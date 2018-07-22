Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Endorsement of Military rule by AU and SADC

22 Jul 2018 at 10:29hrs | Views
I hope in the near future the Lord's intervention in Zimbabwean politics would save lives given the current inhuman treatment of citizens which has been going on unabated for three solid decades is still in continuity under the so called new dispensation. However, the incontestable fact is that the longer the ZANU remains in power the more people would be subjected to degrading treatment and torture which has become an order of the day.

It's hard to come to terms with reality of human remains in shallow graves and disused mines that was engineered by the Zanu PF aligned military. A country without neutral army is always on cliff edge and the masses are not allowed to freely express their divergent views.

The extremely appalling part is the endorsement of the illegal regime by the African Union and SADC. These bodies should be putting excessive pressure on the coup d'état engineers to keep away from politics and return the country to civilian rule as per constitution of Zimbabwe.

Needless to say, the junta is understood to be in panic mode as they have fired one of the coop d'état engineers Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo as the spokesperson of ZANU PF. That is an apparent indication that trust doesn't exist anymore within the organisation and government.

The nation wishes a crushing defeat for arrogant ZANU that has displaced more that 5 million Zimbabweans on the grounds of political affiliation. However, the way the leadership preaches democracy, one would indeed believe that the country is on a progressive trajectory and the bright future lies ahead, by the way, the junta says this and does the opposite, no wonder why they have not delivered a single promise since the assumption of power through illicit means.

What is even more painstaking is the chaos and division in opposition parties. Mdc is in tatters due to young power-hungry politicians that like ZANU violate their constitution which states that in the event of death of the leader, the legitimate deputy would take over the reigns until the next elective congress this is meant to maintain calm within the organisation and provide clarity as to who should provide quality leadership to challenge the brutal regime.

Well, irrespective of what I have just said as you cast your vote end of July make sure you urge family and colleagues not to vote ZANU PF otherwise human rights violations would continue for the next 5 years and there won't be any meaningful development in our communities.

It goes without saying, that the endorsement of the military rule by SADC and AU is criminal and worrisome particularly with regards to its justice system which seems to be just a waste of tax payer's money. These bodies should be disbanded as they serve no purpose in the African continent. It's unimaginable that all these heinous acts against humanity across the country engineered and executed by the government have never been reprimanded in the corridors of the continental power bodies named above which justifies its incompetence and inability to tackle head on reported and authenticated instances of miscarriage of justice Africa wide. The heads running these organisations must fall in order to restore its chequered former status whereby human violations were truly intolerable and punishable by unavoidable lengthy incarcerations.

Sinqobile Sibanda, is a political and human rights activist.


Source - Sinqobile Sibanda
Most Popular In 7 Days