new, while covering up for the old.

When we came together in November to rid ourselves of the old order, we never thought for one minute that it would be the MDC trying to drag us backwards. We stood up for freedom, for unity, for progress. Now we have ED holding rallies of white supporters, and the MDC making deals with Grace Mugabe!

So it is time to raise our voices and call for unity, peace and progress. We must use this final week of campaigning to educate those around us of the dangers of the G40 and Grace Mugabe. Zimbabweans are an educated and intelligent people. We know who she is and we know what her games are. It just appears that many of us were too naïve to think that Chamisa would actually ally with her. But the deal has been done.

1 Peter 3:9 teaches us, "Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing."

Let us repay the evils of Grace Mugabe by blessing the new dispensation, blessing our new freedoms, and blessing our new way of life.

Due to this wicked deal, a vote for Nelson, has now become a vote for Grace.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Anthony Mkondo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Shared student accommodation

2003 toyota coaster

1989 mitsubishi aeromidi

House for sale in nketa 7

Pelandaba west 4rmd $13 000

Morningside 3beds $120 000

Emganwini west 200sqm $5 000

2009 toyota hiace


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

24 mins ago | 242 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 807 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

1 hr ago | 1517 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

1 hr ago | 665 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 972 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

2 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

2 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1571 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

4 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 1979 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4692 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4057 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

5 hrs ago | 850 Views

Undenge contests jail term

5 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Cold weather spell persists

5 hrs ago | 1033 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

5 hrs ago | 2034 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

5 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

5 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

5 hrs ago | 640 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days